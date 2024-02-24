King of Sea codes (February 2024)

King of Sea codes are great for amassing Devil Fruits, Beli, and spins. Simultaneously, you get access to boosts, helping you progress through the game quickly. The best part about these freebies is that they are completely free, requiring no monetary investment from the real world.

Codes like KashimoHajime and Whole Cake are the newest additions to the game, giving players above Level 60 access to freebies. Read on if you’re looking for active codes for King of Sea and a guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in King of Sea. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

Active King of Sea codes

Active codes for King of Sea (Image via Roblox)

The following table lists every active code for King of Sea. These are confirmed to be working and offer a wide variety of rewards upon successful redemption. However, they can expire at any moment, as Roblox codes tend to become inactive without prior warning.

Redeem them quickly before they expire to receive the benefits they offer.

List of King of Sea active codes Code Rewards KashimoHajime Fruit and Beli Whole Cake Fruit and Beli HappyHalloween Fruit and Beli BugFixes 10x Fruit and 50,000 Beli ZouIsland Fruit and Beli SubToXou Fruit and Beli Hybrid_Dragon Fruit and Beli SatoruHasDied Fruit and Beli DressRosa Fruit and Beli SEA2! Fruit and Beli GameIsPlayableNow Fruit and Beli Ty2MVisits! Fruit and Beli Wolf Fruit and Beli Giraffe Random Fruit and Beli OMGXP Devil Fruit HakiColor XP Boost MiniUpdate Orange Haki TyFor1M 5 Clan Spins Dragon Freebies Baller Freebies SubToObitoTv Freebies Update3 Freebies ResetUpdate3 Reset Stats HappyEaster2 10,000 Beli UPDATE2 3,000 Beli Sorry 3,000 Beli Sorry1 10,000 Beli Reset Reset Stats Reset2 Reset Stats ResetUpdate2 Reset Stats FreeFruit 3,000 Beli and Devil Fruits

Inactive King of Sea codes

The following codes don’t work for King of Sea anymore, and the rewards offered are currently inaccessible. However, they have been replaced with codes that offer similar rewards. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about missing a code.

List of King of Sea inactive codes Code Rewards HappyEaster Freebies HappyEaster1 Freebies SubToTigreTV Freebies

How to redeem active King of Sea codes

How to redeem codes for King of Sea (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s how to redeem codes for King of Sea:

Start King of Sea through the Roblox Player app.

After it loads, use the M key to bring up the menu.

Input a valid code in the code box and hit Enter to receive your rewards.

Repeat these steps for all active codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive and leave no room for typographical errors during redemption. Consider using the copy-paste method for quicker and error-free redemptions.

King of Sea codes and their importance

Codes for King of Sea and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for King of Sea can help players speed up their progress in the game, particularly if they are newcomers. With fruits, Beli, XP boosters, spins, and unique items up for grabs, they are a must-have for any player. And for the experienced players of the game, they also offer stat resets to fine-tune their build.

King of Sea code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for King of Sea (Image via Roblox)

Entering an inactive or incorrect code in King of Sea results in an error. Currently, there are no known server-side issues that prevent the code system from functioning. If you run into such an issue, restart the game and redeem the code again.

Where to find new King of Sea codes

New codes for King of Sea are regularly posted on the official Discord server, along with updates on the game. Alternatively, you can rely on this page’s active codes list to keep up with its newest code additions.

FAQs on King of Sea codes

What are the different types of rewards available through codes in King of Sea?

You can receive Beli, fruits, Devil Fruits, XP boosts, unique items, and stat resets through codes for King of Sea.

When are new codes added to King of Sea?

New codes are added to King of Sea during major game updates, milestones, holidays, and events.

What is the newest code for King of Sea?

KashimoHajime and Whole Cake are the newest codes in the code list for King of Sea.

