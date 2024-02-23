Taxi Boss Codes (February 2024)

Use Taxi Boss codes to stock up on plenty of cash and get a headstart against other drivers competing to be the best taxi driver. With cash rewards upwards of $1,500 ready to be received, the codes can be a game-changer for any new player. Best of all, you don’t need to spend a single Robuk for it.

Codes like LETSGO and XMAS are particularly valuable, allowing you to receive the maximum cash reward of $1,500. In this article, you will find an active codes table, along with a handy guide on using them.

Active Taxi Boss codes

Active codes for Taxi Boss (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a table that lists every active code for Taxi Boss confirmed to be working. This can change in the future, as Roblox codes have an expiry date. Players are suggested to use them quickly before they are rendered inactive.

List of Taxi Boss active codes Code Rewards LETSGO $1,500 Cash XMAS $1,500 Cash HIGHWAY $1,000 Cash matrix $700 Cash test $100 Cash start $1,000 Cash

Inactive Taxi Boss codes

The codes for Taxi Boss that have been listed below are confirmed to be inactive. Not to worry, though, as the developers have replaced them with new ones while maintaining the overall reward value. So, if you ever miss a code or two, you don’t have to worry about being deprived of rewards.

List of Taxi Boss inactive codes Code Rewards ONEYEAR $1,000 Cash OFFICE $1,000 Cash update $1,000 Cash COMPANY $1,500 Cash time $1,500 Cash race $1,000 Cash hundred Freebies code $1,000 Cash thanks $1,000 Cash money Freebies boss $1,000 Cash like $1,000 Cash taxi $1,000 Cash

How to redeem active Taxi Boss codes

How to redeem codes for Taxi Boss (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s how you can redeem active codes for Taxi Boss quickly and easily.

Start Taxi Boss on your Roblox Player application.

After the game finishes loading, access the codes menu by clicking the Shopping cart icon.

Type in or paste an active code in the text box and press Enter to claim your rewards.

Repeat for every active code.

Codes for Taxi Boss are either entirely in upper case or lower case. Since there is no mix of the two, we recommend keeping an eye on your Caps-Lock while redeeming them.

Alternatively, copy-paste to skip the hassle of mistyping and facing an error. This method is significantly faster and more accurate, allowing you to get back into the game quickly.

Taxi Boss codes and their importance

Codes for Taxi Boss and their importance (Image via Roblox)

The main reward obtainable through codes for Taxi Boss is in-game money. You can use the thousands of in-game dollars received through them to upgrade your vehicles, enabling you to raise your overall taxi-driver rating.

Newcomers can benefit from having a few extra thousand dollars in their account. They can upgrade their starter vehicle quite early or significantly reduce the money required to purchase a new one.

Taxi Boss code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshooting codes for Taxi Boss (Image via Roblox)

Taxi Boss shows an error when a mistyped or expired code is entered. The game has no server-related issues that prevent code redemption. In the event of such a thing occurring, consider restarting the game and using the code again.

Where to find new Taxi Boss codes

Taxi Boss codes are posted on the game’s official YouTube channel and Discord server. You can return to this page as well, as we will post the same as they are released.

FAQs on Taxi Boss codes

What is the maximum amount of cash obtainable through a single code in Taxi Boss?

You can receive up to $1,500 through a single code in Taxi Boss.

How much cash can I receive through codes in Taxi Boss?

By redeeming every code, you can get up to $ 5,800 in Taxi Boss.

When are new codes added to Taxi Boss?

Taxi Boss has its codes list updated during major events, milestones, holidays, and updates.

