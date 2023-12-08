Beginner's guide to Roblox Taxi Boss

Roblox Taxi Boss is a title where your goal is to become the best cab driver in the in-game city. If you enjoy driving and cruising around a vast map, this is a must-try experience. You can also get your hands on the fastest automobiles and compete in races against other players.

If you're new to Taxi Boss, you've come to the right place. This guide will help you master the basics of the title and enhance your overall gameplay experience.

Everything you should know before playing Roblox Taxi Boss

How to play Roblox Taxi Boss

You will begin your taxi career in Roblox Taxi Boss by selecting your starting car from these options: Honda S2k, Pegiot 46, and Foster Acuta. Choose any car, get out of the spawn building, and start Harold's tutorial. Only after completing the tutorial will your Taxi Company or Office be unlocked.

You will be tasked with purchasing a new car with a better rating from Office Level 1 for $2000. If you do not buy the car, Harold's small quest interface will be on the screen until you purchase it.

The good part is you can complete many objectives with just your starter car. Simply invest a bit of in-game money in engine upgrades, and you're good to go. Alternatively, you have the option to skip all objectives by spending specific amounts of in-game money, with the cost reaching a whopping $10,000,000 at Office Level 16.

Focus on upgrading various aspects of your car, from the sound system to the seats, enhancing its overall appeal and rating. This approach ensures VIP passengers readily hop into your taxi. Also, the faster you drop your passenger, the more money you will earn.

Things to remember when playing Roblox Taxi Boss

Expand Tweet

Office Level upgrades: Office Level 1 introduces two 3.0-rating cars with superior upgrades. Each subsequent Office Level comes with specific perks, improvements, and employees. With a total of 16 Office Levels available, prioritize leveling up the Office to generate more income.

Official Level objectives: For maximum speed objectives, utilize the garage to tune your car's engine, enhancing its performance. Delivery missions are similar to regular cab missions, rewarding you based on your driving skills.

Free-roaming: If you struggle with the driving mechanism, consider free-roaming the map. It's the best way to quickly grasp the driving style, especially beneficial when dealing with VIP passengers in the long run.

What to do after reaching Office Level 16 in Roblox Taxi Boss

When you reach Office Level 16, you will be richer and more influential in the world of Roblox Taxi Boss. Assign cars to your employees and send them out for taxi work. Don't forget to dispatch mechanics if their taxis encounter breakdowns.

You can start purchasing the most expensive cars, upgrade your garage, and do a lot more with your money.

In conclusion, you can also add supercars to your collection and use them to dominate multiplayer races. You can easily earn $5000-$10000 or even more per cab fare with your supercars. Moreover, your company will generate a substantial income, quickly filling up your in-game coffer.

Do check out Sportskeeda's Roblox section to learn about the latest metaverse updates.