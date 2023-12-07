Beginner's guide to Roblox Blackout: Revival 

Roblox Blackout: Revival is a looter-based RPG title still in the early access stage. It is slowly gaining traction due to its distinct gameplay and combat mechanism. It may remind RPG fans of titles like Fallout: New Vegas, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Deadlight, and other notable RPGs. This is because one must scavenge the map, complete missions, collect resources, and take part in challenging quests in Blackout: Revival.

Coupled with that, the game runs on multiplayer servers, making it more challenging for new players. They can quickly become seasoned veterans in the Blackout: Revival world by scrolling ahead.

Everything a new player needs to know about in Roblox Blackout: Revival

Things to know before starting your Roblox Blackout: Revival journey

The mini-map is crucial in the game, as you must use it for completing quests and locating NPCs. Beneath the map, you will find indicators for Cash, Stash, Valuables, and Bounty.

The money your character currently has will be displayed in the Cash box. Valuables refer to the jewelry you scavenge and loot from your defeated enemies. You can convert them into Cash through the Broker (NPC) and claim bounty rewards from them identifiable by the B icon on the mini-map.

Stash represents the money your character has stored in the Terminal (player's storage). You can make withdrawals, deposits, and store weapons using Terminal points on the map.

If your character becomes hungry and thirsty, the regeneration and stamina rates will decrease and eventually stop. To avoid this, gather food and water by looting and keep an eye on the H and T bars near the HP and Stamina bars.

Also, loot chests, lockers, duffel bags, and military crates as you can get your hands on weapons, food, water, lockpicks, and other important resources.

If you die without being revived by your allies or other players, your character will die permanently in Roblox Blackout: Revival. Therefore, be cautious when undertaking missions and maintain a good relationship with people you meet on the road.

How to play Roblox Blackout: Revival

Once you start the game, you must meet the Broker on top of the building near the spawn. Use the mini-map and parkour up to the building's roof and talk to the NPC.

Choose the delivery mission, and you will be tasked with withdrawing 500 Cash from the Terminal. Locate the nearby Terminal (T on the mini-map), withdraw the money, and pay the Broker.

Select the restocking mission, as it is one of the easiest missions to start with. You must deliver goods to a certain location within five minutes and with minimal damage. Follow the yellow blip on the game screen to deliver the goods to the NPC in the underground location.

If you see any gunfights before reaching the location, then start parkouring to avoid getting in the middle of crossfires. After you complete the delivery with minimal damage, you will be rewarded with 2,500 Cash.

You can start doing delivery missions for either Vultures or Rebels to increase your reputation with a certain group. Once your reputation reaches the maximum with one of the groups, then you will get access to their HQs.

The game can be quite challenging if you are not playing with a squad, as you will get picked off by other players with ease. In conclusion, we strongly advise newcomers to use in-game comms and form alliances with others to further increase their survivability rate.

