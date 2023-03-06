Top 5 guns in Roblox Blox Fruits 

Roblox Blox Fruits is one of the many titles based on the popular One Piece anime/manga franchise. The gameplay continues to garner positive feedback from fans and the community due to its immersive and interactive features.

Robloxians are tasked with becoming legendary pirates or marines to thrive in the pirate-infested realm of Blox Fruits. In order to achieve this humongous task, one will need the best guns and Devil Fruits. The finest weapons can be used to eliminate the strongest bosses and other elite players on the map without much hassle.

However, these guns are quite rare to obtain and their damage differs in every meta. Interested readers can simply scroll down to learn more about the first-rate guns in Roblox Blox Fruits as of this month.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Acidum Gun, Serpent Bow, and 3 more weapons in Roblox Blox Fruits you should try out

1) Acidum Gun

One of the strongest weapons in Roblox Blox Fruits, if not the best, is the Acidum Gun. Players who want to reign supreme in PvP mode can equip it as their primary option. They can easily inflict a ton of damage and constantly stun their enemies during combat, giving them the upperhand.

Players can acquire the Acidum Gun after demolishing the Factory. That being said, the drop rate of this weapon is 20%, hence it can take a few tries to obtain it. Players can use Dark and Rumble fruits to empower their damage output when using the Acidum Gun.

Significant features:

Powerful M1 attack rate

Acidic smoke stuns enemies (Players can kite the strongest foes)

Can be used in raids

2) Serpent Bow

The Serpent Bow has become a go-to weapon for many players in this patch. This is due to the fact that players can do a massive amount of tick damage within a short span of time. Additionally, they can use Snake Bind to stun their enemies without breaking a sweat.

To attain the Serpent Bow in Roblox Blox Fruits, players must slay the Island Empress, the level 1675 boss. The bow's drop rate is quite low, ranging from 2% to 5%.

Significant features:

Low cooldown

Snake Bind has auto aim

Powerful combo attacks

3) Kabucha

Out of all the weapons in Roblox Blox Fruits, Kabucha has the fastest muzzle speed. Kabucha is also a fan-favorite in the community since it can be quite fun to use. This gun is perfect for both PvP and NPC fights as players can eliminate their foes at a quicker pace.

Players can easily add the Kabucha to their inventory by purchasing it from Usoapp using 1,500 Fragments.

Significant features:

Knockback hits

Deals a lot of damage

Players can use combos and Devil Fruits to increase their damage

4) Soul Guitar

Soul Guitar is the only gun under the mythical category in Roblox Blox Fruits. Players must be above level 2300 to equip the Soul Guitar, hence only seasoned veterans can use the weapon. The weapon shoots out music notes that explode on impact and cause tons of damage.

Individuals can unlock the Soul Guitar after completing the Soul Guitar Puzzle using 250 Ectoplasm, 1 Dark Fragment, and 500 Bones.

Significant features:

El Diablo heals the user

Good AOE attack

OP range-based attack

5) Bazooka

The projectiles fired by the Bazooka deal minor exploding AoE damage. Players who master this weapon can acomfortably win PvPs. However, mastering the Bazooka combinations can be difficult and time-consuming.

Players must defeat Wysper, the level 500 boss to acquire the weapon. Its drop probability is 10%, so interested individuals will need Lady Luck on their side to equip it.

Significant features:

Does ignite damage

Incendiary Ammo breaks observation

High knockback

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Poll : 0 votes