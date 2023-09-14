Roblox Mini Metro codes: Cash (September 2023)

The imaginative city-building game Roblox Mini Metro allows players of all ages to create the peaceful, innocent civilization of their dreams. Created by Blaqk Magic Red and published on August 9, 2021, this immersive Roblox experience has amassed an incredible amount of popularity. It boasts 6,979 likes and 1.3 million visits, with 22,635 users having added it to their favorites list.

Players have the chance to create a city from scratch in this enthralling virtual setting, building homes, businesses, and roads while ensuring the happiness of the residents. The options are virtually limitless as players create their urban masterpieces.

The developers give active codes that can be redeemed for considerable in-game money to give players a head start on their city-building journey. Additionally, gamers can improve their experience by becoming a member of the Blaqk Magic Red club, which offers benefits like a sizable 10,000 starting cash bump.

Active codes in Roblox Mini Metro

Listed below are all the active codes in the game:

LIKES2000 - The players can redeem this code in the game to get 30K Cash

LIKES250 - The players can redeem this code in the game to get $15K Cash

LIKES2K - The players can redeem this code in the game to get $75K Cash

LIKES5000 - The players can redeem this code in the game to get 50K Cash

LIKES5K - The players can redeem this code in the game to get $100K Cash

SOMANYLIKES - The players can redeem this code in the game to get $35K Cash

SUMMER2021 - The players can redeem this code in the game to get $50K Cash

VISITS500K - The players can redeem this code in the game to get $100K Cash

The developers, like the other Roblox games, do not post the expiry date. It is best to redeem them as soon as possible.

Expired codes in Roblox Mini Metro

There are no expired codes in the game.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Mini Metro?

The process to redeem the code is extremely easy. Players can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Start by launching the game and wait for it to load.

Once the game has fully loaded, the avatar will be summoned to the lobby.

Select the Twitter icon on the left-hand side of the screen.

A pop-up window will appear now. Copy and paste the code into the text box available.

Click on the redeem button to complete the process.

The in-game cash will be added to the Roblox game account instantly. There is no wait period, and players can use it immediately to build their city.

Similar games like Mini Metro in Roblox

Here are three popular games that revolve around the concept of building cities:

1) City Tycoon

Popular Roblox game City Tycoon lets users live out their fantasy of managing and planning cities. In this game, the objective is to turn a small, underdeveloped territory into a booming metropolis.

Players will need to carefully plan the layout of the city, create different kinds of structures (residential, commercial, and industrial), and set up necessary infrastructure like utilities and roadways. Effective resource and financial management is essential to the prosperity of your city.

2) Building Architect

In this game, players assume the role of an architect. They are free to create and build structures of any size and shape. They have access to a variety of building materials and tools in the game to let their imagination run wild.

Building Architect also promotes player cooperation, enabling them to team up on challenging construction projects or present their work to the Roblox community.

3) Tiny Town Tycoon

Players in this game are in charge of building and running a little city. The charming aspects of the game are its quirky people and the little, imaginative buildings.

As the mayor of the town, the existing player will have to deal with issues like balancing the requirements of the residents, managing resources, and developing the town's infrastructure. The game's cute and little design is an enjoyable touch.