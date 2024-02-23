Neighbors Codes (February 2024)

Neighbors codes are a great way to obtain freebies in the Roblox experience, which is all about being social. Using them, you can receive skins, items, and, most importantly, Credits. You can purchase cosmetic items, emotes, dance routines, and more with these Credits without spending any Robux.

Codes like CUPID and 100MILLION can be used to receive a ton of Credits. In this article, you will find every active code for Neighbors, along with a guide on using them.

Active Neighbors codes

Currently, there are only two active codes for Roblox Neighbors. Players are suggested to redeem them quickly, as Roblox codes can expire. Since there is no telling when they expire, it’s better to use them the first opportunity they get.

List of Neighbors active codes Code Rewards CUPID 150 Credits 100MILLION 175 Credits

Inactive Neighbors codes

The codes listed below have been confirmed to be inactive for Neighbors. They can no longer be used to receive rewards, which makes them useless. There is, however, a silver lining here: expired codes are regularly replaced with new ones.

List of Neighbors inactive codes Code Rewards NYE24 Credits CHRISTMAS23 Credits LIGHTING 100 Credits WINTER23 150 Credits HOLIDAYCUT Holiday Clippers THANKSGIVING23 70 Credits AUTUMN23 Leaf blower PUBLICTEST1 100 Credits WOOSH Broom skin FRIDAY13 150 Credits 17+RELEASE 150 Credits 10KMEMBERS 150 Credits LABORDAY2023 100 Credits NEIGHBORS50MILLION 150 Credits ILOVEBOOGLE Freebies

How to redeem active Neighbors codes

Codes for Roblox Neighbors can be redeemed from the main menu. Here’s what you need to do for this:

Boot up Neighbors on Roblox.

Use the Key icon at the top right to access the code box.

Enter a working code and press Submit to receive your rewards.

Do the same for all active codes.

Roblox codes are notorious for being case-sensitive, making them a hassle to enter manually. Players should use the copy-paste method instead, as it is both faster and more accurate.

Neighbors codes and their importance

Codes for Neighbors reward the player with Credits, skins, cosmetics, and more. Credits, being the main currency of the game, can be used to purchase more items from the in-game shop. Skins and cosmetics add flavor to the game, making the player’s experience truly unique.

Neighbors code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Neighbors will show an error message if an expired or mistyped code is entered. Currently, there are no code system-disrupting errors on the server side. Should you run into such an error, rebooting Roblox and redeeming the code again may work.

Where to find new Neighbors codes

More codes for Neighbors are posted on the developer’s X handle, mirtinyy, and the official Discord server. You can also rely on this page for the latest additions to its codes list. We will continuously update the active codes table as new ones come out.

FAQs on Neighbors codes

What are the different types of rewards obtainable through codes in Neighbors?

You can receive skins, cosmetics, Credits, and other items by redeeming codes for Neighbors.

What is the total number of Credits obtainable through codes in Neighbors?

You can get up to 325 Credits by redeeming every active code for Neighbors.

Can I receive free Robux through codes for Neighbors?

No, there are no active codes that offer free Robux in Neighbors.

