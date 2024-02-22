Eternal Tower Defense Codes (February 2024)

Eternal Tower Defense codes are a great way to accumulate in-game currencies without spending Robux or grinding for them. Rewarding players with thousands of Gems and Gold, codes can come in handy in your time of need. For instance, UPDATE5.75 and bugs!!! can be used to obtain both types of currencies simultaneously, making them quite handy for newcomers.

You will find all active codes for Eternal Tower Defense in this article, along with a guide on using them.

Active Eternal Tower Defense codes

Active codes for Eternal Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the active codes for Eternal Tower Defense that can be used to receive various rewards. Since these can stop working anytime, you should use them as soon as possible..

List of Eternal Tower Defense active codes Code Rewards UPDATE5.75 2,500 Gems and 250 Gold Update5.5! Freebies bugs!!! 2,250 Gems and 250 Gold Update5! 2,000 Gems and 500 Gold Update4.75! 500 Gems Update4! 2,500 Gems and 250 Gold SorryForDelay 500 Gems and 50 Gold 530,000 IQ! 530 Gems and 53 Gold Update2.5! Gold & Gems 3MVisits! 200 Gold and 1,000 Gems UPDATE1! Freebies 1MVisits! Gems SorryForShutdown 500 Gems UPDATE0.5! 2,000 Gems

Inactive Eternal Tower Defense codes

The codes listed below no longer work in Eternal Tower Defense. Having said that, there is no reason to worry, as the developers have replaced them with active ones that offer similar rewards.

List of Eternal Tower Defense inactive codes Code Rewards 300KVisits 500 Gems 200KVisits! 500 Gems 100KVisits! 500 Gems RELEASE! 500 Gems 10KVisits! 1,1750 Gems

How to redeem active Eternal Tower Defense codes

How to redeem codes for Eternal Tower Defense (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Codes for Eternal Tower Defense can be redeemed by following these steps:

Start Eternal Tower Defense on Roblox.

Once the game loads, click on the Settings gear icon at the bottom left.

In the code box, input a working code and press Enter to claim your rewards.

Do the same for every code.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which can cause typographical errors when entering them manually. As such, we recommend using the copy-paste method for a smoother and error-free redemption process.

Eternal Tower Defense codes and their importance

Codes for Eternal Tower Defense and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Eternal Tower Defense can be used to obtain Gems and Gold, both of which are essential for progressing in the game. They can be exchanged for other items and resources, helping you strengthen your avatar to defend the home base. Note each code for this title can only be redeemed once, so use them wisely.

Eternal Tower Defense code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Eternal Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

Eternal Tower Defense displays an error message when an inactive or incorrect code is entered. As of now, no server-related issues disrupt the code redemption process. Should you encounter such a problem while redeeming a code, restarting the Roblox Player app and trying to use it again may work.

Where to find new Eternal Tower Defense codes

New codes are regularly posted on the official Eternal Tower Defense Discord server. Feel free to join it for news and updates on the game. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page to find the latest codes.

FAQs on Eternal Tower Defense codes

What are the different types of rewards available through codes in Eternal Tower Defense?

There are two main types of rewards obtainable through codes in Eternal Tower Defense: Gems and Gold.

What is the best code for Eternal Tower Defense?

UPDATE5.75 is the best code in Eternal Tower Defense, using which you can get 2,500 Gems and 250 Gold.

When are new codes added to Eternal Tower Defense?

New codes are added to Eternal Tower Defense during major game events, holidays, and when the titles hit certain milestones.

