Anime Story Codes (February 2024)

Anime Story codes give players free resources when redeemed in the game. It can be challenging to get started in this anime-themed Roblox title because of the lack of resources to purchase the best abilities and gear. These codes are especially useful for those who are new to the game and are looking for a way to boost their chances of winning and their earnings.

Fortunately, you can use the codes mentioned below to obtain free Dragon Balls, Gems, and Boosts in Anime Story, giving you an advantage over other newbies. To claim the rewards, continue reading below.

Roblox: Anime Story Codes [Active]

The following codes for Roblox Anime Story are active and functional as of February 2024. It is unlikely that they will become inactive anytime soon. However, it is recommended you redeem them as soon as possible to ensure you don't miss out on any benefits.

List of Anime Story Active Codes BEGINNERBOOST Redeem for 2 Hour Double Experience (New) February Redeem for 8 Dragon Balls LUNAR Redeem for 2000 Gems

Roblox: Anime Story Codes [Inactive]

As of now, multiple codes for Anime Story have gone inactive. If an active code fails to provide rewards, this list will be updated accordingly. If a player tries to redeem inactive codes, an error message will be displayed on their screens.

List of Anime Story Inactive Codes BACKTOBACK Redeem for 3 Hour Double Experience JANUARYY Redeem for 8 Dragon Balls SORRY2023 Redeem for 3000 Gems NEWYEAR Redeem for 2 Hours of 2x XP STORAGE Redeem for 10 Dragon Balls ENJOY Redeem for 2k Gems CHRISTMAS Redeem for 2x Double Experience SPIRITS Redeem for 6 Dragon Balls HOORAY Redeem for 1000 Gems UPDATE6 Redeem for 2 Hours of 2x XP ANGEL Redeem for 5 Dragon Balls RACES Redeem for 1500 Gems Redeem for 1000 gems UPDATE5 Redeem code for 2-Hour Double Experience FINALLY Redeem code for 9 Dragon Balls HUNTER Redeem code for 1000 Gems UPDATE_TIME123 Redeem code for 2x Exp UPDATE_TIME Redeem code for 1 Hour Double Experience SORRY Redeem code for 7 Dragon Balls DEMONSLAYER Redeem code for 1000 Gems DRAGBOOST Redeem code for 15 Dragon Balls DUNGEON Redeem code for 3 Hours 2x exp FINALLYDUNGEON Redeem code for 1500 Gems DoubleBoost Redeem code for 3 Hours 2x exp DRAGON Redeem code for 50 Dragonballs SOON Redeem code for 10 Dragon Balls BOOST Redeem code for 3 Hour 2x exp HALLOWEEN Redeem code for 1000 Gems LIKEGOAL30K Redeem code for 7 Dragon Balls UPDATE3WHEN Redeem code for 3 Hours 2x exp SHUTITDOWN Redeem code for 6 Hours 2x exp REBIRTH Redeem code for 7 Dragon Balls UPD3SOON Redeem code for 2 Hours 2x exp LIKEGOAL20K Redeem code for 7 Dragon Balls ANOTHAONE Redeem code for 1000 Gems UPDATE_TIME Redeem code for 1 Hour Double Experience DELAY_TWOD Redeem code for 2 Magic Gems MILLY Redeem code for 1000 Gems LIKEGOAL10K Redeem code for 1000 Gems CODE5KLIKES Redeem code for 3 Divine Gems DUNGEONS_SOON Redeem code for 1 Hour 2x experience WAVETWO Redeem code for 20,000 Coins FIXED1 Redeem code for 30 minutes 2x experience PARTTWO Redeem code for 2000 Gems WAVETWO Redeem code for 20,000 Coins SECRET Redeem code for 2 Stat Reset RANKED Redeem code for 30 minutes 2x experience BUGS Redeem code for 1000 gems FIXED Redeem code for 1000 gems REVAMP Redeem code for 30 minutes 2x experience NERF_CELL Redeem code for 30 minutes 2x experience DELAY Redeem code for 700 Gems FREE_UPGRADES Redeem code for a free reward FIXED123 Redeem code for 1000 gems SHUTDOWNS Redeem code for 1000 gems STRESS_TEST Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x experience ANIME_SHUTDOWNS Redeem code for 1000 Gems RESET Redeem code for Stat Reset APOLOGIES Redeem code for rewards BAN_WAVE1 Redeem code for 1000 Gems MONDAY_RIP Redeem code for 1000 Coins RELEASE_DELAY Redeem code for 700 Gems FIXED_EXPLOIT Redeem code for 30 minutes 2x experience HOUR_DOUBLEEXP Redeem code for rewards RELEASE Redeem code for rewards DUNGEONS_SOON1 Redeem code for 60 minutes 2x experience BACK_AWAKE Redeem code for Stat Reset FAST Redeem code for rewards SORRY Redeem code for rewards REROLL_AURA Redeem code for rewards

How to redeem Anime Story codes

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Anime Story:

Launch Anime Story and ensure you're connected to the server.

Upon joining the game, press the Codes Tab located on the right side of your game screen. Clicking on it should bring up a Code Redemption text box on your screen.

Copy and paste a working code from the active list into the Enter Code Here text box.

Activate the code by pressing the Redeem Button, and enjoy the free rewards.

What are Anime Story codes and their importance?

Roblox Anime Story provides promo codes that can be redeemed for free Dragon Balls, Gems, and Boosts that will unlock multiple essential items. The Dragon Balls and Gems are in-game currencies used to buy boosts, new abilities, better gear, resources, and outfits that play a crucial role in a player's appearance.

These bonuses can be pretty helpful for beginners. To defeat opponents and veterans in Anime Story, players can get additional boosts that will affect their damage, defense, and other stats. You can earn both resources by completing in-game quests, grabbing wins, and making purchases.

Although resources can be obtained by grinding in the game, the codes simplify the process.

Anime Story code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Currently, there are no reported problems with Anime Story's servers that affect codes. However, if you enter an inactive or incorrect one, you will receive an error message that says "Invalid Code!" above and inside the text box.

To avoid this issue, double-check each code before hitting the Redeem button. Alternatively, you can avoid the error by copying-pasting the codes provided earlier.

Where to find more recent Anime Story codes

To stay updated on Roblox news, bookmark this page and follow Anime Story's X handle, YouTube channel, and official Roblox group.

FAQs on Anime Story codes

What are the latest Anime Story codes?

BEGINNERBOOST is currently the latest code in Anime Story, and using it will grant you two hours of Double Experience Points.

Are Anime Story codes useful?

Redeeming codes in Anime Story allows you to get Dragon Balls, Gems, and Boosts without having to grind or spend Robux.

