Anime Story Codes (February 2024)

Anime Story codes give players free resources when redeemed in the game. It can be challenging to get started in this anime-themed Roblox title because of the lack of resources to purchase the best abilities and gear. These codes are especially useful for those who are new to the game and are looking for a way to boost their chances of winning and their earnings.
Fortunately, you can use the codes mentioned below to obtain free Dragon Balls, Gems, and Boosts in Anime Story, giving you an advantage over other newbies. To claim the rewards, continue reading below.
Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.
Roblox: Anime Story Codes [Active]
The following codes for Roblox Anime Story are active and functional as of February 2024. It is unlikely that they will become inactive anytime soon. However, it is recommended you redeem them as soon as possible to ensure you don't miss out on any benefits.
Roblox: Anime Story Codes [Inactive]
As of now, multiple codes for Anime Story have gone inactive. If an active code fails to provide rewards, this list will be updated accordingly. If a player tries to redeem inactive codes, an error message will be displayed on their screens.
How to redeem Anime Story codes
Follow these steps to redeem codes in Anime Story:
- Launch Anime Story and ensure you're connected to the server.
- Upon joining the game, press the Codes Tab located on the right side of your game screen. Clicking on it should bring up a Code Redemption text box on your screen.
- Copy and paste a working code from the active list into the Enter Code Here text box.
- Activate the code by pressing the Redeem Button, and enjoy the free rewards.
What are Anime Story codes and their importance?
Roblox Anime Story provides promo codes that can be redeemed for free Dragon Balls, Gems, and Boosts that will unlock multiple essential items. The Dragon Balls and Gems are in-game currencies used to buy boosts, new abilities, better gear, resources, and outfits that play a crucial role in a player's appearance.
These bonuses can be pretty helpful for beginners. To defeat opponents and veterans in Anime Story, players can get additional boosts that will affect their damage, defense, and other stats. You can earn both resources by completing in-game quests, grabbing wins, and making purchases.
Although resources can be obtained by grinding in the game, the codes simplify the process.
Anime Story code troubleshooting [How to fix]
Currently, there are no reported problems with Anime Story's servers that affect codes. However, if you enter an inactive or incorrect one, you will receive an error message that says "Invalid Code!" above and inside the text box.
To avoid this issue, double-check each code before hitting the Redeem button. Alternatively, you can avoid the error by copying-pasting the codes provided earlier.
Where to find more recent Anime Story codes
To stay updated on Roblox news, bookmark this page and follow Anime Story's X handle, YouTube channel, and official Roblox group.
FAQs on Anime Story codes
What are the latest Anime Story codes?
BEGINNERBOOST is currently the latest code in Anime Story, and using it will grant you two hours of Double Experience Points.
Are Anime Story codes useful?
Redeeming codes in Anime Story allows you to get Dragon Balls, Gems, and Boosts without having to grind or spend Robux.
