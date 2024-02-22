  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Anime Story Codes (February 2024)

Anime Story Codes (February 2024)

By Arpit Ram Gandhi
Modified Feb 22, 2024 21:22 GMT
Anime Story latest codes
Check out the latest codes for Anime Story (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Anime Story codes give players free resources when redeemed in the game. It can be challenging to get started in this anime-themed Roblox title because of the lack of resources to purchase the best abilities and gear. These codes are especially useful for those who are new to the game and are looking for a way to boost their chances of winning and their earnings.

Fortunately, you can use the codes mentioned below to obtain free Dragon Balls, Gems, and Boosts in Anime Story, giving you an advantage over other newbies. To claim the rewards, continue reading below.

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Roblox: Anime Story Codes [Active]

Active codes for Anime Story (Roblox || Sportskeeda)
Active codes for Anime Story (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

The following codes for Roblox Anime Story are active and functional as of February 2024. It is unlikely that they will become inactive anytime soon. However, it is recommended you redeem them as soon as possible to ensure you don't miss out on any benefits.

List of Anime Story Active Codes
BEGINNERBOOSTRedeem for 2 Hour Double Experience (New)
FebruaryRedeem for 8 Dragon Balls
LUNARRedeem for 2000 Gems

Roblox: Anime Story Codes [Inactive]

Inactive codes for Anime Story (Roblox || Sportskeeda)
Inactive codes for Anime Story (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

As of now, multiple codes for Anime Story have gone inactive. If an active code fails to provide rewards, this list will be updated accordingly. If a player tries to redeem inactive codes, an error message will be displayed on their screens.

List of Anime Story Inactive Codes
BACKTOBACKRedeem for 3 Hour Double Experience
JANUARYYRedeem for 8 Dragon Balls
SORRY2023Redeem for 3000 Gems
NEWYEARRedeem for 2 Hours of 2x XP
STORAGERedeem for 10 Dragon Balls
ENJOYRedeem for 2k Gems
CHRISTMASRedeem for 2x Double Experience
SPIRITSRedeem for 6 Dragon Balls
HOORAYRedeem for 1000 Gems
UPDATE6Redeem for 2 Hours of 2x XP
ANGELRedeem for 5 Dragon Balls
RACESRedeem for 1500 Gems
Redeem for 1000 gems
UPDATE5Redeem code for 2-Hour Double Experience
FINALLYRedeem code for 9 Dragon Balls
HUNTERRedeem code for 1000 Gems
UPDATE_TIME123Redeem code for 2x Exp
UPDATE_TIMERedeem code for 1 Hour Double Experience
SORRYRedeem code for 7 Dragon Balls
DEMONSLAYERRedeem code for 1000 Gems
DRAGBOOSTRedeem code for 15 Dragon Balls
DUNGEONRedeem code for 3 Hours 2x exp
FINALLYDUNGEONRedeem code for 1500 Gems
DoubleBoostRedeem code for 3 Hours 2x exp
DRAGONRedeem code for 50 Dragonballs
SOONRedeem code for 10 Dragon Balls
BOOSTRedeem code for 3 Hour 2x exp
HALLOWEENRedeem code for 1000 Gems
LIKEGOAL30KRedeem code for 7 Dragon Balls
UPDATE3WHENRedeem code for 3 Hours 2x exp
SHUTITDOWNRedeem code for 6 Hours 2x exp
REBIRTHRedeem code for 7 Dragon Balls
UPD3SOONRedeem code for 2 Hours 2x exp
LIKEGOAL20KRedeem code for 7 Dragon Balls
ANOTHAONERedeem code for 1000 Gems
UPDATE_TIMERedeem code for 1 Hour Double Experience
DELAY_TWODRedeem code for 2 Magic Gems
MILLYRedeem code for 1000 Gems
LIKEGOAL10KRedeem code for 1000 Gems
CODE5KLIKESRedeem code for 3 Divine Gems
DUNGEONS_SOONRedeem code for 1 Hour 2x experience
WAVETWORedeem code for 20,000 Coins
FIXED1Redeem code for 30 minutes 2x experience
PARTTWORedeem code for 2000 Gems
WAVETWORedeem code for 20,000 Coins
SECRETRedeem code for 2 Stat Reset
RANKEDRedeem code for 30 minutes 2x experience
BUGSRedeem code for 1000 gems
FIXEDRedeem code for 1000 gems
REVAMPRedeem code for 30 minutes 2x experience
NERF_CELLRedeem code for 30 minutes 2x experience
DELAYRedeem code for 700 Gems
FREE_UPGRADESRedeem code for a free reward
FIXED123Redeem code for 1000 gems
SHUTDOWNSRedeem code for 1000 gems
STRESS_TESTRedeem code for 15 minutes 2x experience
ANIME_SHUTDOWNSRedeem code for 1000 Gems
RESETRedeem code for Stat Reset
APOLOGIESRedeem code for rewards
BAN_WAVE1Redeem code for 1000 Gems
MONDAY_RIPRedeem code for 1000 Coins
RELEASE_DELAYRedeem code for 700 Gems
FIXED_EXPLOITRedeem code for 30 minutes 2x experience
HOUR_DOUBLEEXPRedeem code for rewards
RELEASERedeem code for rewards
DUNGEONS_SOON1Redeem code for 60 minutes 2x experience
BACK_AWAKERedeem code for Stat Reset
FASTRedeem code for rewards
SORRYRedeem code for rewards
REROLL_AURARedeem code for rewards

How to redeem Anime Story codes

Here's how you can redeem codes in Anime Story (Roblox || Sportskeeda)
Here's how you can redeem codes in Anime Story (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Anime Story:

  • Launch Anime Story and ensure you're connected to the server.
  • Upon joining the game, press the Codes Tab located on the right side of your game screen. Clicking on it should bring up a Code Redemption text box on your screen.
  • Copy and paste a working code from the active list into the Enter Code Here text box.
  • Activate the code by pressing the Redeem Button, and enjoy the free rewards.

What are Anime Story codes and their importance?

Roblox Anime Story provides promo codes that can be redeemed for free Dragon Balls, Gems, and Boosts that will unlock multiple essential items. The Dragon Balls and Gems are in-game currencies used to buy boosts, new abilities, better gear, resources, and outfits that play a crucial role in a player's appearance.

These bonuses can be pretty helpful for beginners. To defeat opponents and veterans in Anime Story, players can get additional boosts that will affect their damage, defense, and other stats. You can earn both resources by completing in-game quests, grabbing wins, and making purchases.

Although resources can be obtained by grinding in the game, the codes simplify the process.

Anime Story code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Here's how you can troubleshoot codes in Anime Story (Roblox || Sportskeeda)
Here's how you can troubleshoot codes in Anime Story (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Currently, there are no reported problems with Anime Story's servers that affect codes. However, if you enter an inactive or incorrect one, you will receive an error message that says "Invalid Code!" above and inside the text box.

To avoid this issue, double-check each code before hitting the Redeem button. Alternatively, you can avoid the error by copying-pasting the codes provided earlier.

Where to find more recent Anime Story codes

To stay updated on Roblox news, bookmark this page and follow Anime Story's X handle, YouTube channel, and official Roblox group.

FAQs on Anime Story codes

What are the latest Anime Story codes?

BEGINNERBOOST is currently the latest code in Anime Story, and using it will grant you two hours of Double Experience Points.

Are Anime Story codes useful?

Redeeming codes in Anime Story allows you to get Dragon Balls, Gems, and Boosts without having to grind or spend Robux.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...