Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes (February 2024)

Anime Fantasy Simulator codes offer players various rewards that can help them defeat challenging foes and traverse treacherous lands with ease. With a variety of potions, resources, and powerful gear available through these codes, players can fully prepare their avatars for the road ahead.

Codes like FIXQUEST and 10KFAV are particularly favored by the players for the sheer variety of rewards they provide. For similar codes for Anime Fantasy Simulator and a guide on using them, read on.

Active Anime Fantasy Simulator codes

Active codes for Anime Fantasy Simulator (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, the codes listed below work in Anime Fantasy Simulator without any errors. However, they may become inactive at any moment without prior warning. Thus, Robloxians should consider using these codes soon to avoid missing rewards.

List of Anime Fantasy Simulator active codes Code Rewards PASSIVES Five Nuts and Two Arrows FIXQUEST Five Grimoire Fragments, Five Kagune Fragments, 10 Curse Souls 10KFAV Five Damage and Five Power Potions METALISLAND Two Damage and Two Power Potion SORRYFORSHUTODWN Four Damage and Four Power Potions 10KLIKES 10 Kagune Fragments SLIMEISLAND Two Damage and One Power Potion KAGUNEFIX Four Kagune Fragments GHOULISLAND Power Potion and Damage Potion TheTower Luck Potion and Two Grimoire Fragments 8KLIKES Luck Potion and Two Grimoire Fragments SHUTDOWN2 Two Gem Potions Update1 Three Potions 3KLIKES Maze Key SHUTDOWN Two Cursed Souls UPPERMOONS Two Coin Potions 5KLIKES Two Cursed Souls and Two Damage potions FantasyRelease 1,000 Gems medtwyt One Power potion

Inactive Anime Fantasy Simulator codes

Here are the codes for Anime Fantasy Simulator that no longer work. Players won’t be able to access the rewards they offer as they have been replaced by new ones. The good news is that the replacements offer rewards of similar or equivalent value.

List of Anime Fantasy Simulator inactive codes Code Rewards FANTASYBUGS Freebies 1500LIKES Freebies 1KLIKES Freebies

How to redeem active Anime Fantasy Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Anime Fantasy Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps listed below to redeem active codes for Anime Fantasy Simulator:

Launch Anime Fantasy Simulator through the Roblox Player app.

After the game loads, access the Shop menu by clicking the basket icon on the left.

Scroll down to find the code box at the very bottom.

Enter an active code in the text box and press Redeem to receive your rewards.

Repeat for all active codes.

Note that Roblox codes are case-sensitive and will cause errors if typed incorrectly. Instead of manually entering each code, consider pasting them directly from this list. Not only will you avoid errors, but you will also redeem codes quickly.

Anime Fantasy Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Fantasy Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned previously, codes for Anime Fantasy Simulator provide potions, fragments, and other resources essential for any player’s adventure. They can use these items to strengthen their avatar and speed up their progress through the game, defeating foes and completing quests.

The rewards earned through these quests allow players to gain even more power, making the codes a significant starting point for every player.

Anime Fantasy Simulator code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshooting codes for Anime Fantasy Simulator (Image via Roblox)

An incorrectly entered code returns an error in Anime Fantasy Simulator. As of this writing, players haven’t found any server-side issues that may disrupt the code redemption system. If you run into something similar, consider restarting the game and redeeming the code again.

Where to find new Anime Fantasy Simulator codes

The official Anime Fantasy Simulator Roblox group and Discord server regularly post new codes and news on game updates. Alternatively, refer to this page to access every active code for the game.

FAQs on Anime Fantasy Simulator codes

What are the different types of rewards obtainable through codes for Anime Fantasy Simulator?

You can redeem codes for Anime Fantasy Simulator to receive damage and power potions, Kagune fragments, Curse Souls, Grimoire fragments, Maze keys, and more.

What are the newest codes for Anime Fantasy Simulator?

The codes PASSIVES, FIXQUEST, 10KFAV, and METALISLAND are the newest additions to the list of Anime Fantasy Simulator codes.

Do codes for Anime Fantasy Simulator offer free Robux?

No, none of the active codes for Anime Fantasy Simulator offer free Robux.

