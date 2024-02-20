Anime Fighters Simulator Codes (February 2024)

  • home icon
Anime Fighters Simulator codes
Anime Fighters Simulator codes (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Use Anime Fighters Simulator codes for an incredible variety of rewards that speed up your progress in the game. Offering potions, boosts, tokens, tickets, and more, these codes are extremely valuable for new and experienced players alike. Not only are the rewards valuable, but they are also plentiful.

Codes like KoroFightersSim! and 20KWEUP! offer multiple types of rewards at once. In this article, you will find every active code for Anime Fighters Simulator, along with a guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active Anime Fighters Simulator codes

Active codes for Anime Fighters Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The following table lists every code for Anime Fighters Simulator confirmed to be working. Note that Roblox codes have an expiration date. Players are advised to redeem them quickly before they are rendered inactive.

List of Anime Fighters Simulator active codes

Code

Rewards

20KWEUP!

5x Shiny potions, 5x Passive Luck boost, 5x Passive Transfer tokens

KoroFightersSim!

4x Shiny Potions, 3x Passive Luck Boost, 3x Grimoire Tokens, 5x Passive Transfer Tokens

AFSComeback?

40 Winter 2023 Passive Tokens, 2x Grimoire Tokens, 3x Passive Transfer Tokens

VALENTINE

10 Passive Transfer Tokens, 10 Grimoire Tokens, 10 Shiny Boosts, 10 Passive Luck Boosts

Special15K

3x Passive Transfer Tokens, 5x Grimoire Tokens, and 50 Winter Passive Tokens, 5x Passive Transfer Tokens, 3x Shiny Potions

WinterEvent

2x Passive Transfer Tokens, 2x Clone Tokens, 2x Grimoire Tokens, 40 Winter 2023 Passive Tokens

CreationAnniversary

3x Grimoire Tokens, 2x Transfer Tokens, 3x Super Lucky, 3x Super Time

AFS2024!

5x Transfer Tokens, 5x Shiny Boosts, 3x Super Lucky Boosts, 5x Grimoire Tokens

HappyChristmas!

2x Shiny Pots, 2x Transfer Tokens, 2x Grimoire Tokens

DelayApology

5x Passive Transfer Tokens, 5x Shiny Potions, 4x Grimoire Tokens

Update51

3x Shiny Boosts

SuperApology

6x Passive Transfer Tokens

DelayUPD51

2x Grimoire Tokens

Pregame_U8zKl

10x Passive Transfer Tokens (Normal), 2x Shiny Boosts, 2x Super Drop Boosts (Hardcore)

TRANSFERS!

Freebies (Normal)

SHINIES!

Freebies (Hardcore)

ZnxCvb9

5x Passive Transfer Tokens, 2x Super Drop Boosts (NORMAL), 2x Super Damage Boosts, 2x Super Luck Boosts (HARDCORE)

SorryForBugs

2x Super Luck Boosts, 2x Super Drops Boosts

CastlevaniaHype

5x Passive Tokens

Update49

2x Passive Transfer Tokens, 2x Super Drop Boost, 2x Super Time Boosts

!Update48!

2x Boosts, 2x Super Drops

HAPPYHALLOWEEN

5x Passive Tokens

DelayedHalloween

5x Passive Tokens

RobloxFixed??

2x Passive Transfer Tokens, 2x Super Drop Boost, 2x Super Time Boosts

!Update47!

2x Passive Transfer Tokens, 2x Super Drop Boost, 2x Super Time Boosts

!Update46!

2x Passive Transfer Tokens, 2x Super Drop Boost, 2x Super Time Boosts

1MILLIONLIKES!

10x Passive Transfer Tokens, One Super Drop Boost

SorryUpdate46!

5x Passive Transfer Tokens, 2x Super Time Boosts

UPDATE45!

5x Passive Transfer Tokens

SorryForDelay!!!

2x Transfer Tokens

Update44Released

Super Time Boost

Kekeke

Time Boost, Transfer Token, Drop Boost

QOLPatch

Two Super Time Boosts, two Super Luck boosts

BuffPatch

Super Time Boost

DungeonCDRESET

Dungeon token

ResetDungeonCD

Dungeon reset

BlastOff2023

Super Time Boost, Super Luck Boost

Update44!

Passive Transfer Token

SaopauloW

DMG Boost, Luck Boost, Shiny Boost

KingIsBack

Luck boost for 15 minutes

BrazilOnTOP

3x Avatar Coins

25kPlayers!

25 Passive tokens, one Shiny potion, one Dungeon token

SubToFminusmic

2x Shiny Potions

!BOSSSTUDIO!

Luck boost for 15 minutes

AFSComeback

2x Dungeon Tokens

BillionVisits

Super Luck Boost, Super Drop Boost, Illusionist Ticket, 50 Passive Tokens, Dungeon Token, 25 Requiem Tokens

TheAbyss

Dungeon Token, Super XP Boost, 10 Passive Tokens, Super Damage Boost, 3x Luck Boosts, 10 Requiem Tokens, dungeon cooldown reset

Insane1Million

Super Luck Boost, Super Drop Boost, 10x Passive Tokens, Super DMG Boost, Super Yen Boost, Defense Token

WorldAtWar

Dungeon Token, 10x Passive Tokens, 5x Drop Boosts, Super Yen Boost, Defense Token

SummerEvent2

One Dungeon Token, 3x Luck boost, One Super Yen boost, one Clone token

SummerEvent

One Super Luck boost, 3x Damage Boosts, 10x Passive tokens, One Super Yen boost, 10x Summer Passive Tokens

Sub2Codenex

10-minute luck boost

Sub2Veyar

10-minute luck boost

BronzePiece_

2x XP boosts

RealDaireb

Freebies

ToadBoi

10-minute Luck boost

sulley1m

Luck and Damage boosts (Group members only)

otrademark

Divine Fruit

1MilFaves

Yen, XP Boosts

Inactive Anime Fighters Simulator codes

Here’s a list of codes that no longer work for Anime Fighters Simulator. That said, don’t worry about missing out on rewards. The developers regularly update their active codes list, replacing old ones with similar rewards.

List of Anime Fighters Simulator inactive codes

Code

Rewards

Thanks900k

Freebies

SoulAcademy

Boosts

MiniUpdatePog

Boosts

DungeonRefund3

Boosts

DungeonRefund2

Boosts

AFSAnniversary

Freebies

UTADROP

Freebies

520KLIKES

Freebies

Ichigoat

Freebies

Update42

Freebies

Update41

Freebies

UpdateDelaySad

Freebies

SorcererEmpire

Boosts

FourthOfJuly

Boosts

HalfBillion

Boosts and freebies

800klikes

Freebies

TimeTravelTokyo

Freebies

OrcaPrison

Freebies

Update25.3

Freebies

WorldOfGames

Freebies

FashionEmpire

Freebies

AFSAnniversary

Freebies

LandOfGuts

Freebies

2k22

Freebies

700klikes

Freebies

PsychicCity

Boost

TheHole

Freebies

NinjaCity

Freebies

NinjaCityRaid

Two tickets

PassiveBug

Freebies

PassiveBug2

Freebies

Christmas

Freebies

Underworld

Freebies

cyclxnee

Luck boost

How to redeem active Anime Fighters Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Anime Fighters Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

It is straightforward to redeem codes for Anime Fighters Simulator. The steps have been described below:

  • Start Anime Fighters Simulator on Roblox.
  • After the game loads, click the Twitter bird icon on the left to access the code screen.
  • Enter an active code in the text box.
  • Click Redeem to claim your rewards.
  • Do the same for all active codes.

Note that Roblox codes are case-sensitive. This can cause errors when manually entering each code, which is why it’s usually better to use the copy-paste method instead.

Anime Fighters Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Fighters Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Anime Fighters Simulator provide a variety of rewards that include boosts, tickets, passive tokens, dungeon tokens, and more. Each reward has a different benefit for every player, making these codes a game-changer. New players, in particular, can gravitate towards boosts and tokens that speed up their progress in the game.

Also read: How to level up quickly in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator

Anime Fighters Simulator code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshooting codes for Anime Fighters Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Anime Fighters Simulator shows an error if an incorrect or invalid code is entered. As of this writing, players have yet to report any issues with the game servers that prevent code redemption. If you face such a problem, restarting the game and redeeming the code again may work.

Where to find new Anime Fighters Simulator codes

The developers of Anime Fighters Simulator post new codes on their official Roblox Group and X handle. Alternatively, consider referring to this page to find the latest additions to the Anime Fighters Simulator codes list. We will update our active codes table the moment new ones come out.

FAQs on Anime Fighters Simulator codes

What are the different types of rewards obtainable through codes for Anime Fighters Simulator?

You can obtain various boosts, tickets, tokens, coins, potions, and more by redeeming codes for Anime Fighters Simulator.

When are new codes added to Anime Fighters Simulator?

The developers of Anime Fighters Simulator add new codes to the game during major events, updates, milestones, and holidays.

Which codes for Anime Fighters Simulator are the newest?

The codes 20KWEUP! and KoroFightersSim! are the newest for Anime Fighters Simulator.

