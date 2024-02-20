Anime Fighters Simulator Codes (February 2024)

Use Anime Fighters Simulator codes for an incredible variety of rewards that speed up your progress in the game. Offering potions, boosts, tokens, tickets, and more, these codes are extremely valuable for new and experienced players alike. Not only are the rewards valuable, but they are also plentiful.

Codes like KoroFightersSim! and 20KWEUP! offer multiple types of rewards at once. In this article, you will find every active code for Anime Fighters Simulator, along with a guide on using them.

Active Anime Fighters Simulator codes

Active codes for Anime Fighters Simulator

The following table lists every code for Anime Fighters Simulator confirmed to be working. Note that Roblox codes have an expiration date. Players are advised to redeem them quickly before they are rendered inactive.

List of Anime Fighters Simulator active codes Code Rewards 20KWEUP! 5x Shiny potions, 5x Passive Luck boost, 5x Passive Transfer tokens KoroFightersSim! 4x Shiny Potions, 3x Passive Luck Boost, 3x Grimoire Tokens, 5x Passive Transfer Tokens AFSComeback? 40 Winter 2023 Passive Tokens, 2x Grimoire Tokens, 3x Passive Transfer Tokens VALENTINE 10 Passive Transfer Tokens, 10 Grimoire Tokens, 10 Shiny Boosts, 10 Passive Luck Boosts Special15K 3x Passive Transfer Tokens, 5x Grimoire Tokens, and 50 Winter Passive Tokens, 5x Passive Transfer Tokens, 3x Shiny Potions WinterEvent 2x Passive Transfer Tokens, 2x Clone Tokens, 2x Grimoire Tokens, 40 Winter 2023 Passive Tokens CreationAnniversary 3x Grimoire Tokens, 2x Transfer Tokens, 3x Super Lucky, 3x Super Time AFS2024! 5x Transfer Tokens, 5x Shiny Boosts, 3x Super Lucky Boosts, 5x Grimoire Tokens HappyChristmas! 2x Shiny Pots, 2x Transfer Tokens, 2x Grimoire Tokens DelayApology 5x Passive Transfer Tokens, 5x Shiny Potions, 4x Grimoire Tokens Update51 3x Shiny Boosts SuperApology 6x Passive Transfer Tokens DelayUPD51 2x Grimoire Tokens Pregame_U8zKl 10x Passive Transfer Tokens (Normal), 2x Shiny Boosts, 2x Super Drop Boosts (Hardcore) TRANSFERS! Freebies (Normal) SHINIES! Freebies (Hardcore) ZnxCvb9 5x Passive Transfer Tokens, 2x Super Drop Boosts (NORMAL), 2x Super Damage Boosts, 2x Super Luck Boosts (HARDCORE) SorryForBugs 2x Super Luck Boosts, 2x Super Drops Boosts CastlevaniaHype 5x Passive Tokens Update49 2x Passive Transfer Tokens, 2x Super Drop Boost, 2x Super Time Boosts !Update48! 2x Boosts, 2x Super Drops HAPPYHALLOWEEN 5x Passive Tokens DelayedHalloween 5x Passive Tokens RobloxFixed?? 2x Passive Transfer Tokens, 2x Super Drop Boost, 2x Super Time Boosts !Update47! 2x Passive Transfer Tokens, 2x Super Drop Boost, 2x Super Time Boosts !Update46! 2x Passive Transfer Tokens, 2x Super Drop Boost, 2x Super Time Boosts 1MILLIONLIKES! 10x Passive Transfer Tokens, One Super Drop Boost SorryUpdate46! 5x Passive Transfer Tokens, 2x Super Time Boosts UPDATE45! 5x Passive Transfer Tokens SorryForDelay!!! 2x Transfer Tokens Update44Released Super Time Boost Kekeke Time Boost, Transfer Token, Drop Boost QOLPatch Two Super Time Boosts, two Super Luck boosts BuffPatch Super Time Boost DungeonCDRESET Dungeon token ResetDungeonCD Dungeon reset BlastOff2023 Super Time Boost, Super Luck Boost Update44! Passive Transfer Token SaopauloW DMG Boost, Luck Boost, Shiny Boost KingIsBack Luck boost for 15 minutes BrazilOnTOP 3x Avatar Coins 25kPlayers! 25 Passive tokens, one Shiny potion, one Dungeon token SubToFminusmic 2x Shiny Potions !BOSSSTUDIO! Luck boost for 15 minutes AFSComeback 2x Dungeon Tokens BillionVisits Super Luck Boost, Super Drop Boost, Illusionist Ticket, 50 Passive Tokens, Dungeon Token, 25 Requiem Tokens TheAbyss Dungeon Token, Super XP Boost, 10 Passive Tokens, Super Damage Boost, 3x Luck Boosts, 10 Requiem Tokens, dungeon cooldown reset Insane1Million Super Luck Boost, Super Drop Boost, 10x Passive Tokens, Super DMG Boost, Super Yen Boost, Defense Token WorldAtWar Dungeon Token, 10x Passive Tokens, 5x Drop Boosts, Super Yen Boost, Defense Token SummerEvent2 One Dungeon Token, 3x Luck boost, One Super Yen boost, one Clone token SummerEvent One Super Luck boost, 3x Damage Boosts, 10x Passive tokens, One Super Yen boost, 10x Summer Passive Tokens Sub2Codenex 10-minute luck boost Sub2Veyar 10-minute luck boost BronzePiece_ 2x XP boosts RealDaireb Freebies ToadBoi 10-minute Luck boost sulley1m Luck and Damage boosts (Group members only) otrademark Divine Fruit 1MilFaves Yen, XP Boosts

Inactive Anime Fighters Simulator codes

Here’s a list of codes that no longer work for Anime Fighters Simulator. That said, don’t worry about missing out on rewards. The developers regularly update their active codes list, replacing old ones with similar rewards.

List of Anime Fighters Simulator inactive codes Code Rewards Thanks900k Freebies SoulAcademy Boosts MiniUpdatePog Boosts DungeonRefund3 Boosts DungeonRefund2 Boosts AFSAnniversary Freebies UTADROP Freebies 520KLIKES Freebies Ichigoat Freebies Update42 Freebies Update41 Freebies UpdateDelaySad Freebies SorcererEmpire Boosts FourthOfJuly Boosts HalfBillion Boosts and freebies 800klikes Freebies TimeTravelTokyo Freebies OrcaPrison Freebies Update25.3 Freebies WorldOfGames Freebies FashionEmpire Freebies AFSAnniversary Freebies LandOfGuts Freebies 2k22 Freebies 700klikes Freebies PsychicCity Boost TheHole Freebies NinjaCity Freebies NinjaCityRaid Two tickets PassiveBug Freebies PassiveBug2 Freebies Christmas Freebies Underworld Freebies cyclxnee Luck boost

How to redeem active Anime Fighters Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Anime Fighters Simulator

It is straightforward to redeem codes for Anime Fighters Simulator. The steps have been described below:

Start Anime Fighters Simulator on Roblox.

After the game loads, click the Twitter bird icon on the left to access the code screen.

Enter an active code in the text box.

Click Redeem to claim your rewards.

Do the same for all active codes.

Note that Roblox codes are case-sensitive. This can cause errors when manually entering each code, which is why it’s usually better to use the copy-paste method instead.

Anime Fighters Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Fighters Simulator and their importance

Codes for Anime Fighters Simulator provide a variety of rewards that include boosts, tickets, passive tokens, dungeon tokens, and more. Each reward has a different benefit for every player, making these codes a game-changer. New players, in particular, can gravitate towards boosts and tokens that speed up their progress in the game.

Anime Fighters Simulator code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshooting codes for Anime Fighters Simulator

Anime Fighters Simulator shows an error if an incorrect or invalid code is entered. As of this writing, players have yet to report any issues with the game servers that prevent code redemption. If you face such a problem, restarting the game and redeeming the code again may work.

Where to find new Anime Fighters Simulator codes

The developers of Anime Fighters Simulator post new codes on their official Roblox Group and X handle. Alternatively, consider referring to this page to find the latest additions to the Anime Fighters Simulator codes list. We will update our active codes table the moment new ones come out.

FAQs on Anime Fighters Simulator codes

What are the different types of rewards obtainable through codes for Anime Fighters Simulator?

You can obtain various boosts, tickets, tokens, coins, potions, and more by redeeming codes for Anime Fighters Simulator.

When are new codes added to Anime Fighters Simulator?

The developers of Anime Fighters Simulator add new codes to the game during major events, updates, milestones, and holidays.

Which codes for Anime Fighters Simulator are the newest?

The codes 20KWEUP! and KoroFightersSim! are the newest for Anime Fighters Simulator.

