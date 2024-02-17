Jujutsu Academy Codes (February 2024)

Jujutsu Academy codes are the best way to obtain Ryos, rerolls, and resets in the Jujutsu Kaisen-inspired Roblox experience. You can fine-tune your avatar’s strength by using these rewards, adding a layer of depth to the gameplay. And best of all, you need not spend real-world money or Robux to receive them.

Use codes like ISSACTSPIN and COMPCT to obtain free rerolls. And if you’re looking for free Ryo, use codes like UPDATE1.5RYO and COMPRyo to watch your Ryo count fly up. This article lists every working code for Jujutsu Academy, along with a guide on using them.

Active Jujutsu Academy codes

Active codes for Jujutsu Academy (Image via Roblox)

As of February 17, 2024, these codes have been confirmed valid for Jujutsu Academy. We recommend using them immediately, as they can expire without prior notice. After all, once they expire, they can no longer be redeemed for rewards.

List of active Jujutsu Academy codes Code Rewards UPDATE1.5RYO Free Ryo ISSACTSPIN Ability reroll COMPCT Ct Reroll COMPCT2 Ct Reroll COMPCT3 Ct Reroll COMPCT4 Ct Reroll COMPCT5 Ct Reroll COMPRyo Free Ryo CompSP Ct Reroll CompFightingStyle Fighting Style reset CompTraitReroll Ct Reroll CompTraitReroll2 Ct Reroll CompCEColourReroll CE Color Reroll CompCETraitReroll Ct Reroll CompFightingStyle Fighting Style Reset OOPSIE Ct Reroll ANOTHERONE Ct Reroll SORRYFORSHUTDOWN Ct Reroll SORRFORSHUTDOWN2 Ct Reroll

Inactive Jujutsu Academy codes

As of this writing, there are no inactive codes for Jujutsu Academy. When the active ones expire, rest assured that the developers will add suitable replacements to the list to maintain the reward value for each code.

How to redeem active Jujutsu Academy codes

How to redeem codes for Jujutsu Academy (Image via Roblox)

Currently, redeeming codes for Jujutsu Academy require players to be invited for beta testing. If invited, you can follow these steps to use these codes:

Launch Jujutsu Academy on Roblox Player.

After the game loads, click on the STATS button to access the code box.

Enter a working code in the text box and press Enter to receive your rewards.

Repeat for all working codes.

Roblox codes are notorious for being case-sensitive, making them more difficult to enter manually. Consider using the copy-paste method to avoid errors for a smoother redemption process.

Jujutsu Academy codes and their importance

Codes for Jujutsu Academy and their importance (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned previously, codes for Jujutsu Academy are primarily used for rerolls, Ryo, and fighting-style resets. Rerolls can be crucial for players who like to switch aspects of their avatar frequently. A similar line of thought applies to fighting style resets as well, giving players more options to choose from when building their avatar.

Being the primary currency of the game, Ryo is essential for purchasing items and useful resources to help players out on their journeys.

Jujutsu Academy code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Jujutsu Academy (Image via Roblox)

Jujutsu Academy displays an error when an incorrect or expired code is entered. At the moment, there are no reported server-related issues that may disrupt code redemption in the game. If you face such an error, restarting the game and trying again may help.

Where to find new Jujutsu Academy codes

New Jujutsu Academy codes are posted on the developer’s official social media handles. You can also find them on this page, as we frequently update our active codes table.

FAQs on Jujutsu Academy codes

What are the different types of rewards available through codes in Jujutsu Academy?

You can receive free Ryo, rerolls, and ability resets through code redemption in Jujutsu Academy.

When are new codes added to Jujutsu Academy?

Jujutsu Academy updates its code list when it receives major game updates or reaches a milestone.

Which codes for Jujutsu Academy provide free Ryo?

Use the codes UPDATE1.5RYO and COMPRyo to receive free Ryo in Jujutsu Academy.

