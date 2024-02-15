Card Battles codes (February 2024)

Redeeming Card Battles codes is one of the easiest ways to earn Gems in-game. Usually, you must win duels to do so, but with promo codes, you can simply stack up on thousands of them. Coupled with that, Gems may also be used to upgrade existing Cards and acquire new ones. Moreover, promo codes even offer free XP as well.
Scroll ahead to learn about February 2024's active codes in Card Battles, their redemption process, and usage.
Active Card Battles codes
As of February 15, 2024, all these featured active codes in Card Battles are verified to be valid.
Inactive Card Battles codes
Luckily, only one XP code in Card Battles has become inactive. An error notification will appear if you try to redeem it. New codes will be issued during updates, special events, and even randomly.
How to redeem Card Battles codes
Follow the given instructions to activate all the active codes in Card Battles:
- Launch the game and spawn on the server.
- Once in the lobby, select the Settings icon from the floating toolbox on the left. This will bring up the Settings interface.
- Select the Codes option to open the code box.
- Copy any active code and paste it into the empty textbox under "Ender code here."
- Hit the blue Redeem button to activate an active code in Card Battles.
Make sure to avoid typographical errors throughout the redemption process, as Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive.
What are Card Battles codes about and what's their importance?
You can use the newly obtained Gems to roll for Cards from specific Card Packs. Here are the costliest bundles that feature some of the finest cards in Card Battles:
- Dragon Fire Card Pack - 10,000 Gems
- Mummy IV Card Pack - 7,000 Gems
- Guardian Card Pack - 4,000 Gems
- Infinity Card Pack - 2,000 Gems
Furthermore, the free XP claimed from codes in Card Battles will come in handy in your quest to level up and obtain the maximum amount of Belts. New players are also advised to use free Gems on Card Upgrades.
Card Battles code troubleshooting [How to fix]
As of now, no server-related redemption issues exist in Card Battles. But the "Invalid code" error message will appear if an expired or invalid code is entered in the code box.
Where to find new Card Battles codes
You can follow the studio's official X handle to not only learn about fresh promo codes but also get in-game news. Another option is to keep an eye on our active table, as it will get updated whenever new codes arrive.
FAQs on Card Battles codes
What are the latest codes in Card Battles?
woohoo is the only latest code in Card Battles.
What kind of promo codes will be issued in Card Battles?
Mostly, you can expect Gem- and XP-based codes, but Cards and Card Packs may also be part of future code rewards.
What are the XP codes in Card Battles?
jimmy6000 is the one and only XP code in Card Battles.
