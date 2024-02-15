Card Battles codes (February 2024)

Redeeming Card Battles codes is one of the easiest ways to earn Gems in-game. Usually, you must win duels to do so, but with promo codes, you can simply stack up on thousands of them. Coupled with that, Gems may also be used to upgrade existing Cards and acquire new ones. Moreover, promo codes even offer free XP as well.

Scroll ahead to learn about February 2024's active codes in Card Battles, their redemption process, and usage.

Active Card Battles codes

Active codes in Card Battles (Robox||Sportskeeda)

As of February 15, 2024, all these featured active codes in Card Battles are verified to be valid.

List of Active Card Battles codes Code Rewards woohoo 1000 Gems (Latest) funky 1000 Gems jimmy6000 45 XP chefs 900 Gems moregems 700 Gems welcome 400 Gems

Inactive Card Battles codes

Luckily, only one XP code in Card Battles has become inactive. An error notification will appear if you try to redeem it. New codes will be issued during updates, special events, and even randomly.

List of Inactive Card Battles codes Code Rewards cxkape Free XP

How to redeem Card Battles codes

Code box in Card Battles (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Follow the given instructions to activate all the active codes in Card Battles:

Launch the game and spawn on the server.

Once in the lobby, select the Settings icon from the floating toolbox on the left. This will bring up the Settings interface.

interface. Select the Codes option to open the code box.

option to open the code box. Copy any active code and paste it into the empty textbox under " Ender code here . "

. Hit the blue Redeem button to activate an active code in Card Battles.

Make sure to avoid typographical errors throughout the redemption process, as Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive.

What are Card Battles codes about and what's their importance?

Some of the Card Packs in Card Battles (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

You can use the newly obtained Gems to roll for Cards from specific Card Packs. Here are the costliest bundles that feature some of the finest cards in Card Battles:

Dragon Fire Card Pack - 10,000 Gems

Mummy IV Card Pack - 7,000 Gems

Guardian Card Pack - 4,000 Gems

Infinity Card Pack - 2,000 Gems

Furthermore, the free XP claimed from codes in Card Battles will come in handy in your quest to level up and obtain the maximum amount of Belts. New players are also advised to use free Gems on Card Upgrades.

Card Battles code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid code message in Card Battles (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

As of now, no server-related redemption issues exist in Card Battles. But the "Invalid code" error message will appear if an expired or invalid code is entered in the code box.

Where to find new Card Battles codes

You can follow the studio's official X handle to not only learn about fresh promo codes but also get in-game news. Another option is to keep an eye on our active table, as it will get updated whenever new codes arrive.

FAQs on Card Battles codes

What are the latest codes in Card Battles?

woohoo is the only latest code in Card Battles.

What kind of promo codes will be issued in Card Battles?

Mostly, you can expect Gem- and XP-based codes, but Cards and Card Packs may also be part of future code rewards.

What are the XP codes in Card Battles?

jimmy6000 is the one and only XP code in Card Battles.

