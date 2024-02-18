Punch Simulator Codes (February 2024)

Use Punch Simulator codes to receive everything you need to become the hardest-hitting pro puncher in this game. With access to a large number of Gems, a few Lucky gems, and Rare Clovers, you can speed up your journey to be the very best. These rewards help you cut down on the time you have to spend grinding for these resources to a noticeable degree.

Codes like 10KLIKES offer multiple types of rewards, making them immensely valuable for every player. In this article, you will find all the ones that are currently active in Punch Simulator, along with a guide on using them.

Active Punch Simulator codes

Active codes for Punch Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Below are codes for Punch Simulator that work as of February 17, 2024. They can expire at any moment. Hence, to make the most of them, we recommend that players redeem them quickly.

List of Punch Simulator active codes Code Rewards 50KLIKES Lucky Gem SPOOKY Lucky Gem WELCOME 50 Gems and a Short Sword 100LIKES 10 Gems and a Short Sword 1KLIKES 40 Gems and a Rare Clover 150K 30 Gems and a Rare Lucky Gem 4KLIKES 30 Gems and a Rare Lucky Gem 6KLIKES 40 Gems and a Rare Clover 10KLIKES 50 Gems and a Rare Lucky Gem

Inactive Punch Simulator codes

Currently, Punch Simulator has no inactive codes. Since Roblox codes come with an expiry date, it’s only a matter of time before most of the currently active ones become unusable. Not to worry, though, as the developers will likely replace every inactive code with a new one that offers similar rewards.

How to redeem Active Punch Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Punch Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Codes in Punch Simulator can used as soon as the game world is done loading. Here is what you need to do to get your rewards:

Launch Punch Simulator in the Roblox Player app.

After the game loads, click on the Settings icon in the bottom right.

Click on the Codes button to access the code box.

In it, enter a working code and press Redeem to claim your rewards.

Repeat for every active code.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive. As such, instead of typing each of them in, consider using the copy-paste method while redeeming them. Not only will you save plenty of time this way, you will also avoid the frustration of having entered an incorrect code.

Punch Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Punch Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Punch Simulator offer rewards like normal Gems, Lucky Gems, Clovers, and Short Swords. These can strengthen your avatar, helping you land hard-hitting strikes at a much faster rate. You can also use Gems to purchase other items, helping you become the best pro puncher in this title.

Punch Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Punch Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Attempting to redeem an incorrect or inactive code in Punch Simulator results in an error. Gamers have yet to discover server-related errors that hamper the code redemption process. If you do encounter such an issue while trying to use a code, rebooting the game and trying to make it work again may help.

Where to find new Punch Simulator codes

Joining the Habit Games Roblox Group or Discord server will give you access to the latest codes for Punch Simulator. You can also bookmark this page for the same, as we will update our active codes table whenever a new code comes out.

FAQs on Punch Simulator codes

What is the best code for Punch Simulator?

10KLIKES is the best code for Punch Simulator, offering 50 Gems and a rare lucky gem upon redemption.

What are the different kinds of rewards offered by codes in Punch Simulator?

You can redeem codes for Punch Simulator to get Gems, rare Lucky Gems, Rare Clovers, and Short Swords.

Can codes for Punch Simulator be used to get free Robux?

No, none of the active codes for Punch Simulator offer free Robux.

