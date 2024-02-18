Master Pirate Codes (February 2024)

Master Pirate codes expand the scope of the game for newcomers and experienced players by a significant degree. They offer rubies, boosters, stat resets, and in-game cash. These lucrative rewards can be acquired by this title's redeeming codes. The best part? This requires neither time nor money.

Developer offerings like B512B1023089 and 30kFavorites offer nearly every type of reward in a single code, making them particularly valuable. If you’re looking for similar codes and a handy guide on using them, you've come to the right place.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active Master Pirate codes

Active codes for Master Pirate (Image via Roblox)

The following codes for Master Pirate are confirmed to be working as of February 17, 2024. Note that using them quickly would be ideal, as Roblox codes can expire without a warning.

List of Master Pirate active codes Code Rewards B512B1023089 8x Rubies, 15 minutes of 2x Exp, 30 minutes of 2x Drop boosts 30kFavorites 2x Money, 2x Drop and 2x Exp boosts for 30 minutes 8.5MVisit Reset Stats 12kLike 1,200 Cash LION_GAMER 5x Rubies KamoyKung Reset Stats PeaKer_Gamer One Ruby GH0Ks 500 Cash Blackkung One Ruby KINGNONKD 2,000 Cash, one Ruby xdggjai 2x Money, 2x Drop and 2x Exp boosts GameingTV 20,000 Cash IceBarBer 5x Rubies AKUMATORI 3,629 Cash Rohanny 9x Rubies MONOACK 5x Rubies YOUNO Reset Stats Dinoz_Ch Reset Stats NomJeut Reset Stats

Inactive Master Pirate codes

Listed below are codes that no longer work in Master Pirates. You will not be able to receive the rewards offered by them any longer. But the silver lining is that they have been replaced with codes that offer equivalent rewards. So, if you missed out on these, the currently active ones fulfill a similar role.

List of Master Pirate inactive codes Code Rewards SOCOLDSNOW 2x Money, 2x Drop and 2x Exp boosts for 30 minutes 6177B1899D82 10 Rubies, 25 minutes of 2x Drop boost 635C45014D87 10 cash, One Ruby, 10 minutes of boosts WOLFSOCOLD 10x Rubies COLDRESETSTATS Stats reset 10kLike 1,000 Cash 8MVisit Reset Stats 25kFavorites 2x Money, 2x Drop and 2x Exp boosts for 25 minutes ChristmasUPD 44,444 Cash, Four Rubies, 44 minutes of 2x Money, Drop, and XP boosts FREERESETSTATSFIX5 Stat Reset FREEX2EXPFIX5 30 minutes of 2x Exp FREE5RUBYFIX4 5x Rubies

How to redeem Active Master Pirate codes

How to redeem codes for Master Pirate (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

You can redeem codes for Master Pirate by following these steps:

Start Master Pirate on the Roblox Player app.

Once the game loads, click on the Menu option to expand it.

Choose the Settings option from the expanded menu to access the Codes box.

Input a working code in the text box and press Enter to redeem your rewards.

Do the same for all working codes.

Note that Roblox codes are case-sensitive. As such, they may result in errors when typed incorrectly. To avoid this, you can copy and paste the active codes in the text box.

Master Pirate codes and their importance

Codes for Master Pirates and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Master Pirate reward the player with rubies, cash, stat resets, and various boosts. Boosts, in particular, can be helpful for newer players, allowing them to increase the rate of Exp gain, money gain, and item drops. For veterans, stat resets are a great way to fine-tune their builds.

As for Rubies and cash, these can be exchanged for various resources in the in-game shop. This makes them extremely valuable for all players, no matter their skill level.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Master Pirate code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Master Pirate (Image via Roblox)

Master Pirate shows a red “Valid” text message when an incorrect or expired code is entered. This is normal, as a successful redemption results in a green “Success” message instead. As of now, players have yet to report major server-side issues that disrupt the code redemption system. If you encounter such a problem, consider restarting your game and redeeming the code again.

Where to find new Master Pirate codes

New codes for Master Pirate can be found on this title's official Discord server, along with relevant news and updates. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page to access every active code in a single table. Our active table will be updated the moment new ones are released.

FAQs on Master Pirate codes

What are the different types of rewards obtainable through codes for Master Pirates?

You can receive cash, rubies, boosters, and stat resets in Master Pirates by redeeming codes.

How many rubies can I get by redeeming codes in Master Pirates?

You can receive 35 rubies by redeeming codes in Master Pirates.

Which code can I use for the longest boost in Master Pirates?

Use 30kFavorites to receive 2x Money, 2x Drop, and 2x Exp boosts for 30 minutes, which is the longest such effects available through codes last.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes