StarRail Simulator codes (February 2024)

You can redeem the active StarRail Simulator codes for free Potions and Stellar Jade. The former comes in various types, each providing a different purpose, while the latter can be invested in Honkai Star Rail Characters. By redeeming the codes in StarRail Simulator, you can avoid grinding and spending Robux in-game.

New players will need the best Characters to challenge the boss NPC and quickly advance to the second map. They can redeem the Stellar Jade codes and head to the Honkai Star Rail Characters Portal to unlock the finest Characters. Coupled with that, the free boosters will help them earn more Credits, increase movement speed, and gain extra Luck.

Active StarRail Simulator codes

Here are the active codes in StarRail Simulator (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The following codes in StarRail Simulator are confirmed to be working as of February 18, 2024. Keep an eye on the active codes list table, as it'll get updated every month.

List of Active StarRail Simulator Codes Code Rewards Release X1 Credit Potion, x1 Speed Potion, and x1 Luck Potion for 30-minutes StarRail 4k Stellar Jade 1klike Free rewards

Inactive StarRail Simulator codes

How to redeem StarRail Simulator codes?

Code box in StarRail Simulator (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem all codes in StarRail Simulator:

After you spawn on the map, hit the Set icon.

icon. The Setting! interface will pop up; scroll down to find the code box.

interface will pop up; scroll down to find the code box. Copy any code and paste it in the CODE text box.

text box. Hit the blue-themed Redeem button to activate a code in StarRail Simulator.

Note: Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive; hence, double-check the codes for typos if you enter them manually.

StarRail Simulator codes and their importance

Black Swan can be bought for 12000 Credits in StarRail Simulator. (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The free Stellar Jade can be used to unlock the following Honkai Star Rail Characters:

March 7th

Sparkle

Blade

Black Swan

Before you start destroying NPCs, you can consume the Credit Potion to earn a significant amount of Credits within a short time. Keep in mind that all the buffs obtained from free Potions last for 30 minutes; hence, use them before you start grinding.

StarRail Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The code is invalid! in StarRail Simulator (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

"The code is invalid!" error notification will pop up under the Redeem button if you try redeeming an invalid or incorrect code. Restart the game and start over the redemption process if none of the active codes work.

Where to find new StarRail Simulator codes?

You can join the official Roblox group or keep an eye on the developer's X handle to learn about the latest codes, news, and updates. For more information, consider joining the official Discord channel to learn about more community-related activities.

FAQs on StarRail Simulator codes

What are the latest codes in StarRail Simulator?

Release is the only active code in StarRail Simulator.

What codes in StarRail Simulator offer free Stellar Jade?

StarRail can be redeemed for 4k Steller Jade in StarRail Simulator.

Are codes in StarRail Simulator useful?

Yes, all the active codes in StarRail simulator can be used for freebies that can be used to become the best on the server.

