  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Project Baki 3 Codes (February 2024)

Project Baki 3 Codes (February 2024)

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Feb 18, 2024 03:50 GMT
Project Baki 3 codes
Project Baki 3 codes (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Project Baki 3 codes can be used to get one step closer to becoming the best fighter in this title. Providing players with plenty of Yen, stat resets, XP, titles, and more, they offer plenty of utility. For instance, YUMYUMSAUCE and MJ1KFOLLOWS can give gamers more than one type of reward, which is particularly useful for newcomers who are strapped for in-game cash.

This article lists every active code for Project Baki 3, along with a handy instruction list on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active Project Baki 3 codes

Active codes for Project Baki 3 (Image via Roblox)
Active codes for Project Baki 3 (Image via Roblox)

Here are the codes that are confirmed to be active in Project Baki 3 as of February 17, 2024. Note that they can expire at any time without prior notice, so it’s best to redeem them as soon as you can.

List of Project Baki 3 active codes

Code

Rewards

SHADOWMANFIXED

Five million yen

YUMYUMSAUCE

One million Yen, Two Stat Resets, and a Retsu Arm

TWITTER15

Two million Yen, Five Stat Resets, and a Title

TWITTERGUY

Freebies

DEVILANDTOPH

Yen (new servers only)

ILOVETHAILAND

Yen, stat resets

COLDESTWINTER

Freebies

2024

Freebies

SEEYUH

Freebies

TWITTER14

Two Million Yen, Four Stat Resets, and a title

55KLIKESWOW

Freebies

MJ1KFOLLOWS

Five million Yen, five stat resets, 10 color rerolls

FREEYENTIME

Five million Yen

50KMEMBERS

Five million Yen, one stat reset

54KLIKESAMAZING

Three million Yen

TURKEYDAYYIP

Four million Yen, Title, and emote

53KLIKESWOW

Four million Yen and Title

PB3

XP or one million Yen for max-level characters

NATSU3AM

Four million Yen

SAMNKURE

15 stat resets

FAZBEAR

Eclipse summon

52KLIKES!

1,000 Souls

ECLIPSESUMMON

Eclipse summon

AKOYAFIX

Four million Yen

YAGAMIVIBING!

Yagami Dance emote

51KLIKES!

Two Million yen, five stat resets

TOJIF

XP or one million Yen for max-level characters

YASHARESET

Yasha Reset CD (Level 300 required)

COPYTECH

2.5 Million Yen

MOREMORECODES

XP

WETHEBESTNOCAP

XP

THREEKAYNOWAY

XP

WERESOBACK

Five stat resets, Five Million Yen

ISTHISREAL

Five stat resets, Five Million Yen, Title

YUTAJOGOW

Yen

YUTANRIKA

XP

50KLIKESSMITEME

Smite

50KLIKESRELICRESET

Relic reset

50KLIKES!

Five Million Yen, 15 stat resets, 15 color rerolls

49KLIKES!

Two Million Yen, eight stat resets, four color rerolls

SECRETCODY

Title

TIKTOK800

Two Million Yen and Title

MUGMAN

Two Million Yen and Title

GOJOPACK

Title and Yen

Inactive Project Baki 3 codes

These are the codes that can no longer be used to receive rewards in Project Baki 3. But since the developers regularly replace inactive codes, you don’t have to worry about missing out.

List of Project Baki 3 inactive codes

Code

Rewards

MAJIMAPLS

Majima Style bonus rewards

YOMICHANCE

Yomi Yomi no Mi bonus rewards

OGNIKOCHANCE

Ogniko Style bonus rewards

BUUCHANCE

Buu/Majin Style bonus rewards

GOJONERF

Yen

TIKTOK1K

Freebies

TIKTOKFAMOUS

Three million Yen, and Five Stat Resets

CHAPTER236

Clown Gojo transformation

500TIKTOK

Freebies

PICKLEJAR

Five million Yen, and Five Stat Resets

SHAKE

Shake Emote

LIONPRIDEBABY

Five Stat Resets

LATEJULY4THUPDATE

Five Stat Resets

ALLMIGHTOURSAVIOUR

2.5 million Yen

RYOMABABY

19 Color Rerolls

GOHANSOON

Five Stat Resets

ALLMIGHTGONE

One million Yen

ROBLOXBACK

Rocket Launcher Relic and one million Yen

RELICRESTTIME

Relic Reset

STATRESETSFORSOMEONETHATASKED

Three Stat Resets

MONKEYMODE

Title and three million Yen

AKIYAMAISHERE

2.5 million Yen

YAKUZAPARTTWO

2.5 million Yen

FREEYEN

Five million Yen

How to redeem Active Project Baki 3 codes

How to redeem codes for Project Baki 3 (Image via Roblox)
How to redeem codes for Project Baki 3 (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Project Baki 3 can only be redeemed if the player is a part of the official Roblox Group. Once you have this condition fulfilled, follow the steps listed below:

  • Launch Project Baki 3 through the Roblox Player app.
  • Press M to bring up the Redeem Codes box.
  • Input a working code in the text box and press Enter to claim your rewards.
  • Do the same for all working codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which can lead to errors if you mistype them. Since every code for Project Baki 3 uses uppercase letters, consider keeping your Caps-Lock on.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to go through the hassle of typing in every code, you can always rely on the tried-and-tested copy-paste method for an error-free redemption.

Project Baki 3 codes and their importance

Codes for Project Baki 3 and their importance (Image via Roblox)
Codes for Project Baki 3 and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Project Baki 3 can be redeemed to get XP, stat resets, Yen, titles, and other special rewards. Stat resets can be quite helpful for experienced players, aiding them in building their avatars the way they want. Being the primary currency of the game, Yen can be exchanged for items and resources.

Other rewards can add plenty of flavor and utility to a player’s game as well.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Project Baki 3 code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Project Baki 3 (Image via Roblox)
Troubleshooting codes for Project Baki 3 (Image via Roblox)

If you are not a part of the official Project Baki 3 Roblox group, you will see an error message pop up, even if you correctly entered the code. Otherwise, this game has no server-related errors that disrupt the redemption process. If you are in the official Roblox group but still face such an issue, you can restart the game and try redeeming the code again to resolve it.

Where to find new Project Baki 3 codes

You can find new codes for Project Baki 3 by following SquidyCakez, the developer of the game, on X or by joining this title's official Discord server. Another good way to keep up with the active codes list would be to bookmark this page. The tables in it will be updated the moment new codes are released and old ones go inactive.

FAQs on Project Baki 3 codes

What can I receive by using codes for Project Baki 3?

You can obtain XP, Yen, titles, stat resets, and exclusive rewards by redeeming codes in Project Baki 3.

Which code offers the highest amount of Yen in Project Baki 3?

SHADOWMANFIXED offers the highest amount of Yen in Project Baki 3.

What is the best code for Project Baki 3?

The best code for Project Baki 3 is YUMYUMSAUCE, redeeming which can give you one million Yen, two stat resets, and a Retsu Arm.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...