Project Baki 3 Codes (February 2024)

Project Baki 3 codes can be used to get one step closer to becoming the best fighter in this title. Providing players with plenty of Yen, stat resets, XP, titles, and more, they offer plenty of utility. For instance, YUMYUMSAUCE and MJ1KFOLLOWS can give gamers more than one type of reward, which is particularly useful for newcomers who are strapped for in-game cash.

This article lists every active code for Project Baki 3, along with a handy instruction list on using them.

Active Project Baki 3 codes

Active codes for Project Baki 3 (Image via Roblox)

Here are the codes that are confirmed to be active in Project Baki 3 as of February 17, 2024. Note that they can expire at any time without prior notice, so it’s best to redeem them as soon as you can.

List of Project Baki 3 active codes Code Rewards SHADOWMANFIXED Five million yen YUMYUMSAUCE One million Yen, Two Stat Resets, and a Retsu Arm TWITTER15 Two million Yen, Five Stat Resets, and a Title TWITTERGUY Freebies DEVILANDTOPH Yen (new servers only) ILOVETHAILAND Yen, stat resets COLDESTWINTER Freebies 2024 Freebies SEEYUH Freebies TWITTER14 Two Million Yen, Four Stat Resets, and a title 55KLIKESWOW Freebies MJ1KFOLLOWS Five million Yen, five stat resets, 10 color rerolls FREEYENTIME Five million Yen 50KMEMBERS Five million Yen, one stat reset 54KLIKESAMAZING Three million Yen TURKEYDAYYIP Four million Yen, Title, and emote 53KLIKESWOW Four million Yen and Title PB3 XP or one million Yen for max-level characters NATSU3AM Four million Yen SAMNKURE 15 stat resets FAZBEAR Eclipse summon 52KLIKES! 1,000 Souls ECLIPSESUMMON Eclipse summon AKOYAFIX Four million Yen YAGAMIVIBING! Yagami Dance emote 51KLIKES! Two Million yen, five stat resets TOJIF XP or one million Yen for max-level characters YASHARESET Yasha Reset CD (Level 300 required) COPYTECH 2.5 Million Yen MOREMORECODES XP WETHEBESTNOCAP XP THREEKAYNOWAY XP WERESOBACK Five stat resets, Five Million Yen ISTHISREAL Five stat resets, Five Million Yen, Title YUTAJOGOW Yen YUTANRIKA XP 50KLIKESSMITEME Smite 50KLIKESRELICRESET Relic reset 50KLIKES! Five Million Yen, 15 stat resets, 15 color rerolls 49KLIKES! Two Million Yen, eight stat resets, four color rerolls SECRETCODY Title TIKTOK800 Two Million Yen and Title MUGMAN Two Million Yen and Title GOJOPACK Title and Yen

Inactive Project Baki 3 codes

These are the codes that can no longer be used to receive rewards in Project Baki 3. But since the developers regularly replace inactive codes, you don’t have to worry about missing out.

List of Project Baki 3 inactive codes Code Rewards MAJIMAPLS Majima Style bonus rewards YOMICHANCE Yomi Yomi no Mi bonus rewards OGNIKOCHANCE Ogniko Style bonus rewards BUUCHANCE Buu/Majin Style bonus rewards GOJONERF Yen TIKTOK1K Freebies TIKTOKFAMOUS Three million Yen, and Five Stat Resets CHAPTER236 Clown Gojo transformation 500TIKTOK Freebies PICKLEJAR Five million Yen, and Five Stat Resets SHAKE Shake Emote LIONPRIDEBABY Five Stat Resets LATEJULY4THUPDATE Five Stat Resets ALLMIGHTOURSAVIOUR 2.5 million Yen RYOMABABY 19 Color Rerolls GOHANSOON Five Stat Resets ALLMIGHTGONE One million Yen ROBLOXBACK Rocket Launcher Relic and one million Yen RELICRESTTIME Relic Reset STATRESETSFORSOMEONETHATASKED Three Stat Resets MONKEYMODE Title and three million Yen AKIYAMAISHERE 2.5 million Yen YAKUZAPARTTWO 2.5 million Yen FREEYEN Five million Yen

How to redeem Active Project Baki 3 codes

How to redeem codes for Project Baki 3 (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Project Baki 3 can only be redeemed if the player is a part of the official Roblox Group. Once you have this condition fulfilled, follow the steps listed below:

Launch Project Baki 3 through the Roblox Player app.

Press M to bring up the Redeem Codes box.

Input a working code in the text box and press Enter to claim your rewards.

Do the same for all working codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which can lead to errors if you mistype them. Since every code for Project Baki 3 uses uppercase letters, consider keeping your Caps-Lock on.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to go through the hassle of typing in every code, you can always rely on the tried-and-tested copy-paste method for an error-free redemption.

Project Baki 3 codes and their importance

Codes for Project Baki 3 and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Project Baki 3 can be redeemed to get XP, stat resets, Yen, titles, and other special rewards. Stat resets can be quite helpful for experienced players, aiding them in building their avatars the way they want. Being the primary currency of the game, Yen can be exchanged for items and resources.

Other rewards can add plenty of flavor and utility to a player’s game as well.

Project Baki 3 code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Project Baki 3 (Image via Roblox)

If you are not a part of the official Project Baki 3 Roblox group, you will see an error message pop up, even if you correctly entered the code. Otherwise, this game has no server-related errors that disrupt the redemption process. If you are in the official Roblox group but still face such an issue, you can restart the game and try redeeming the code again to resolve it.

Where to find new Project Baki 3 codes

You can find new codes for Project Baki 3 by following SquidyCakez, the developer of the game, on X or by joining this title's official Discord server. Another good way to keep up with the active codes list would be to bookmark this page. The tables in it will be updated the moment new codes are released and old ones go inactive.

FAQs on Project Baki 3 codes

What can I receive by using codes for Project Baki 3?

You can obtain XP, Yen, titles, stat resets, and exclusive rewards by redeeming codes in Project Baki 3.

Which code offers the highest amount of Yen in Project Baki 3?

SHADOWMANFIXED offers the highest amount of Yen in Project Baki 3.

What is the best code for Project Baki 3?

The best code for Project Baki 3 is YUMYUMSAUCE, redeeming which can give you one million Yen, two stat resets, and a Retsu Arm.

