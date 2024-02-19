The Circle Game Codes (February 2024)

The Circle Game codes are a gateway to access more user-generated content (UGC) experiences in Roblox. These codes can be used to obtain wins and time points, both of which can be exchanged for the aforementioned UGC. The more points and wins you accrue, the more UGC experiences you can interact with.

Codes like CRAZY and 1MILVISITS offer the best rewards in the game. With upwards of 14 wins and 19,000 points ready to be claimed, these codes can introduce you to something new and interesting. This article lists every code for The Circle Game along with an instructions list on using them.

Active The Circle Game codes

Active codes for The Circle Game (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a complete list of codes for The Circle Game that work as of February 19, 2024. Of course, this is subject to change as Roblox codes have an expiry date. It is recommended to redeem them quickly before they expire.

List of The Circle Game active codes Code Rewards CRAZY Five Wins, 6,000 Time Points 1MILVISITS Four Wins, 5,000 Time Points 5000GROUP One Win, 5,000 Time Points SUPERDUPERSECRETCODE Two Wins, 2,000 Time Points 1500MEMBERS Two Wins, 1,500 Time Points

Inactive The Circle Game codes

The following codes can no longer be used to receive rewards in The Circle Game. That said, you don’t need to worry about missing out on rewards because the developers replace inactive codes with new ones upon expiry.

List of The Circle Game inactive codes Code Rewards REALCODE Freebies 1KMEMBERS Freebies SANTACAT Freebies 750MEMBERS Freebies CATRETURNS Freebies EXCLUSIVE100 Freebies PRESENT Freebies SNOWMAN500K Freebies LIKEANDFAVORITE Freebies FREE10K Freebies BUBBLEUPDATE Freebies SECRET Freebies 400KVISITS! Freebies DATAFIX Freebies BUGS Freebies RELEASE Freebies

How to redeem Active The Circle Game codes

How to redeem codes for The Circle Game (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

You can redeem codes for The Circle Game by following the steps listed below:

Start The Circle Game through the Roblox Player app.

After the game loads, click the Codes icon on the left.

In the text box, enter a working code from the table.

Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

As is the norm for Roblox codes, The Circle Game requires the entered code to be spelled correctly and with letter case in mind. Keep your Caps-Lock on when manually entering these codes, as they are always in upper case.

Alternatively, you can avoid potential misspellings by simply pasting the codes from this list for an error-free redemption process.

The Circle Game codes and their importance

Codes for The Circle Game and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for The Circle Game will net you Wins and Time Points, both of which can be used to purchase UGC. This is an enticing prospect that can be quite exciting for those who like free UGC experiences. The more points you accrue through codes or gameplay, the more UGC you can interact with.

The Circle Game code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for The Circle Game (Image via Roblox)

Entering an incorrect or expired code causes The Circle Game to display a “Code does not exist” error. At the moment, there are no server-related errors that stop codes from working. If you face such an issue, try restarting the game and redeeming the code again.

Where to find new The Circle Game codes

New codes for The Circle Game are available on the official Roblox group and Discord server. Returning to this page for the same is also a good idea, as our active codes table will be updated the moment new ones come out.

FAQs on The Circle Game codes

What is the latest code for The Circle Game?

The code CRAZY is the newest addition to the codes list for The Circle Game.

What is the best code for The Circle Game?

The code CRAZY can be redeemed to receive five wins and 6,000 time points, the highest value one can receive from a single code.

When are new codes added to The Circle Game?

Major game updates, milestones, and holidays are often accompanied by a code list update for The Circle Game.

