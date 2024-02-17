Anime Combat Simulator Codes (February 2024)

Players can use Anime Combat Simulator codes to obtain plenty of coins and various boosters. Both of these reward types can help players progress through the game in a speedy fashion, particularly for newcomers. So, it’s no surprise that codes for this anime-inspired experience are so sought-after.

Codes like DELAYYY and TigreTV can be used to receive both reward types at once. With up to 8,000 coins and several boosts up for grabs, it would be folly to leave them unclaimed. That’s why this article lists every active code for Anime Combat Simulator and tells you how to use them.

Note: Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active Anime Combat Simulator codes

Active codes for Anime Combat Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The following table for Anime Combat Simulator cold is confirmed to be valid as of February 17, 2024. It’s best to redeem these quickly, as Roblox codes are known to expire at any moment without any prior notice.

List of Anime Combat Simulator active codes Code Rewards DELAYYY 1,000 Coins and a Coin Boost OOPS 2x Yen boost for 25 minutes TigreTV 1,000 Coins and a Coin Boost JeffBlox 1,000 Coins and a Coin Boost UP_LIKES 5,000 Coins and a Luck boost

Inactive Anime Combat Simulator codes

Anime Combat Simulator currently has a single inactive code in its codes list. This means that it can no longer be used to redeem for rewards, making it useless. The good news is that the developers have replaced it with a few active codes for players to redeem.

List of Anime Combat Simulator inactive codes Code Rewards 1K_LIKES 50,000 Coins

How to redeem Active Anime Combat Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Anime Combat Simulator (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

You can receive various rewards by following the steps listed below to redeem codes for Anime Combat Simulator:

Launch Anime Combat Simulator on Roblox.

After the game loads, click on the Store icon on the left to open the Store.

Click on the Codes icon at the bottom right of the Store screen.

Press Redeem to access the code box.

Enter a working code in the text box and click on Redeem to claim your rewards.

Note that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which can make them a hassle to enter manually. To streamline the redemption process without facing errors, consider pasting the codes directly from this list.

Anime Combat Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Combat Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Players use codes for Anime Combat Simulator to receive coins and boosts. Boosts may include damage boosters, luck boosters, and coin boosters, each of which makes essential parts of the core gameplay loop simpler. As for coins, players exchange them for resources and other items in the in-game shop.

Anime Combat Simulator code troubleshooting: How to fix

Troubleshooting codes for Anime Combat Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Anime Combat Simulator shows an error when attempting to redeem an inactive or incorrect code. Currently, there are no server-side issues that prevent codes from being redeemed in Anime Combat Simulator. If you face such an issue while redeeming a code, consider restarting the game and trying again.

Where to find new Anime Combat Simulator codes

More codes for Anime Combat Simulator can be found on the official social media channels of the developers. If you’re looking for a comprehensive list of all active codes, consider bookmarking this page. We will continue to update our active codes table as new additions are released by the developers

FAQs on Anime Combat Simulator codes

How many coins can I redeem through codes for Anime Combat Simulator?

Using active codes for Anime Combat Simulator, you can receive up to 8,000 coins without factoring in any boosts.

When are new codes added to Anime Combat Simulator?

New codes are added to Anime Combat Simulator during major game updates, milestones, and holidays.

What is the most valuable code in Anime Combat Simulator?

The code UP_LIKES can be redeemed for 5,000 coins and a coin boost, making it the most valuable code in Anime Combat Simulator.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes