How to level up quickly in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator

Given how many characters are available in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator, players are often stuck with unfavorable allies. However, when you do come across an anime fighter you like, you want to level it up as quickly as possible, right?

Luckily, it isn’t difficult to pull off, though it is tedious.

Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator: Leveling up quickly

Expand your inventory

You’ll need a bigger inventory first (Image via Roblox)

Before you start gaining levels quickly in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator, you must expand your inventory space. The best way to level up quickly requires a lot of inventory space to pull off efficiently. Otherwise, it will take longer than necessary.

On the right-hand side, open the Upgrades menu. There are several challenges listed. The ones to focus on are those which expand the size of your inventory. You also want the auto-buy and auto-sell functions.

Fuse Common and Rare Pity

Fuse lower-rarity characters for experience (Image via Roblox)

Head to the nearest Star Shop, open a Star, and chances are almost guaranteed that you will see one common Pity (often several). If you aren’t strapped for Yen, a higher-level common Pity can actually be a great boon of experience.

Sacrifice several of them to a Pity of your choice and watch it rack up experience.

It should be noted that this is best done with a common Pity of level 30 and higher. Doing so with a common Pity lower than that is better off being sold to buy more Stars at Star Shops.

Consider using an XP boosts

An XP boost can fast-track more levels (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator has a few currencies to use, such as Yen and Shards. The latter can be used to buy XP Boosts, or it can be purchased with Robux.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Collecting Shards is tough. Players have to run through Time Trials, and even then, you wouldn’t get Shards until Room 10, but it can be done.

If you do get your hands on an XP boost, it doubles the amount of experience gained when used. It can be a fantastic way to level up quickly.

Edited by Ravi Iyer