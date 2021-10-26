Roblox Anime Dimensions tier list (October 2021)

No two characters in Roblox Anime Dimensions are created equally, each has their own playstyle and some are arguably better than others. The article has gathered all the characters in Roblox Anime Dimensions and placed them in tiers, based on strength and unique abilities.

Kodotoki ranks top in the Roblox Anime Dimensions tier list

The selections in Roblox Anime Dimensions are sorted from best to worst, with S Tier characters being the best and going all the way down to F Tier. All 18 characters are listed and ranked as follows:

Anime Dimensions Character Tier Kodotoki S Tier Alturia S Tier Meguretsu A Tier Ramura A Tier Zetsu A Tier Nojo B Tier Tonjuro B TIer Cherry C Tier Itabori C Tier Pasta C Tier Yakaza C Tier Reku D Tier Hatsu D Tier Roku D Tier Fluffy E Tier Kirua E Tier Ichi F Tier Nardo F Tier

It is worth noting that characters belonging to the C Tier and up are the only ones worth going after. However, do not ignore the lesser tiers as they might receive a buff. Players are advised to go for the minor characters after acquiring all of the best ones.

How to unlock Roblox Anime Dimensions Characters

New Anime Dimensions characters can bought from the shop. (Image via Roblox)

For those who are not even sure how to unlock characters in Roblox Anime Dimensions, the method is quite simple. The process is not hard by any measure as it is done by collecting and spending Anime Dimensions' unique in-game currency: Gems.

The quickest way to earn Gems is to use one of the many Roblox codes. They will provide a fair chunk of change towards getting one's favorite anime character. However, players can refer to the list if they want to assess their options. Notably, one can't earn Gems in large quantities.

Either use the AFK gym or grind experience. (Image via Roblox)

If players run out of codes, they can always use the AFK gym. This is a fantastic way to earn Gems over time, mostly if they are running errands.

A more active option is through leveling up—especially with an experience boost. Players earn 25 Gems on the spot every time they level up. It's a bit of work, but worth it if one has a good character to grind experience with.

