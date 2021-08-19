Roblox Anime Dimensions Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Anime Dimensions puts players into their favorite anime universe to fight different bosses, collect characters, and more.

If you enjoy anime and you enjoy Roblox, then Anime Dimensions is going to be a game you will fall in love with. It has a variety of different anime themed locations for you to discover and explore.

The goal is to travel through these dimensions while powering up your character to defeat enemies. Whether you are new or a veteran to this Roblox game, promo codes can make that journey a bit easier.

Codes for Roblox Anime Dimensions (August 2021)

A promotional image for Anime Dimenions. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

As of August 2021, there are a lot of codes active for Roblox Anime Dimensions. These codes provide players with a variety of boosts and resources in the game.

ABC370KDEF: Redeem this code for 50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes

OUTOFCODENAMES: Redeem this code for 50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes

UPDATE5: Redeem this code for 30 Minutes Extra Drop Boost and 2x EXP Boost (NEW)

UPDATE4: Redeemthis code for 30 Minutes Extra Drop Boost (NEW)

350KALREADY: Redeem this code for 100 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes

LIKESSPEEDRUN: Redeem this code for 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes

300KPOGGERS: Redeem this code for 100 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes

SOCLOSETO300K: Redeem this code for 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes

As you can see, there are plenty of Gems, Gold Boosts, and Drop Boosts to obtain by redeeming these codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions. Be sure to use them before they expire, though.

Redeeming codes is a fairly simple process. It works just like many other Roblox games. First and foremost, you will need to load into Roblox Anime Dimensions and choose your character.

There is a Twitter icon located at the top left of the screen. Click that to open a new window. Copy and paste the code you want to enter into the text box that appears with the new window.

Press the GO button after entering the code and it will send it through. You will then receive your Roblox Anime Dimensions reward associated with the respective code you input.

