Grow a Garden Pizza recipes

With the latest Cooking update, a new character named Chris P has arrived in the Grow a Garden event hub. It craves specific food items each hour, which you can cook and give to receive various rewards. A Pizza is one of the many dishes that the NPC can request in the game. There are several ways to make it, but only if you have all the necessary crops/ingredients.

In this guide, you'll learn how to cook a Pizza of varied rarities in Grow a Garden.

How to make Pizza in Roblox Grow a Garden

A Divine-rarity Pizza (Image via Roblox)

Like other food items, a Pizza can be of six rarities: Prismatic, Divine, Mythical, Legendary, Rare, and Uncommon. Its rarity is directly determined by the rarity of its ingredients in Grow a Garden.

For the best chances of getting high-tier rewards from Chris P, cook only Prismatic Pizzas. However, if you lack the required ingredients, consider using lower-rarity recipes mentioned in the following table.

Rarity Recipe 1 Recipe 2 Prismatic 1 x Sugar Apple

1 x Violet Corn

3 x Bone Blossom 1 x Banana 1 x Beanstalk 3 x Bone Blossom Divine 1 x Banana

1 x Pepper

3 x Sugar Apple 1 x Sugar Apple 1 x Bone Blossom 1 x Corn Mythical 1 x Giant Pinecone

1 x Mushroom

1 x Corn

1 x Apple 1 x Corn 1 x Watermelon 1 x Bone Blossom Legendary 1 x Giant Pinecone

1 x Tomato

1 x Corn

1 x Strawberry 3 x Banana 1 x Pepper Rare 1 x Strawberry 1 x Pepper 1 x Corn 1 x Tomato 1 x Banana

1 x Pepper

1 x Corn

1 x Tomato

While some crop seeds can be purchased from the Seed Shop, others are currently unavailable. For these, you can instead acquire the crops themselves from trading.

All Pizza ingredients and how to get them in Grow a Garden

A Bone Blossom (Image via Roblox)

At the moment, Bone Blossom and Violet Corn cannot be acquired as seeds in Grow a Garden. They can only be acquired as crops either from trade or by using the Racoon's duplication ability.

Listed below are the methods to obtain the ingredients for making a Pizza:

Apple : Purchase from the Seed Shop for 3250 Sheckles or 375 Robux.

: Purchase from the Seed Shop for 3250 Sheckles or 375 Robux. Banana : Purchase from the Summer Traveling Merchant's stock for 7,000 Sheckles or 459 Robux.

: Purchase from the Summer Traveling Merchant's stock for 7,000 Sheckles or 459 Robux. Beanstalk : Purchase from the Seed Shop for 10,000,000 Sheckles or 715 Robux

: Purchase from the Seed Shop for 10,000,000 Sheckles or 715 Robux Bone Blossom : Trade for this crop or use Pets that duplicate crops from other players' gardens.

: Trade for this crop or use Pets that duplicate crops from other players' gardens. Corn : Purchase from the Seed Shop for 1300 Sheckles or 135 Robux.

: Purchase from the Seed Shop for 1300 Sheckles or 135 Robux. Giant Pinecone : Purchase from the Seed Shop for 55,000,000 Sheckles or 929 Robux.

: Purchase from the Seed Shop for 55,000,000 Sheckles or 929 Robux. Mushroom : Purchase from the Seed Shop for 150,000 Sheckles or 249 Robux.

: Purchase from the Seed Shop for 150,000 Sheckles or 249 Robux. Pepper : Purchase from the Seed Shop for 1,000,000 Sheckles or 629 Robux.

: Purchase from the Seed Shop for 1,000,000 Sheckles or 629 Robux. Strawberry : Purchase from the Seed Shop for 50 Sheckles or 21 Robux.

: Purchase from the Seed Shop for 50 Sheckles or 21 Robux. Sugar Apple : Purchase from the Seed Shop for 25,000,000 Sheckles or 819 Robux.

: Purchase from the Seed Shop for 25,000,000 Sheckles or 819 Robux. Tomato : Purchase from the Seed Shop for 800 Sheckles or 79 Robux.

: Purchase from the Seed Shop for 800 Sheckles or 79 Robux. Violet Corn : Trade for this crop or use Pets that duplicate crops from other players' gardens.

: Trade for this crop or use Pets that duplicate crops from other players' gardens. Watermelon: Purchase from the Seed Shop for 2500 Sheckles or 95 Robux.

When cooking, prioritize using multi-harvest fruits and vegetables. This will ensure that you don't run out of ingredients.

Also check: Grow a Garden Pie recipes

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How many crops can be put in the cooking pot?

A total of five crops can be put into the cooking pot.

How many dishes can be made during the Cooking event?

Players can cook 12 dishes, namely Soup, Salad, Sandwich, Pie, Waffle, Hot Dog, Ice Cream, Donut, Pizza, Sushi, Cake, and Burger.

What is the rarity of Bone Blossom?

Bone Blossom is a Transcendant-rarity crop, thereby being a feature in almost every Prismatic recipe.

