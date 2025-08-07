Grow a Garden Pie recipes

In the Grow a Garden Cooking event, you can use various crops to make dishes that satisfy the cravings of Chris P. This event NPC hourly requests a food item, a Pie being one of its possible requests. Cooking high-tier Pies increases your chances of getting better rewards, for which you'll need to memorize recipes and get rare ingredients, specifically Pumpkin, Coconut, and Bone Blossom.

This guide tells you how to cook a Pie of diverse rarities in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to make a Pie in Grow a Garden

A Prismatic Pie made with Coconut and Bone Blossom (Image via Roblox)

The following table shows the different ways to make a Pie in this farm management title. Players can also use other discovered recipes to create the food item, provided that they have the necessary crops/ingredients.

Rarity Recipe 1 Recipe 2 Prismatic 1x Coconut

2x Bone Blossom 1x Pumpkin

4x Bone Blossom Divine 1x Beanstalk1x Coconut 1x Pepper1x Elder Strawberry1x Crown Melon1x Giant Pinecone Mythical 1x Pumpkin1x Sugar Apple 1x Coconut

1x Spiked Mango

1x Moon Melon

1x Beanstalk Legendary 1x Pumpkin1x Apple 1x Corn1x Dragon Fruit1x Beanstalk1x Coconut1x Daffodil Rare 1x Crown Melon

1x Jalapeno 1x Pumpkin

1x Corn Uncommon 1x Pumpkin4x Strawberry T.B.A

Since creating a Prismatic Pie is extremely simple and cost-effective than other Prismatic recipes, consider only focusing on creating Pies. Once the Pig craves the particular food item, you can simply submit all your crafted Pies and receive good rewards.

Giving a Prismatic-rarity food item improves your chances of getting high-tier rewards. So, learn all the Prismatic recipes in Grow a Garden from this guide.

How to get all crops for making a Grow a Garden Pie

Bone Blossom is a common ingredient in Prismatic recipes (Image via Roblox)

To create Pies, here's how you can get the necessary crops and seeds:

Apple : Buy from the Seed Shop for 3250 Sheckles or 375 Robux.

: Buy from the Seed Shop for 3250 Sheckles or 375 Robux. Beanstalk : Buy from the Seed Shop for 10,000,000 Sheckles or 715 Robux.

: Buy from the Seed Shop for 10,000,000 Sheckles or 715 Robux. Bone Blossom : Get it from trading or by using a Raccoon to duplicate another player's Bone Blossom crop.

: Get it from trading or by using a Raccoon to duplicate another player's Bone Blossom crop. Coconut : Buy from the Seed Shop for 6000 Sheckles or 597 Robux.

: Buy from the Seed Shop for 6000 Sheckles or 597 Robux. Corn : Buy from the Seed Shop for 1300 Sheckles or 135 Robux.

: Buy from the Seed Shop for 1300 Sheckles or 135 Robux. Crown Melon : Receive it from the Gourmet Seed Pack, Exotic Gourmet Seed Pack, or the Rainbow Sack.

: Receive it from the Gourmet Seed Pack, Exotic Gourmet Seed Pack, or the Rainbow Sack. Daffodil : Buy from the Seed Shop for 1000 Sheckles or 19 Robux.

: Buy from the Seed Shop for 1000 Sheckles or 19 Robux. Dragon Fruit : Buy from the Seed Shop for 50,000 Sheckles or 597 Robux.

: Buy from the Seed Shop for 50,000 Sheckles or 597 Robux. Elder Strawberry : Buy from the Seed Shop for 70,000,000 Sheckles or 957 Robux.

: Buy from the Seed Shop for 70,000,000 Sheckles or 957 Robux. Giant Pinecone : Buy from the Seed Shop for 55,000,000 Sheckles or 929 Robux.

: Buy from the Seed Shop for 55,000,000 Sheckles or 929 Robux. Jalapeno : Get it from the Gourmet Seed Pack, Exotic Gourmet Seed Pack, or the Rainbow Sack.

: Get it from the Gourmet Seed Pack, Exotic Gourmet Seed Pack, or the Rainbow Sack. Moon Melon : Acquire the crop from trading or by using the Raccoon's duplication ability.

: Acquire the crop from trading or by using the Raccoon's duplication ability. Pepper : Buy from the Seed Shop for 1,000,000 Sheckles or 629 Robux.

: Buy from the Seed Shop for 1,000,000 Sheckles or 629 Robux. Pumpkin : Buy from the Seed Shop for 3000 Sheckles for 210 Robux.

: Buy from the Seed Shop for 3000 Sheckles for 210 Robux. Spiked Mango : Acquire the crop by trading or by using the Racoon's ability.

: Acquire the crop by trading or by using the Racoon's ability. Strawberry : Buy from the Seed Shop for 50 Sheckles or 21 Robux.

: Buy from the Seed Shop for 50 Sheckles or 21 Robux. Sugar Apple: Buy from the Seed Shop for 25,000,000 Sheckles or 819 Robux.

The Racoon Pet was previously obtainable from the Night Egg. Now that the egg has been removed, you can only get it by trading.

Also check: Grow a Garden Salad recipes

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I make a Prismatic Pie?

For a Prismatic Pie, simply put a Coconut and two Bone Blossoms inside the cooking pot.

When is Elder Strawberry in stock?

Elder Strawberry has a 0.24% chance of appearing in the Seed Shop stock.

What are the best rewards given by Chris P?

Gourmet Egg, Gourmet Seed Pack, Pancake Stack, and Mochi Mouse are some of the high-tier rewards.

