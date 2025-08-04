Grow a Garden Salad recipes

The Grow a Garden Cooking event has introduced a new character, Chris P, who has endless food cravings. The Pig hourly requests a particular dish and giving it to them grants you various rewards. A Salad is one of the things that it can ask for. Since each food item has multiple recipes, you don't have to focus on getting specific fruits.
In this guide, you'll find several Salad recipes and their rarities in Grow a Garden.
Different Salad recipes in Roblox Grow a Garden
To make a Salad or any other food item, you'll need to deposit fruits in the cooking pot at the center of the map. Once all the ingredients are put in, hit the Cook button below the pot and wait for the timer to end.
Prioritize using high-rarity fruits during the Grow a Garden cooking process. They will make high-rarity food items, which in turn will increase your chances of getting rare rewards from Chris P.
Featured below are different Salad recipes in Grow a Garden.
Evidently, a Tomato is a necessary fruit in all recipes. Whenever it is in stock, you can get Tomato seeds from the Seed Shop for 800 Sheckles apiece.
Bone Blossom, Sugar Apple, and Beanstalk are required for making high-rarity Salads. While the latter two can be purchased from the Seed Shop for several thousands of Sheckles, the Bone Blossom can only be obtained via trading.
How to give Salad to Chris P in Grow a Garden
After cooking a Salad, you can offer it to Chris P by following these steps:
- Equip the Salad from your inventory. It must be in your hand.
- Approach Chris P in the event hub and click on the character.
- Choose the "Try this food I cooked up!" dialogue option.
- Wait for the Pig to munch down the Salad. After they're done eating, they will offer you rewards.
Some of the high-tier rewards obtainable from the Pig are the Mochi Mouse Pet, Taco Fern Seed, Gourmet Seed Pack, Gourmet Egg, and Pancake Stack. The Gourmet Egg includes five Pets, including the French Fry Ferret.
Also check: How to make a Hot Dog in Grow a Garden
FAQs on Grow a Garden
How do I get Sugar Apple?
You can get a Sugar Apple seed from the Seed Shop for 25,000,000 Sheckles.
How do I get Beanstalk?
A Beanstalk seed can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 10,000,000 Sheckles.
When does Chris P ask for a Salad?
The NPC can ask for a Salad at any time. So, to fulfill their cravings, you can make multiple Salads beforehand.
How much time is required to cook a Salad?
To cook a Salad in this game, it takes around 5 to 20 minutes.
