All Grow a Garden Cooking recipes

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Aug 02, 2025 21:38 GMT
Grow a Garden
A list of all Food and their recipes in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

The Grow a Garden Trading update introduced many new items, including plants, pets, cosmetics, a Seed Pack, and more. It also brought a new Cooking event, where you can cook up to 12 foods and serve them to the pig chef NPC, Chris P., for rewards, such as Gourmet egg, Mochi Mouse Pet, and more. Each food has multiple possible recipes, so you don’t have to worry about obtaining any particular cuisine.

That said, this article lists all 12 foods and their recipes in Grow a Garden.

List of all Grow a Garden foods and their recipes

A Cake obtained from cooking (Image via Roblox)
A Cake obtained from cooking (Image via Roblox)

You can obtain each food of different rarities or variants. The result depends on the rarity of the ingredients you use to cook it. If you want a higher-rarity food, use fruits that have higher rarity. The time required for the process also depends on the rarity of the fruits used.

Here is the list of foods you can cook in Grow a Garden:

  • Soup
  • Salad
  • Sandwich
  • Pie
  • Waffle
  • Hot Dog
  • Ice Cream
  • Donut
  • Sushi
  • Cake
  • Burger

The table below shows the recipes required to cook each fruit listed above:

Food

Recipes

Soup

1 ✕ Carrot (you can use any fruit instead of it)

Salad

Normal variant

2 ✕ Tomato

1 ✕ Strawberry + 1 ✕ Bell Pepper

2 ✕ Blood Banana + 2 ✕ Tomato

Mythical variant

1 ✕ Tomato + 1 ✕ Giant Pinecone

Divine rarity

3 ✕ Sugar Apple + 1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Pineapple

Prismatic variant

1 ✕ Tomato + 4 ✕ Bone Blossom

Sandwich

Normal variant

2 ✕ Tomato + 1 ✕ Corn

Pie

Normal variant

1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 1 ✕ Pumpkin + 1 ✕ Giant Pinecone + 1 ✕ Apple + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Pumpkin

Legendary variant

1 ✕ Pumpkin + 1 ✕ Moon Melon

1 ✕ Pumpkin + 1 ✕ Giant Pinecone + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Apple

Mythical variant

1 ✕ Apple + 1 ✕ Pumpkin

Divine variant

1 ✕ Elder Strawberry + 1 ✕ Mango + 1 ✕ Giant Pinecone + 1 ✕ Coconut + 1 ✕Beanstalk

Prismatic variant

4 ✕ Bone Blossom + 1 Pumpkin

Waffle

Normal variant

1 ✕ Pumpkin + 1 ✕ Watermelon

1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 1 ✕ Watermelon

1 ✕ Strawberry + 1 Coconut

Divine variant

1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 1 ✕ Coconut

Hot Dog

Normal variant

1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Corn or Banana

2 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Watermelon

1 ✕ Pink Lily + 1 Elephant Ears + 1 ✕ Bone Blossom + 1 ✕ Violet Corn

2 ✕ Bone Blossom + 1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Corn

1 ✕ Bone Blossom

1 Violet Corn

Prismatic variant

1 ✕ Corn + 4 ✕ Bone Blossom

Ice Cream

Uncommon variant

1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Blueberry

Legendary variant

2 Banana

Mythical variant

1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 1 ✕ Banana

1 + Sugar Apple + 1 ✕ Corn

Divine variant

1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 1 Sugarglaze

3 ✕ Sugar Apple + 1 ✕ Corn

Prismatic variant

1 ✕ Sugarglaze + 1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 3 ✕ Bone Blossom

1 ✕ Banana + 1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 3 ✕B Bone Blossom

Donut

Normal variant

1 ✕ Strawberry + 1 ✕ Tomato + 1 ✕ Apple

2 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Watermelon

2 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Banana + 1 ✕ Pumpkin

Rare variant

1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Blueberry + 1 ✕ Apple

Mythical variant

2 ✕ Sugar Apple + 1 ✕ Corn

Divine variant

1 ✕ Bone Blossom + 1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 1 ✕ Banana


Pizza

Normal variant

1 ✕ Banana + 1 ✕ Tomato

1 ✕ Ember Lily + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Tomato

1 ✕ Giant Pinecone + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Apple + 1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Strawberry

1 ✕ Strawberry + 1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Tomato

Legendary variant

1 ✕ Tomato + 1 ✕ Banana + 2 ✕ Corn

2 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Apple + 1 ✕ Pepper

Mythical variant

1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Tomato + 1 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Sugar Apple

Divine variant

1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Banana

Prismatic variant

1 ✕ Giant Pinecone + 1 ✕ Apple + 1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Banana + 1 ✕ Mushroom

1 ✕ Violet Corn + 1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 3 ✕ Bone Blossom

Sushi

Normal variant

4 ✕ Bamboo + 1 ✕ Corn

Legendary variant

3 ✕ Bamboo + 1 ✕ Hive Fruit + 1 ✕ Corn

Mythical variant

2 ✕ Bamboo + 1 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Bone Blossom

Divine variant

1 ✕ Bamboo + 1 ✕ Corn + 3 ✕ Bone Blossom

Prismatic variant

1 ✕ Bamboo + 4 ✕ Bone Blossom

Cake

Uncommon variant

2 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Banana + 1 ✕ Watermelon

2 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Strawberry

2 ✕ Blueberry + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Tomato

1 ✕ Ember Lily + 2 ✕ Peach

2 ✕ Banana + 2 ✕ Strawberry + 1 ✕ Pumpkin

Rare variant

2 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Watermelon

1 ✕ Blueberry + 1 ✕ Grape + 1 ✕ Apple + 1 ✕ Corn

2 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Banana + 1 ✕ Watermelon

Legendary variant

2 ✕ Kiwi + 2 ✕ Banana or Corn

Mythical variant

2 ✕ Sugar Apple + 2 ✕ Corn

1 ✕ Sakura Bush + 1 ✕ Cacao + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Giant Pinecone + 1 ✕ Spiked Mango

1 ✕ Banana or Corn + 1 ✕ Kiwi + 3 ✕ Bone Blossom

Divine variant

1 ✕ Banana + 1 ✕ Sugar Apple

1 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Elder Strawberry + 2 ✕ Sugar Apple

Prismatic variant

1 ✕ Banana + 4 ✕ Bone Blossom

Burger

Legendary variant

1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Tomato

Mythical variant

1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Tomato + 1 ✕ Bone Blossom + 1 ✕ Beanstalk

1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Tomato + 2 ✕ Beanstalk

Divine variant

1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Tomato + 3 ✕ Bone Blossom

Note that the recipes for the food are not limited to the ones listed in the table above. The table includes those discovered by Grow a Garden players to date.

How to obtain a reward from the Grow a Garden recipes

Chris P.&#039;s Kitchen stall (Image via Roblox)
Chris P.'s Kitchen stall (Image via Roblox)

You must serve cooked food to Chris P. NPC after cooking one. Every hour, the pig chef craves a new food. It is displayed in the bubble on the left side of the NPC. Cook the required food and serve it to him to obtain various rewards.

Here is a step-by-step guide for the process:

  • Collect the ingredients required to cook the food demanded by Chris P. NPC.
  • Walk up to the cooking pot near the Chris P.’s Kitchen stall in the middle of the map.
  • Put all ingredients one by one in the pot.
  • You will see a green Cook button attached to the pot. Click on it and wait for the cooking process to complete.
  • Go to the cooking pot and press “E” to collect the cooked food. It will appear in your inventory.
  • Carry the food, walk up to the Chris P. NPC, and press “E” to interact with him.
  • Press the dialogue prompt, Try this food I cooked up, and obtain the rewards.
You can view the possible rewards by pressing the “View Rewards” prompt after interacting with Chris P. NPC.

FAQs

How many Recipes are there in Grow a Garden?

There are a total of 12 Recipes.

How to get the ingredients to cook a food

You can collect ingredients by harvesting them from your garden.

How to use the cooked food

You can give the cooked food to Chris P. NPC to obtain various rewards. They include Sheckles, Watering Can, Gourmet egg, Gourmet Seed Pack, Mochi Mouse Pet, and more.

