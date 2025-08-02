All Grow a Garden Cooking recipes

The Grow a Garden Trading update introduced many new items, including plants, pets, cosmetics, a Seed Pack, and more. It also brought a new Cooking event, where you can cook up to 12 foods and serve them to the pig chef NPC, Chris P., for rewards, such as Gourmet egg, Mochi Mouse Pet, and more. Each food has multiple possible recipes, so you don’t have to worry about obtaining any particular cuisine.
That said, this article lists all 12 foods and their recipes in Grow a Garden.
List of all Grow a Garden foods and their recipes
You can obtain each food of different rarities or variants. The result depends on the rarity of the ingredients you use to cook it. If you want a higher-rarity food, use fruits that have higher rarity. The time required for the process also depends on the rarity of the fruits used.
Here is the list of foods you can cook in Grow a Garden:
Soup
Salad
Sandwich
Pie
Waffle
Hot Dog
Ice Cream
Donut
Sushi
Cake
Burger
The table below shows the recipes required to cook each fruit listed above:
How to obtain a reward from the Grow a Garden recipes
You must serve cooked food to Chris P. NPC after cooking one. Every hour, the pig chef craves a new food. It is displayed in the bubble on the left side of the NPC. Cook the required food and serve it to him to obtain various rewards.
Here is a step-by-step guide for the process:
Collect the ingredients required to cook the food demanded by Chris P. NPC.
Walk up to the cooking pot near the Chris P.’s Kitchen stall in the middle of the map.
Put all ingredients one by one in the pot.
You will see a green Cook button attached to the pot. Click on it and wait for the cooking process to complete.
Go to the cooking pot and press “E” to collect the cooked food. It will appear in your inventory.
Carry the food, walk up to the Chris P. NPC, and press “E” to interact with him.
Press the dialogue prompt, Try this food I cooked up, and obtain the rewards.
You can view the possible rewards by pressing the “View Rewards” prompt after interacting with Chris P. NPC.