All Grow a Garden Cooking recipes

The Grow a Garden Trading update introduced many new items, including plants, pets, cosmetics, a Seed Pack, and more. It also brought a new Cooking event, where you can cook up to 12 foods and serve them to the pig chef NPC, Chris P., for rewards, such as Gourmet egg, Mochi Mouse Pet, and more. Each food has multiple possible recipes, so you don’t have to worry about obtaining any particular cuisine.

That said, this article lists all 12 foods and their recipes in Grow a Garden.

List of all Grow a Garden foods and their recipes

A Cake obtained from cooking (Image via Roblox)

You can obtain each food of different rarities or variants. The result depends on the rarity of the ingredients you use to cook it. If you want a higher-rarity food, use fruits that have higher rarity. The time required for the process also depends on the rarity of the fruits used.

Here is the list of foods you can cook in Grow a Garden:

Soup

Salad

Sandwich

Pie

Waffle

Hot Dog

Ice Cream

Donut

Sushi

Cake

Burger

The table below shows the recipes required to cook each fruit listed above:

Food Recipes Soup 1 ✕ Carrot (you can use any fruit instead of it) Salad Normal variant 2 ✕ Tomato 1 ✕ Strawberry + 1 ✕ Bell Pepper 2 ✕ Blood Banana + 2 ✕ Tomato Mythical variant 1 ✕ Tomato + 1 ✕ Giant Pinecone Divine rarity 3 ✕ Sugar Apple + 1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Pineapple Prismatic variant 1 ✕ Tomato + 4 ✕ Bone Blossom Sandwich Normal variant 2 ✕ Tomato + 1 ✕ Corn Pie Normal variant 1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 1 ✕ Pumpkin + 1 ✕ Giant Pinecone + 1 ✕ Apple + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Pumpkin Legendary variant 1 ✕ Pumpkin + 1 ✕ Moon Melon 1 ✕ Pumpkin + 1 ✕ Giant Pinecone + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Apple Mythical variant 1 ✕ Apple + 1 ✕ Pumpkin Divine variant 1 ✕ Elder Strawberry + 1 ✕ Mango + 1 ✕ Giant Pinecone + 1 ✕ Coconut + 1 ✕Beanstalk Prismatic variant 4 ✕ Bone Blossom + 1 Pumpkin Waffle Normal variant 1 ✕ Pumpkin + 1 ✕ Watermelon 1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 1 ✕ Watermelon 1 ✕ Strawberry + 1 Coconut Divine variant 1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 1 ✕ Coconut Hot Dog Normal variant 1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Corn or Banana 2 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Watermelon 1 ✕ Pink Lily + 1 Elephant Ears + 1 ✕ Bone Blossom + 1 ✕ Violet Corn 2 ✕ Bone Blossom + 1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Corn 1 ✕ Bone Blossom 1 Violet Corn Prismatic variant 1 ✕ Corn + 4 ✕ Bone Blossom Ice Cream Uncommon variant 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Blueberry Legendary variant 2 Banana Mythical variant 1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 1 ✕ Banana 1 + Sugar Apple + 1 ✕ Corn Divine variant 1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 1 Sugarglaze 3 ✕ Sugar Apple + 1 ✕ Corn Prismatic variant 1 ✕ Sugarglaze + 1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 3 ✕ Bone Blossom 1 ✕ Banana + 1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 3 ✕B Bone Blossom Donut Normal variant 1 ✕ Strawberry + 1 ✕ Tomato + 1 ✕ Apple 2 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Watermelon 2 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Banana + 1 ✕ Pumpkin Rare variant 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Blueberry + 1 ✕ Apple Mythical variant 2 ✕ Sugar Apple + 1 ✕ Corn Divine variant 1 ✕ Bone Blossom + 1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 1 ✕ Banana

Pizza Normal variant 1 ✕ Banana + 1 ✕ Tomato 1 ✕ Ember Lily + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Tomato 1 ✕ Giant Pinecone + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Apple + 1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Strawberry 1 ✕ Strawberry + 1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Tomato Legendary variant 1 ✕ Tomato + 1 ✕ Banana + 2 ✕ Corn 2 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Apple + 1 ✕ Pepper Mythical variant 1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Tomato + 1 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Sugar Apple Divine variant 1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Banana Prismatic variant 1 ✕ Giant Pinecone + 1 ✕ Apple + 1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Banana + 1 ✕ Mushroom 1 ✕ Violet Corn + 1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 3 ✕ Bone Blossom Sushi Normal variant 4 ✕ Bamboo + 1 ✕ Corn Legendary variant 3 ✕ Bamboo + 1 ✕ Hive Fruit + 1 ✕ Corn Mythical variant 2 ✕ Bamboo + 1 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Bone Blossom Divine variant 1 ✕ Bamboo + 1 ✕ Corn + 3 ✕ Bone Blossom Prismatic variant 1 ✕ Bamboo + 4 ✕ Bone Blossom Cake Uncommon variant 2 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Banana + 1 ✕ Watermelon 2 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Strawberry 2 ✕ Blueberry + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Tomato 1 ✕ Ember Lily + 2 ✕ Peach 2 ✕ Banana + 2 ✕ Strawberry + 1 ✕ Pumpkin Rare variant 2 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Watermelon 1 ✕ Blueberry + 1 ✕ Grape + 1 ✕ Apple + 1 ✕ Corn 2 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Banana + 1 ✕ Watermelon Legendary variant 2 ✕ Kiwi + 2 ✕ Banana or Corn Mythical variant 2 ✕ Sugar Apple + 2 ✕ Corn 1 ✕ Sakura Bush + 1 ✕ Cacao + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Giant Pinecone + 1 ✕ Spiked Mango 1 ✕ Banana or Corn + 1 ✕ Kiwi + 3 ✕ Bone Blossom Divine variant 1 ✕ Banana + 1 ✕ Sugar Apple 1 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Elder Strawberry + 2 ✕ Sugar Apple Prismatic variant 1 ✕ Banana + 4 ✕ Bone Blossom Burger Legendary variant 1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Tomato Mythical variant 1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Tomato + 1 ✕ Bone Blossom + 1 ✕ Beanstalk 1 ✕ Pepper + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Tomato + 2 ✕ Beanstalk Divine variant 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Tomato + 3 ✕ Bone Blossom

Note that the recipes for the food are not limited to the ones listed in the table above. The table includes those discovered by Grow a Garden players to date.

How to obtain a reward from the Grow a Garden recipes

Chris P.'s Kitchen stall (Image via Roblox)

You must serve cooked food to Chris P. NPC after cooking one. Every hour, the pig chef craves a new food. It is displayed in the bubble on the left side of the NPC. Cook the required food and serve it to him to obtain various rewards.

Here is a step-by-step guide for the process:

Collect the ingredients required to cook the food demanded by Chris P. NPC .

. Walk up to the cooking pot near the Chris P.’s Kitchen stall in the middle of the map.

in the middle of the map. Put all ingredients one by one in the pot.

You will see a green Cook button attached to the pot. Click on it and wait for the cooking process to complete.

button attached to the pot. Click on it and wait for the cooking process to complete. Go to the cooking pot and press “E” to collect the cooked food. It will appear in your inventory.

to collect the cooked food. It will appear in your inventory. Carry the food, walk up to the Chris P. NPC , and press “E” to interact with him.

, and press to interact with him. Press the dialogue prompt, Try this food I cooked up, and obtain the rewards.

You can view the possible rewards by pressing the “View Rewards” prompt after interacting with Chris P. NPC.

FAQs

How many Recipes are there in Grow a Garden?

There are a total of 12 Recipes.

How to get the ingredients to cook a food

You can collect ingredients by harvesting them from your garden.

How to use the cooked food

You can give the cooked food to Chris P. NPC to obtain various rewards. They include Sheckles, Watering Can, Gourmet egg, Gourmet Seed Pack, Mochi Mouse Pet, and more.

