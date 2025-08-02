All Pets in Grow a Garden Trading and Cooking update

Trading and Cooking is the latest Grow a Garden update, which was released on August 2, 2025. The developers introduced new trading and cooking features, plants, items, admin weathers, cosmetics, and more. Additionally, six Pets made their debut in the latest update. They range from Common to the Divine rarities, and most are obtainable from the new Gourmet eggs.Check out the complete list and details of all new Pets added in the latest Trading and Cooking update.Details of all the latest Pets in the Grow a Garden Trading and Cooking updateThe Divine rarity Pet, French Fry Ferret (Image via Roblox)Here are the details of all six new Grow a Garden Pets in the Trading and Cooking update:1) Bagel BunnyBagel Bunny is the Common rarity Pet introduced in the Grow a Garden Trading and Cooking update. This critter has a similar ability to the Bunny, but it is more powerful. Bagel Bunny’s passive, Bagels and Carrots, causes the critter to eat carrots to increase its value by around five times. Bagels and Carrots activate roughly every five seconds.2) Pancake MoleThe only Grow a Garden critter with a Rare rarity that debuted in the latest update is Pancake Mole. Its passive is called Pancake Hunter, which activates around every 10 seconds. Pancake Mole digs up underground to unearth gear or Sheckles with its passive.3) Sushi BearSushi Bear is the Legendary rarity critter that was introduced in the Grow a Garden Trading and Cooking update. This Pet has two passives: Sushi Express and Sushi Time. Sushi Express activates every 10 seconds, whereas Sushi Time triggers every 100 seconds.Sushi Express grants a 15% chance to apply either Frozen or Chilled mutations to the nearby fruits. On the other hand, Sushi Time causes the Pet to give sushi to a random critter in your garden to feed their hunger by 1%.4) Spaghetti SlothSpaghetti Sloth is one of the Mythical rarity pets that was introduced in the latest update. The Pet’s passive, Al dente, triggers around every three minutes. While active, the critter goes to a nearby fruit and cooks it. It applies Pasta, Sauce, or Meatball mutation to the cooked fruit.All mutations increase the fruit’s base selling price by three times. If a fruit has all three mutations, they merge into a new Spaghetti mutation, which increases its base selling price by 15 times.5) Mochi MouseMochi Mouse is another Mythical rarity Pet that debuted via the Trading and Cooking update. Its passive, Mochi Marathon, grants bonus XP to Mochi Mouse and other Pets in your garden. While this Pet is active, all Food-type critters gain an additional 1.5 XP every second. Additionally, Mochi Mouse gains an additional 523.67 XP around every nine minutes.6) French Fry FerretFrench Fry Ferret is the latest Divine rarity Grow a Garden critter. The Pet’s passive, Friendly Frier, activates every three to 14 minutes. It increases a random Pet’s level by one. You can’t refresh the Friendly Frier passive, nor can other critters mimic it.How to get all new Pets in the Grow a Garden Trading and Cooking updateYou can get all the Pets, except Mochi Mouse, by hatching a Gourmet egg. Mochi Mouse is rewarded by cooking and giving the food that meets the Chris P. NPC’s demand. The NPC grants various rewards besides Mochi Mouse, including a Gourmet egg. Follow the steps below to do so:Find Chris P.'s Kitchen in the middle of the map.You can see a thinking bubble on the left side of the Chris P. NPC. It displays the food he currently craves.Collect the ingredients required to cook the given food and put them into the pot next to the kitchen.After submitting, tap the &quot;Cook&quot; button on the cooking pot.Press the &quot;E&quot; button to get the food in your inventory. Equip and give it to Chris P. by clicking the &quot;Try this food I cooked up&quot; dialogue prompt.Chris P. rewards various items after eating the food you served. After obtaining a Gourmet Egg, put it in your garden. The egg will hatch after four hours and ten minutes to grant one of the five Pets.FAQsWhat are the new Pets introduced in the Trading and Cooking update?Bagel Bunny, Pancacke Mole, French Fry Ferret, Mochi Mouse, and Spaghetti Sloth are the new Pets.How to get the new Pets in the Grow a Garden Trading and Cooking updateYou can get five new Pets, except Mochi Mouse, by hatching a Gourmet egg. Mochi Mouse can be obtained as a reward by cooking and giving the food to Chris P. NPC.How long does it take a Gourmet Egg to hatch?It takes four hours and ten minutes for a Gourment Egg to hatch.