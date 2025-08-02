Grow a Garden Gourmet Egg: All Pets and their abilities

Following the ending of the long Zen event, cooking has been introduced in Grow a Garden with the Cooking event. Players can make different food items, give them to the new event NPC, and receive rewards. One of the items that can be obtained is the Gourmet Egg, the only limited egg introduced in the update. It contains five Pets, and all are uniquely shaped and named after food items.

Here's everything you need to know about the Gourmet Egg, including its obtainability and contents.

How to get the Gourmet Egg in Grow a Garden

Chris P. is the new event NPC (Image via Roblox)

The Gourmet Egg can be obtained by satisfying the cravings of Chris P. in Grow a Garden. This NPC, located in the middle of the map, occasionally demands certain food items such as Cake, Soup, and Ice Cream. Cooking and offering these items to the character gives you diverse rewards, including the Gourmet Egg.

To begin cooking, equip fruits and drop them in the pot next to Chris P. Each fruit added to the pot is written on the Ingredients board, so that you can keep track of the recipe. Once you have placed all the fruits for cooking a meal, press the green "Cook" button below the pot.

The cooking process will take a few minutes. A timer above the pot will show how much time is left before the food is ready. When it is over, you can take the created food item and give it to Chris P., provided that it is the one that was demanded.

The type of reward you get from Chris P. depends on the rarity of the food. The rarer the food, the better the rewards, meaning the better the chances of obtaining the Gourmet Egg.

All Pets in the Grow a Garden Gourmet Egg

The five Pets in the Gourmet Egg (Image via Roblox)

Here are the names, rarities, drop chances, and abilities of the Pets in the Gourmet Egg:

Name Rarity Hatch Chance Ability Bagel Bunny Common 50% Bagels and Carrots : Every 5 to 45 seconds, it eats a carrot and increases the carrot's value by up to 5 times Pancake Mole Rare 38% Pancake Hunter : Every 10 to 80 seconds, it digs down underground to find gear Sheckles Sushi Bear Legendary 7% Sushi Express : Every 10 to 80 seconds, it has a 15% chance to mutate a nearby fruit with Chilled or Frozen Spaghetti Sloth Mythical 4% Al dente : Every 3:20 to 14:00 minutes, it goes to a nearby fruit and gives them either the Pasta, Sauce, or Meatball Mutation! French Fry Ferret Prismatic 1% Friendly Frier : Every 20 to 60 minutes, it increases a random Pet's level by 1! This ability cannot be mimicked or refreshed.

The Spaghetti Sloth and the French Fry Ferret are the best Pets in the Gourmet Egg. The sloth provides multiple different Mutations to your fruits and drastically increases their sale value. On the other hand, the ferret occasionally increases the age of your active Pets, regardless of how much EXP they need in Grow a Garden.

Also check: Grow a Garden Trading update patch notes

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What are the Pets in the Gourmet Egg?

Bagel Bunny, Pancake Mole, Sushi Bear, Spaghetti Sloth, and French Fry Ferret are the Pets in the Gourmet Egg.

How many fruits can be put into the cooking pot?

You can put a total of five fruits in the pot.

Can all fruits be added to the cooking pot?

No. Only a select few fruits can be added to the pot. For instance, you can put in a Strawberry, but not a Monoblooma or a Blueberry.

Why is the French Fry Ferret useful?

The French Fry Ferret increases the age of Pets, gradually making them eligible to be exchanged for more Pet Slots.

