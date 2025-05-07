5 best Pets in Grow a Garden

Roblox Grow a Garden introduced a long list of creatures by rolling out the Pet update. Similar to other simulator games, players can now buy eggs that contain animals and insects. The price of a Pet Egg scales with its rarity, with the rarest one requiring 50 million Sheckles. However, you can acquire some of the best Pets in Grow a Garden by hatching much cheaper eggs.

Each Pet in this garden management experience has certain beneficial skills. For instance, the Polar Bear can apply the Frozen effect to a crop while the Chicken increases the egg hatching speed. Obtaining the meta Pets mentioned in this Roblox list is vital for rapidly growing your garden and increasing your income.

Disclaimer: This topic is subjective and based on the writer's opinions.

List of the five best Pets in Roblox Grow a Garden

1) Sea Otter

The Sea Otter Pet occasionally waters your plants (Image via Roblox)

The Sea Otter has a 10.64% chance of hatching from a Legendary Egg, which costs 3,000,000 in the game. It sprays water on plants after certain intervals, which is especially handy for beginners. They don't have to rely on weather effects or purchase Watering Cans in bulk to speed up their plants' growth.

2) Cow

The Cow Pet boosts plant growth (Image via Roblox)

Due to its high odds of 42.55%, you are most likely to get a Cow Pet after hatching a Legendary Egg. The Cow causes all plants within 8 studs to grow faster. When coupled with the Sea Otter, they can make your saplings grow into fruit-bearing trees in quick time.

3) Praying Mantis

The Praying Mantis increases the crop mutation chance (Image via Fandom/Roblox)

Acquired from the Bug Egg, which requires 50,000,000 Sheckles, the Praying Mantis is among the most popular Pets in Grow a Garden. This is because it increases the Mutation chances of crops within a certain distance. The Mantis can take up to 90 seconds to perform its skill, which includes the time it takes to pray for a better variant chance for the player.

4) Silver Monkey

The Silver Monkey Pet could help you get refunds (Image via Fandom/Roblox)

Obtainable from the Legendary Egg, the Silver Monkey Pet gives players a chance to get a refund after selling a fruit. This means you can sell a high-value fruit, potentially get it back, and resell it. Although high-rarity fruits have a low chance of being refunded, you can still test your luck by selling Dragon Fruits and Cursed Fruits in bulk.

5) Dragonfly

The Dragonfly Pet is highly sought after by players (Image via Roblox)

The Dragonfly is the rarest of all Pets in Grow a Garden at the moment. You have a 1% chance of obtaining it from the Bug Egg. Its rarity is justified by its provided perk; the Dragonfly turns one random fruit into a golden one within 5 minutes. The change can be seen in the game itself as it hovers over the fruit momentarily before turning it into gold.

Although each Pet arrives with a skill cooldown, the time taken gradually reduces as its Age increases. You can increase their Age by keeping their Hunger meter in check and feeding them when required. If the meter reaches 0, it will stop growing.

Also check: Grow a Garden Pet tier list

FAQs about Roblox Grow a Garden

How to get Pets in Roblox Grow a Garden

Players can obtain Pets by hatching Pet Eggs, which can be purchased from NPC Raphael's store in the game.

Which Pets give seeds in Grow a Garden?

The Golden Lab and the Dog Pets occasionally dig up random seeds, which you can collect, place, and grow in your garden.

Can players purchase Bug Eggs from the Shop in Grow a Garden?

Yes, players can buy Bug Eggs from the Shop menu in the game. However, they will need sufficient Robux to complete the transaction.

