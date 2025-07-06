Grow a Garden Dinosaur Egg: How to get it and all Pets

Grow a Garden's Prehistoric Event has brought the Jurassic age roaring into the game. Players can now obtain old seeds like Fossilight and Stonebite, several ancient cosmetics for decorating their garden, and humongous dinosaur companions. The dinosaurs can be hatched from the brand-new Dinosaur Egg, which can only be acquired from trades and quest completions.

This guide explains how to get the Dinosaur Egg and all the Pets it contains in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get Dinosaur Egg in Roblox Grow a Garden

The Dinosaur Egg (Image via Roblox)

There are two ways to get Dinosaur Eggs in Roblox Grow a Garden. Both are free-to-play methods, requiring no Robux.

Complete Dino Quests

The Dino quests after certain hours (Image via Roblox)

Completing Dino Quests is the easiest method to get Dinosaur Eggs. You can check these event-specific quests by interacting with NPC Blaire and choosing the "Show me the quest" dialogue. He can be found in the middle of the map, behind the Dinosaur Eggs counter.

Upon speaking with Blaire, a new window will show you the Dino Quests, which offer Dino Crates, Ancient Seed Packs, and Dinosaur Eggs. The character only gives three quests at a time, and they reset after every 12 hours.

Trade Pets for Dinosaur Eggs

NPC Graham and the Pet Mutator (Image via Roblox)

Besides completing the event quests, you can get Dinosaur Eggs by giving Pets to NPC Graham, who can be found smack dab in the middle of the map. To give him a Pet, equip one from your inventory, interact with the NPC, and then choose the Take this Pet option. You can give him any Pet, except dinosaurs.

Graham will take it and put it into the Pet Mutator next to him. After 60 minutes, it will be converted into a Dinosaur Egg. Interestingly, if you give him rarer Pets, there is a high chance of getting dinosaurs from the Mutator.

Also check: Why is Pet gifting disabled in Grow a Garden?

All Dinosaur Egg Pets and their Traits

Triceratops is a Legendary Pet (Image via Roblox)

The Grow a Garden Dinosaur Egg contains six Pets. Their names, traits, and drop rates are mentioned in the following list:

Pet Rarity Traits Drop rate Raptor Legendary Clever Claws : 2% to 2.5% chance fruit gets Amber mutation after collecting! Rarer plants have a lower chance to mutate. Raptor Dance : Grants an additional 14% - 15% increase to player movement speed! 35% Triceratops Legendary Tri-Horn : Every 3:33m, rams into 3 random plants and advances their growth by 33:33m. Has a 15.18% chance to do it again each time. 32.5% Stegosaurus Legendary Prehistoric Doubling : Small chance to duplicate harvested fruit Prehistoric Harvester : Increased chance to duplicate harvested prehistoric-type plant 28% Pterodactyl Legendary Sky Reptile : Occasionally applies Windstruck mutation to multiple nearby fruits with a chance of Twisted! Air Time : Grants an additional 14.39% increase to player jump height! 3% Brontosaurus Mythical Giant Incubator : Pets hatched from eggs have a higher base weight 1% T-Rex Divine Apex Predator : Occasionally eats a random mutation from a fruit in your garden, then roars and applies that mutation to other fruits in your garden. 0.5%

Evidently, the T-Rex is the best Dinosaur Egg Pet. It occasionally takes a mutation from a fruit and then applies it to other fruits in your garden. For instance, if you have a fruit with the Voidtouched Mutation, the T-Rex will take the mutation and then spread it to others, drastically increasing their sale value.

Also check: Grow a Garden Prehistoric update patch notes

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What do I do with spare Pets from Dinosaur Eggs?

You can trade in your spare dinosaur companions for extra Pet Equip slots, Egg Equip slots, and Pet Inventory capacity.

Is it possible to skip the Dino Quests?

Yes, you can skip Dino Quests by spending 89 Robux.

Is it possible to gift or trade the dinosaurs?

As of this writing, the gifting/trading feature is disabled. The developer could reintroduce it with the next update.

What is the hatch time of the Dinosaur Egg?

The Dinosaur Egg hatches after 4 hours and 10 minutes. You can skip the hatch countdown by spending 49 Robux.

