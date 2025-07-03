Why is Pet gifting disabled in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden allows players to gift others various in-game items via the gifting mechanic. Before July 2, 2025, Robloxians could send each other crops and Pets, with the developers temporarily disabling the gifting of the latter. The reason for this move is a duplication glitch that caused Pets to multiply. It is expected to be resolved soon, after which Pet gifting will be re-enabled.

Ad

Let’s explore the reason behind Pet gifting being disabled in detail.

Why Pet gifting is disabled in Grow a Garden

Gifting a Fruit (Image via Roblox)

The main reason behind Pet gifting being disabled in Grow a Garden is the aforementioned duplication exploit, which caused Pets to multiply when sent to another player. If you attempt to give another player a Pet, you will receive an error message telling you to check back later. So, it is expected to be re-enabled as soon as this exploit is patched out.

Ad

Trending

The precise details of the exploit are not known, but it is speculated that it involved the exploitation of the Seal Pet’s Egg duplication ability. As a result of this glitch, players were ending up with multiple copies of the chosen Pet, effectively breaking the game’s Pet-centric systems.

As of this writing, it is unknown when the glitch will be patched out. Unless a hotfix is pushed out within the next couple of days, the earliest return of Pet gifting would be the upcoming update on July 5, 2025.

Ad

Also read: Grow a Garden: A beginner's guide

About the gifting mechanic

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The gifting mechanic allows players to give each other their harvests and, previously, Pets. This system can be viewed as a partial trading method, where only one party can send items at a time. Of course, the receiver can send something back if they so wish.

Ad

You can gift your Fruits to another player by approaching them and holding E on the keyboard. Upon doing so, the recipient will see a gift request pop up on their screen. Should they accept it, they will receive the item you sent, removing it from your inventory in the process.

There are stringent restrictions on the item types that can be gifted to others. Currently, you can only send your produce to fellow Robloxians. Other item types, such as regular Seed Packs, Eggs, cosmetics, and more, are not eligible for transfer.

Ad

You may also send Premium Seed Packs and Premium Eggs via a special Robux gifting menu, should you choose to pay the required amount of Robux.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

Why is Pet gifting disabled in Grow a Garden?

Pet gifting is currently disabled due to a duplication glitch, which is in the process of being patched out by the devs.

Which item types are eligible for transfer via the Grow a Garden gifting system?

Ad

The gifting system currently lets players transfer harvest, with an optional paid system allowing them to give away Premium Eggs and Premium Seed Packs.

Can Grow a Garden be played for free?

Yes, the title can be played for free without making any premium purchases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024