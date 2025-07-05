Grow a Garden Prehistoric update patch notes

The Grow a Garden Prehistoric update has rolled out this weekend on July 5, 2025. It brings multiple fresh Plants, Pets, events, items, and mutations. Players can trade regular Pets to obtain dinosaurs or dino eggs during the event. There are also two new Travelling Merchants introduced with the latest update.
In addition to fresh content, the update has fixed bugs and made some quality-of-life (QoL) changes to the title.
This article details the patch notes of the Grow a Garden Prehistoric update. Read on below.
All new content and changes in the Grow a Garden Prehistoric update
Prehistoric Event
- History roars to life! Explore the Prehistoric Event, complete a variety of quests daily, and work your way through the reward track to earn epic prehistoric items like new seeds, dino pets, cosmetics, and more!
- Trade regular pets for a chance for dinosaurs/dino eggs
- Complete the prehistoric quest for a seed better than Candy Blossom and lots of other prehistoric rewards!
New Plants
- The old seed shop is back!
- Bone Blossom
- Burning Bud
- Fossilight
- Firefly Fern
- Boneboo
- Horned Dinoshroom
- Paradise Petal
- Stonebite
New Pets
- T-Rex
- Brontosaurus
New Travelling Merchants
- Summer Merchant
- Honey Merchant
New Items
- Ancient Seed Pack, 6 possible new seeds inside!
- Dino Egg, 6 possible Dinosaur pets inside!
- Dino Crate, 6 possible dinosaur cosmetics inside!
- Amber Mutation Spra
Events
- Sandstorm, shifting wands, and whipping winds, a chance to give the 'Sandy' Mutation
- Various new secret events
- Sandy, obtained during the Sandstorm weather, the 'Sandy' mutation gives a 3 ✕ multi!
- Amber, the first ever mutation that has multiple stages!
Cosmetics
- 6+ New Summer Cosmetics!
Fixes, Changes, & QoL
- You can now expand your maximum pet inventory size
- You can shovel sprinklers
- Fixed daily quests
- Various performance optimisations
