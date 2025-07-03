5 best Grow a Garden Pets to use in July 2025

There are over 60 obtainable Grow a Garden Pets, as of this writing. Pets are a crucial part of this Roblox title’s gameplay as they increase your garden's crop yield. They range from the lowest rarity, Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, Mythical, Divine, to the highest, which is Prismatic. Each Pet comes with a unique ability, like mutating a plant, digging up seeds, and increasing Egg hatching speed.

This guide lists some of the best Pets in Grow a Garden to use in July 2025.

Best Grow a Garden Pets to use in July 2025

Here are some of the best Grow a Garden Pets to use in July 2025:

1) Golden Lab

Golden Lab Pet (Image via Roblox)

The Golden Lab is one of the best Common rarities among Grow a Garden Pets. If you often stay AFK, employ this Pet to grow your garden. The dog will try to dig up a random seed every minute, providing a 10% chance of finding one that ranges from Common to Divine rarity.

Note that it only unearths seeds that can be purchased in the Seed Shop. You can obtain a Golden Lab by hatching the Common Egg with a 33% chance.

2) Seal

Seal Pet (Image via Roblox)

If you have several unwanted Grow a Garden Pets, consider using the Rare rarity Seal Pet. Whenever you sell a Pet, Seal’s Passive has a 2.42% probability to return its Egg. For instance, if you sell Grey Mouse, there is a chance you will get the Mythical Egg.

Having a Seal is a great way of acquiring new Pets and making Sheckles by selling unwanted ones. There is a 10% chance of getting a Seal from the Rare Summer Egg in Grow a Garden.

3) Raccoon

Raccoon Pet (Image via Roblox)

There are two ways to obtain a Raccoon, which is a Divine rarity Grow a Garden Pet. A Raccoon has a 0.1% chance of hatching from a Night Egg and 1% from an Exotic Night Egg. You will have a new Fruit every 15 minutes with it in action.

It goes to your neighbor’s garden, copies one Fruit, and grants it to the owner. You can also get event-exclusive plants with a Raccoon in action.

4) Dragonfly

Dragonfly Pet (Image via Roblox)

The Dragonfly is another Divine rarity Grow a Garden Pet. It is one of two Pets that can mutate your plants. A random Fruit from your garden will turn into Gold every five minutes with it in action. Gold raises your plant’s selling value by 20 times, so it’s worth trying to hatch this creature.

You can obtain it from two sources: Bugg Egg and Exotic Bugg Egg. There is a 1% chance that Dragonfly will appear after you hatch these Eggs.

5) Mimic Octopus

Mimic Octopus Pet (Image via Roblox)

The Mimic Octopus is one of the best Mythical rarity Grow a Garden Pets. You can get it from a Paradise Egg with a 1% hatching chance. It also duplicates another active Pet's ability. This effect is triggered every 20 minutes after you put the Mimic Octopus in your garden.

FAQ on Grow a Garden Pets

What are the rarities of Pets in Grow a Garden?

There are currently seven rarities of Pets in Grow a Garden: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, Mythical, Divine, and Prismatic.

How to get Pets in Grow a Garden

You can get Pets by hatching Eggs in Grow a Garden.

How to feed Pets in Grow a Garden

Equip a Fruit from your inventory, click the Pet, and tap the Feed button to feed. Alternatively, you can get close to the Pet after equipping a Fruit. Then, tap and hold the F button.

