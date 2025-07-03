Best Fruits for Summer Harvest in Grow a Garden (July 2025)

The Grow a Garden Summer Harvest Event is in full swing. Here, players can submit various Summer harvests to earn Harvest Points and receive prizes. This event is hourly, making it important to have easy access to Fruits that grow quickly and are of high rarity. The species that fits these stipulations to a tee is Tomato, which nets the highest amount of Harvest Points at once.
Let’s look at the different Fruits eligible for the Summer Harvest Event and what makes Tomato the best of them.
Which are the best Summer Harvest Event Fruits in Grow a Garden?
A good Fruit for the Summer Harvest Event is one that is produced very quickly and belongs to a high enough rarity. Both these requirements are equally important – a low-yield, high-rarity species can easily be outclassed by a low-rarity but high-yield counterpart.
The best of both worlds can work as well, as having a decent yield but being of a higher rarity will let you maximize the Harvest Points you earn. Here’s a quick breakdown of the different Fruit rarities and the Harvest Point each Fruit earns:
- Common Fruit: 1 Harvest Point each
- Uncommon Fruit: 2 Harvest Points each
- Rare Fruit: 3 Harvest Points each
- Legendary Fruit: 4 Harvest Points each
- Mythical Fruit: 5 Harvest Points each
- Divine Fruit: 6 Harvest Points each
- Prismatic Fruit: 7 Harvest Points each
Another factor to consider is availability. If your desired species is not abundantly available, you won’t be able to plant more than a handful of its seeds. This will directly impact the amount of Harvest Points you can get at a time.
With these factors in mind, the best Summer Harvest Event Fruit is the Rare-rarity Tomato. Its yield is high, and it produces Fruits at a rapid pace, making its total Harvest Point turnover extremely high.
Furthermore, it has a 100% chance of being in the Seed Shop stock, so you will always have access to this species whenever you need it. The RNG involved with it is non-existent, making the Tomato the most reliable Summer plant for the Summer Harvest Event.
Other good alternatives for the Summer Harvest Event include the following:
- Common-rarity Carrot
- Common-rarity Strawberry
- Legendary-rarity Avocado
- Legendary-rarity Green Apple
- Mythical-rarity Lily of the Valley
Also read: All Tropical Plants in Grow a Garden
All Fruits eligible for the Summer Harvest Event
Here’s a list of all Fruits that can be submitted as part of the Summer Harvest Event:
- Common-rarity Carrot
- Common-rarity Strawberry
- Divine-rarity Burning Bud
- Divine-rarity Feijoa
- Divine-rarity Loquat
- Divine-rarity Pitcher Plant
- Divine-rarity Rosy Delight
- Legendary-rarity Aloe Vera
- Legendary-rarity Avocado
- Legendary-rarity Banana
- Legendary-rarity Cantaloupe
- Legendary-rarity Green Apple
- Legendary-rarity Rafflesia
- Legendary-rarity Watermelon
- Legendary-rarity White Mulberry
- Mythical-rarity Bell Pepper
- Mythical-rarity Guanabana
- Mythical-rarity Kiwi
- Mythical-rarity Lily of the Valley
- Mythical-rarity Parasol Flower
- Mythical-rarity Pineapple
- Mythical-rarity Prickly Pear
- Prismatic-rarity Elephant Ears
- Prismatic-rarity Sugar Apple
- Rare-rarity Cauliflower
- Rare-rarity Delphinium
- Rare-rarity Peace Lily
- Rare-rarity Pear
- Rare-rarity Tomato
- Uncommon-rarity Blueberry
- Uncommon-rarity Wild Carrot
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs
Which Fruit is the best for the Summer Harvest Event in Grow a Garden?
The best Fruit for the Summer Harvest Event is the Rare-rarity Tomato.
How many Harvest Points does a Prismatic-rarity Fruit fetch in Grow a Garden Summer Harvest Event?
Prismatic-rarity produce fetches seven Harvest Points apiece.
How many Harvest Points are needed to get a Summer Coin in Grow a Garden?
You need 1,000 Harvest Points to get one Summer Coin.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024