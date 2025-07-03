Grow a Garden includes dozens of plant species segregated by the climates in which their real-life counterparts typically grow. Species that mature in tropical climates are categorized as Tropical Plants and are subject to specific gear and Pet abilities. More specifically, these plants are targeted by the Toucan Pet’s ability and the Tropical Mist Sprinkler gear.

This guide gives you a list of all Tropical Plants in Grow a Garden to help you maximize the growth potential of such species.

List of Tropical Plants in Grow a Garden

Tropical Plants in the Seed Shop

The Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

The default Seed Shop includes six of the 15 Tropical Plants currently in the game. These are the easiest to access and will receive the effects of the Tropical Mist Sprinkler and the Toucan Pet. You can buy these Seeds for Sheckles, provided they are available in the shop stock.

Here’s a complete list of Tropical Plants in the Seed Shop, along with their respective prices:

Banana: 7,000 Sheckles

7,000 Sheckles Coconut: 6,000 Sheckles

6,000 Sheckles Dragon Fruit: 50,000 Sheckles

50,000 Sheckles Mango: 100,000 Sheckles

100,000 Sheckles Pineapple: 7,500 Sheckles

7,500 Sheckles Pitcher Plant: 7.5 million Sheckles

7.5 million Sheckles Watermelon: 2,500 Sheckles

Tropical Plants in Seed Packs

Durian, a tropical species (Image via Roblox)

The plants in this category can be obtained from specific Seed Packs: the Normal Seed Pack, the Exotic Seed Pack, the Rainbow Seed Pack, and the Rainbow Sack. Aside from Rainbow Sacks and Rainbow Seed Packs, they are no longer obtainable since they were limited-time packs.

However, if you managed to acquire them while they were active, the following species count as Tropical Plants:

Cocovine: 4.5% drop chance from the Crafters Seed Pack; 8% drop chance from the Rainbow Sack.

4.5% drop chance from the Crafters Seed Pack; 8% drop chance from the Rainbow Sack. Durian: 21% drop chance from Rainbow Sack.

21% drop chance from Rainbow Sack. Papaya: Unobtainable; was available through the Exotic Seed Pack.

Unobtainable; was available through the Exotic Seed Pack. Parasol Flower: 10% drop chance from the Rainbow Sack and Normal Seed Pack.

10% drop chance from the Rainbow Sack and Normal Seed Pack. Passionfruit: Unobtainable; was available through the Exotic Seed Pack.

Unobtainable; was available through the Exotic Seed Pack. Starfruit: 9.5% drop chance from the Night Seed Pack.

Tropical Plants from other sources

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

There are two Tropical Plants available from sources other than the Seed Shop and Seed Packs: Honeysuckle and Traveler’s Fruit. Honeysuckle was a part of the Bizzy Bee event, available as a reward for completing the Bizzy Bear’s quest cycle. Since the event has expired, the Seed can no longer be obtained.

You can get Traveler’s Fruit from the Summer Shop during the Summer Harvest Event. Its Seed is priced at 32 Summer Coins; each Summer Coin can be earned by collecting 1,000 Harvest Points in the event. So, you need 32,000 Harvest Points to obtain the Traveler's Fruit Seed.

FAQs

How many Tropical Plants does Grow a Garden feature?

The game features 15 Tropical Plants as of the Mega Harvest update.

Which plants are affected by the Toucan’s ability in Grow a Garden?

The Toucan’s ability is specifically designed to target Tropical Plants, increasing their harvest size and variant chance bonuses.

Is Honeysuckle a Tropical Plant in Grow a Garden?

Yes, Honeysuckle is categorized as a Tropical Plant in Grow a Garden.

