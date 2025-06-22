Grow a Garden Paradise Egg: How to get it and all pets

The Paradise Egg is one of the latest additions to Grow a Garden. It arrived with the Summer update alongside various other things like seeds, events, and mutations. However, finding and hatching this egg can be slightly confusing since it doesn't often appear in the shop, and when it does, you must pay a high price to purchase it.
Hence, this article offers a complete guide that tells you how much it costs to obtain the Paradise Egg and all the pets that you can get from it.
How to get the Paradise Egg in Grow a Garden
The Paradise Egg can be purchased from the Pet Egg Shop at the other end of the map. However, due to its rarity, you must wait for the shop's stocks to reset multiple times before it appears for sale. Once it does, you must then spend a whopping 50 million Sheckles to purchase it. This is a huge sum of money, requiring hours of grinding.
The price makes it a completely unaffordable item for almost every beginner. Apart from its price, you must wait for six hours and 40 minutes for the egg to hatch after you plant it in your garden. So, you must stay patient and wait for it to hatch to check which pet you obtained.
Below, we have the complete list of pets that one can get from the Paradise Egg, along with their rarity, drop chances, and passive traits.
As you can see, the pet with the best trait has the smallest chance of hatching from the egg, making it much more valuable.
Best Paradise Egg pet to obtain
Now that you know how to get the Paradise Egg and all the pets that you can obtain from it, it is time to suggest some of the pets that you should keep an eye out for. These have the best traits and will be the most useful in your garden.
1) Mimic Octopus
Mimic Octopus is, without a doubt, the best pet that you can obtain from the Paradise Pet. Unfortunately, there is only a 1% chance that you might get it. However, this also makes it an extremely valuable and useful pet in Grow a Garden. Its passive trait allows it to transform into another pet every 19.56 seconds and use their abilities.
This makes it quite overpowered since you have every other pet's ability at your disposal.
2) Scarlet Macaw
Scarlet Macaw is another useful pet that you should try to obtain from the Paradise Egg. It applies the Verdant Mutation to random pets periodically, making it quite valuable and profitable.
3) Capybara
Capybara's ability might not be flashy, but it is very useful. It allows your pets not to be hungry and provides additional XP, allowing them to further grow and age.
FAQs about Grow a Garden
How much does the Paradise Egg cost in Grow a Garden?
The egg costs 50 million Sheckles.
How long does it take to hatch the Paradise Egg in Grow a Garden?
The egg takes six hours and 40 minutes to hatch.
What is the drop chance of Mimic Octopus in Grow a Garden?
The pet has a drop chance of 1%.
