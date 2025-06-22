  • home icon
Grow a Garden Paradise Egg: How to get it and all pets

By Swastik Sharma
Published Jun 22, 2025 05:31 GMT
Grow a Garden
The Paradise Egg is not only hard to find, but also expensive to purchase (Image via Grow a Garden Wiki)

The Paradise Egg is one of the latest additions to Grow a Garden. It arrived with the Summer update alongside various other things like seeds, events, and mutations. However, finding and hatching this egg can be slightly confusing since it doesn't often appear in the shop, and when it does, you must pay a high price to purchase it.

Hence, this article offers a complete guide that tells you how much it costs to obtain the Paradise Egg and all the pets that you can get from it.

How to get the Paradise Egg in Grow a Garden

You can purchase the egg for 50 million Sheckles (Image via Roblox)

The Paradise Egg can be purchased from the Pet Egg Shop at the other end of the map. However, due to its rarity, you must wait for the shop's stocks to reset multiple times before it appears for sale. Once it does, you must then spend a whopping 50 million Sheckles to purchase it. This is a huge sum of money, requiring hours of grinding.

The price makes it a completely unaffordable item for almost every beginner. Apart from its price, you must wait for six hours and 40 minutes for the egg to hatch after you plant it in your garden. So, you must stay patient and wait for it to hatch to check which pet you obtained.

Below, we have the complete list of pets that one can get from the Paradise Egg, along with their rarity, drop chances, and passive traits.

Pet

Rarity

Drop chance

Ability

Ostrich

Legendary

40%

Pets that hatch from eggs have a chance of getting a bonus of 1-4.66 added to their age value.

Peacock

Legendary

30%

Every 9.57 minutes, there is a chance that the pet will fan its feathers and advance the cooldown of other pets’ abilities by 60.92 seconds.

Capybara

Legendary

21%

Any pet in its range won’t lose hunger but also gain an additional 3.43 XP per second.

Scarlet Macaw

Legendary

8%

Every 11.48 minutes, the pet has a 16.25% chance of applying the Verdant Mutation to a random plant.

Mimic Octopus

Legendary

1%

Every 19.56 seconds, the pet shapeshifts into another pet and uses their passive trait.

As you can see, the pet with the best trait has the smallest chance of hatching from the egg, making it much more valuable.

Also check: What are Summer Fruits in Grow a Garden

Best Paradise Egg pet to obtain

The egg takes a long time to hatch (Image via Roblox)

Now that you know how to get the Paradise Egg and all the pets that you can obtain from it, it is time to suggest some of the pets that you should keep an eye out for. These have the best traits and will be the most useful in your garden.

1) Mimic Octopus

Mimic Octopus is, without a doubt, the best pet that you can obtain from the Paradise Pet. Unfortunately, there is only a 1% chance that you might get it. However, this also makes it an extremely valuable and useful pet in Grow a Garden. Its passive trait allows it to transform into another pet every 19.56 seconds and use their abilities.

This makes it quite overpowered since you have every other pet's ability at your disposal.

2) Scarlet Macaw

Scarlet Macaw is another useful pet that you should try to obtain from the Paradise Egg. It applies the Verdant Mutation to random pets periodically, making it quite valuable and profitable.

3) Capybara

Capybara's ability might not be flashy, but it is very useful. It allows your pets not to be hungry and provides additional XP, allowing them to further grow and age.

Also check: Grow a Garden Summer Harvest Event Guide

FAQs about Grow a Garden

How much does the Paradise Egg cost in Grow a Garden?

The egg costs 50 million Sheckles.

How long does it take to hatch the Paradise Egg in Grow a Garden?

The egg takes six hours and 40 minutes to hatch.

What is the drop chance of Mimic Octopus in Grow a Garden?

The pet has a drop chance of 1%.

Swastik Sharma

Swastik Sharma

Twitter icon

After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.

Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.

The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.

When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime.

