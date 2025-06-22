What are Summer Fruits in Grow a Garden?

The Summer update in Grow a Garden added tons of new things, including seeds, pets, and mutations. However, the best part of the update is the ongoing Summer Harvest Event, where you can obtain a multitude of rewards. However, for this to work, you must submit Summer Fruits to the event cart in the middle of the map.
This article will explain what the new Summer Fruits are and how to obtain them in the game.
What are Summer Fruits, and how to get them in Grow a Garden?
Summer Fruits are the brand-new crops that you can grow in your garden. For those unaware, the developer has completely changed the Seed Shop products. So, you will not find almost any older seeds like Beanstalk, Apple, or Cactus in its catalogue. These have been replaced by new crops like Green Apple, Kiwi, and Banana.
Fruits from these new seeds are called the Summer Fruits. These are the fruits that you must put in the Summer Harvest Event cart, placed at the center of the map. Trying to place others will fail as the cart won't accept them. Hence, your focus should be on collecting and planting as many Summer Fruit crops in your garden as possible.
List of all the Summer Fruits in Grow a Garden
Now that you know what Summer Fruits are and where to get them, here's the complete list of all these fruits currently available in-game.
Apart from these, you can still buy Sugar Apple from the Seed Store, and the Summer Harvest Cart accepts these fruits.
Best Summer Fruit crops to grow in your garden
While the developer has added quite a few new Summer Fruit Seeds, not all of them are worth planting in your garden. With limited space, it is best to focus on crops that have a high yield and are multi-harvestable. Here are our suggestions for seeds that you should get from the store.
1) Feijoa
This Divine rarity seed costs 5 million Sheckles to purchase, but is worth the price. While its minimum selling value only lies at 11,733 Sheckles, combined with some good mutations like the new Sundried Mutation or the Disco Mutation, you can obtain a good price for the fruit. On top of that, this is a multi-harvest crop that produces multiple fruits each cycle.
2) Prickly Pear
Prickly Pear not only produces numerous fruits each cycle, but you can also get a minimum of 6,318 Sheckles for each fruit. If you let them gain multiple mutations, it will further boost the price, allowing you to recover their 555,000 Sheckles buying price.
3) Loquat
Loquat falls under the Divine rarity and is yet another useful crop that can be planted in your garden. It is a multi-harvest crop that produces multiple fruits at once. This means you can get a lot of fruits for both selling and putting in the Summer Harvest event cart. You can get a minimum of 7,220 Sheckles for selling this crop.
FAQs about Grow a Garden
Can you buy Summer Fruit Seeds from the Seed Store in Grow a Garden?
Yes, you can purchase these seeds from the Seed Store.
How much does the Loquat Seed cost in Grow a Garden?
This seed costs 900,000 Sheckles.
How much does the Prickly Pear Seed cost in Grow a Garden?
This seed costs 555,000 Sheckles.
