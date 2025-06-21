Grow a Garden Windstruck Mutation Guide

The Grow a Garden Summer update features a variety of new seeds and pets for players to obtain. However, some of you might be more interested in the new Windstruck Mutation that also arrived with this update. This mutation offers new chances for your crops to get more multipliers and sell for more Sheckles.

Ad

This article offers all the information about the new Windstruck Mutation that you should know, including how your crops can obtain it and the number of multipliers it offers.

How to get the Windstruck Mutation in Grow a Garden

This is what a Windstruck fruit looks like (Image via Roblox)

The newly added Windstruck Mutation can only be obtained by your plants when the game triggers either the Gale or the Windy weather event on the server. Both of these new weather events blow gusts of wind throughout the map, causing your plants to swing wildly and obtain the new mutation.

Ad

Trending

Note that the new Tornado weather event, while related to wind, does not apply the Windstruck Mutation in the game. Instead, it has a chance of giving your plants the Twisted Mutation.

Once your plant receives the Windstruck Mutation, it will have white swirling wind around it. Keep in mind that this might not be too obvious from a distance since the fruits don't change color.

Also check: Grow a Garden Summer update patch notes

Ad

What multiplier does the Windstruck Mutation offer, and is it worth waiting for?

A plant with the Windstruck Mutation (Image via Roblox)

The Windstruck Mutation gives a 2x multiplier in the game. Unfortunately, this is not the best price multiplier since others, like the Shocked or Disco Mutation, boost a fruit's price much more. However, paired with other mutations, Windstruck can work like a charm as it doubles the fruit's value by default.

Ad

However, if you wish to sell a fruit, you don't have to particularly wait for it to get the Windstruck Mutation, especially if it has something like the Shocked Mutation. While the new mutation doesn't offer a big multiplier, it can be applied to most of your plants and is a relatively easy mutation to acquire.

Also check: Grow a Garden Sugar Apple Guide

A list of all other new wind-based weather events and mutations

Windy weather blows gentle winds across the map (Image via Roblox)

As stated earlier, the Summer update added a variety of weather events and mutations to the game. There are three new wind-based weather events that you can witness in the servers. Below, we have provided a list of the same and mentioned which mutations they can apply to your plants.

Ad

Windy - This weather event blows air around the server. However, it is not violent and has a chance of applying the Windstruck Mutation to your plants.

This weather event blows air around the server. However, it is not violent and has a chance of applying the Windstruck Mutation to your plants. Gale - Gale is a rarer weather event that doesn't appear often. Your plants have a chance of getting the Windstruck Mutation when it triggers.

Gale is a rarer weather event that doesn't appear often. Your plants have a chance of getting the Windstruck Mutation when it triggers. Tornado - When this weather event triggers, it spawns multiple tornadoes around the map and applies the Twisted Mutation to your plants.

Ad

Also check: Grow a Garden Ember Lily Guide

FAQs about Grow a Garden

When do your plants get the Windstruck Mutation in Grow a Garden?

Your plants can get this mutation during the Windy and Gale weather events.

How much multiplier does the Windstruck Mutation give in Grow a Garden?

This mutation gives a 2x multiplier.

Does the Windstruck Mutation change the color of your fruits in Grow a Garden?

No, there is generally no change in the color of the fruits that get this mutation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024