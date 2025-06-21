Grow a Garden Windstruck Mutation Guide

The Grow a Garden Summer update features a variety of new seeds and pets for players to obtain. However, some of you might be more interested in the new Windstruck Mutation that also arrived with this update. This mutation offers new chances for your crops to get more multipliers and sell for more Sheckles.
This article offers all the information about the new Windstruck Mutation that you should know, including how your crops can obtain it and the number of multipliers it offers.
How to get the Windstruck Mutation in Grow a Garden
The newly added Windstruck Mutation can only be obtained by your plants when the game triggers either the Gale or the Windy weather event on the server. Both of these new weather events blow gusts of wind throughout the map, causing your plants to swing wildly and obtain the new mutation.
Note that the new Tornado weather event, while related to wind, does not apply the Windstruck Mutation in the game. Instead, it has a chance of giving your plants the Twisted Mutation.
Once your plant receives the Windstruck Mutation, it will have white swirling wind around it. Keep in mind that this might not be too obvious from a distance since the fruits don't change color.
Also check: Grow a Garden Summer update patch notes
What multiplier does the Windstruck Mutation offer, and is it worth waiting for?
The Windstruck Mutation gives a 2x multiplier in the game. Unfortunately, this is not the best price multiplier since others, like the Shocked or Disco Mutation, boost a fruit's price much more. However, paired with other mutations, Windstruck can work like a charm as it doubles the fruit's value by default.
However, if you wish to sell a fruit, you don't have to particularly wait for it to get the Windstruck Mutation, especially if it has something like the Shocked Mutation. While the new mutation doesn't offer a big multiplier, it can be applied to most of your plants and is a relatively easy mutation to acquire.
Also check: Grow a Garden Sugar Apple Guide
A list of all other new wind-based weather events and mutations
As stated earlier, the Summer update added a variety of weather events and mutations to the game. There are three new wind-based weather events that you can witness in the servers. Below, we have provided a list of the same and mentioned which mutations they can apply to your plants.
- Windy - This weather event blows air around the server. However, it is not violent and has a chance of applying the Windstruck Mutation to your plants.
- Gale - Gale is a rarer weather event that doesn't appear often. Your plants have a chance of getting the Windstruck Mutation when it triggers.
- Tornado - When this weather event triggers, it spawns multiple tornadoes around the map and applies the Twisted Mutation to your plants.
Also check: Grow a Garden Ember Lily Guide
FAQs about Grow a Garden
When do your plants get the Windstruck Mutation in Grow a Garden?
Your plants can get this mutation during the Windy and Gale weather events.
How much multiplier does the Windstruck Mutation give in Grow a Garden?
This mutation gives a 2x multiplier.
Does the Windstruck Mutation change the color of your fruits in Grow a Garden?
No, there is generally no change in the color of the fruits that get this mutation.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024