Grow a Garden Summer update patch notes

By Swastik Sharma
Published Jun 21, 2025 15:00 GMT
Grow a Garden
The Summer update introduces a plethora of things (Image via Roblox)

Grow a Garden has officially entered the Summer season with the latest update, featuring tons of new items and improvements. Players will find many seeds and items, along with a fresh Summer Event that requires everyone to come together and contribute to the cause. However, keeping tabs on everything new can be quite a hassle.

Hence, this article offers the complete patch notes of the latest Grow a Garden Summer Update, where you can check out all the details for yourself.

Complete changelog of the Grow a Garden Summer update

There are brand-new seeds in the Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)
The Grow a Garden Summer update features seeds, pets, and gear alongside various QoL improvements and changes. Below, you will find the full changelog with all the details.

Summer update and Summer Harvest

  • The Grow a Garden summer harvest event happens at the start of every hour. Gather your friends and submit as many summer fruits as possible to the cart! The more summer plants you submit in the 10-minute time frame, the higher tier of random rewards you can unlock - 1000 points minimum are required. There are all kinds of rewards, including old event items. Don't miss out.
  • The summer update brings a refreshed seed shop with lots of brand-new seeds, new pets, new gear, and lots more!
New Plants

  • Feijoa
  • Loquat
  • Prickly Pear
  • Bell Pepper
  • Kiwi
  • Pineapple
  • Banana
  • Avocado
  • Green Apple
  • Cauliflower
  • Elephant Ears
  • Rosy Delight
  • Parasol Flower
  • Pear
  • Cantaloupe
  • Wild Carrot

New Pets

  • Mimic Octopus
  • Macaw
  • Orangutan
  • Flamingo
  • Crab

New Items

  • Summer Seed Pack: 6 possible new seeds inside!
  • Reclaimer: Destroy a plant and get the seed back!
  • Tanning Mirror: Help attract the sundried mutation during the Heat Wave event
  • Paradise Egg: 5 possible new pets inside!
  • Rare Summer Egg: 5 possible new pets inside!
  • Common Summer Egg: 3 possible new pets inside!

New Events

  • Heat Wave: When it's hot, crops have a chance to get the 'sundried' mutation.
  • Gale: A rare and powerful gust of wind, a chance to give the 'windstruck' mutation.
  • Windy: Blowing air, a chance to give the 'windstruck' mutation.
  • Tornado: Multiple tornadoes at once, chance to give the 'Twisted' mutation.
  • Windstruck: Applied by the gale and windy events, 2x multiplier.
  • Twisted: Applied by the Tornado event, 5x multiplier.
  • Sundried: Applied by the Heat Wave event, 85x multiplier.
  • Verdant: Applied by the Scarlet Macaw, 4x multiplier.
  • Paradisal: Sundried + Verdant, 18x multiplier.
New Cosmetics

  • 20+ Summer Cosmetics!

Changes, Fixes, and QoL

  • Crafting has been added permanently.
  • Sam has gone on holiday.
  • Lightning rod moved to crafting.
  • Made lots of performance optimisations & improvements.

After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.

Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.

The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.

When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime.

