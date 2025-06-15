Suncoil Grow a Garden: How to get it and sell price

The latest Grow a Garden update added several new crops, such as the Suncoil, that you can obtain and plant in your garden to maximize your profit. However, acquiring a Suncoil Seed is not an easy task, as you cannot purchase it directly from the Seed Shop. It requires you to go through certain steps and some hassle before you can reap the rewards.
Fortunately, this article will guide you in obtaining this plant for your garden.
How to get the Suncoil Seed in Grow a Garden
Currently, the only way to obtain a Suncoil Seed in the game is via crafting. This can be done from the Bizzy Bear crafting station at the center of the map. Before we discuss the process, here's a look at the crafting ingredients:
- Daffodil - You can get a Daffodil Seed from the Seed Shop and plant it in your garden. Once it blooms, harvest the flower to add it to your inventory.
- Crocus - Currently, the only way to obtain Crocus is by getting the Crafters Seed Pack and opening it. You have a 40% chance of receiving this seed from this pack.
- Pink Lily - You can get a Pink Lily Seed from the Flower Seed Pack. Once you get it, plant it in your garden and wait for it to bloom.
- Dandelion - You can craft this seed from the Bizzy Bear's crafting station recipes.
- x40 Honey - To obtain Honey, you must give 10 kg worth of pollinated fruits to the Honey Combpressor NPC, found beside the Queen Bee.
Once you have all these ingredients, it is time to craft the Suncoil Seed and add it to your inventory.
How to craft the Suncoil Seed
To craft this seed, all you need to do is follow the instructions below.
- Go to Bizzy Bear in the middle of the map.
- Interact with the Seed Crafting Station (the one away from the NPC).
- Scroll down until you find Suncoil Seed.
- Submit all the ingredients and then click on the Craft button.
- Wait for the process to be completed.
Note that it takes 45 minutes for the crafting process to complete. Once it does, simply go near the station and press E to collect the seed. Now, open your inventory, click on the seed to equip it, and then press anywhere in your garden to plant it.
How much does the Suncoil sell for?
Suncoil is a multi-harvest crop that can keep producing flowers even after the first harvest. However, you can only obtain one flower at a time and must wait for a new one to bloom to sell it. Each Suncoil Flower sells for a minimum of 72,200 Sheckles in the game. However, this value can drastically increase depending on the flower's size and weight.
Apart from this, you can fetch a high price if your flower has a Gold or Rainbow variant or has obtained different Mutations like Shocked or Disco. These boost the price of the produce exponentially, allowing you to quickly recover the money spent.
FAQs about Grow a Garden
Can you get a Suncoil Seed from the Seed Shop in Grow a Garden?
No, you cannot obtain this seed from the Seed Shop.
Is Suncoil a multi-harvest crop in Grow a Garden?
Yes, this is a multi-harvest crop.
Does Suncoil take up a lot of space in your garden in Grow a Garden?
Yes, a Suncoil plant can grow big and take up a lot of space.
