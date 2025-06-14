Crocus Seed Grow a Garden: How to get and harvest value

Grow a Garden's Working Bee update brings some interesting items, including new events and crops. While Sugar Apple's seed can be directly purchased from the Seed Shop, others like the Crocus Seed require you to go through certain steps before finding them. However, given the value of the crop, you might want to obtain and harvest it, especially if you're looking to make money.

Hence, this article offers a brief guide on how to obtain the Crocus Seed and whether it is worth growing.

How to get the Crocus Seed in Grow a Garden

You can get this item from the Crafters Seed Pack (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the Crocus Seed cannot be directly purchased from the Seed Shop. To get your hands on it, you must first craft the Crafters Seed Pack and open it. Inside, you will have a 40% chance of obtaining the seed. Being an Uncommon rarity item, it has the highest chances of dropping when you open this seed pack.

You have a 40% chance of getting this seed (Image via Roblox)

This small and purple flower is a single harvest crop, meaning you can only produce one flower from the plant, and must plant another seed if you wish to get another Crocus.

How to get the Crafters Seed Pack

You can craft this item at Bizzy Bear's crafting station (Image via Roblox)

Now, if you don't know how to get a Crafters Seed Pack, we have the requirements listed below for you to check out.

1x Flower Seed Pack

10 Honey

Once you have these items, head towards the middle of the map and interact with the Bear NPC. This is the crafting station where you can create a variety of items. Once here, follow these instructions:

Go to Bizzy Bear and interact with the crafting station on the right side (the one away from the NPC).

Scroll down until you find the Crafters Seed Pack option.

Click on the option and then on the Craft button .

. Offer both the ingredients and wait for the process to complete.

Note that it takes 20 minutes for the Crafters Seed Pack to be crafted. Once it does, press E to claim and add it to your inventory. Now, simply open your inventory, click on the seed pack, and then click anywhere on the screen to open it.

How much does Crocus sell for?

Crocus with mutations sells for a lot of money (Image via Roblox)

Crocus is a single harvest crop that can be sold for at least 27,075 Sheckles. While this might not sound too exciting, remember that you can easily obtain tons of Crocus Seeds and plant them in your garden. You can then wait for the flower to bloom, then further wait for it to obtain multiple mutations before harvesting it.

This will boost the flower's value multiple times, easily outweighing its base sell value. This makes it a decent crop to plant in your garden, especially if you're still at a lower level and wish to make money quickly.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

Which items are required to get the Crafters Seed Pack in Grow a Garden?

You need one Flower Seed Pack and 10x Honey to craft this item.

What is the drop chance of Crocus Seed in Grow a Garden?

The seed has a 40% drop chance from the Crafters Seed Pack.

What is the rarity of Crocus in Grow a Garden?

This crop falls under the Uncommon rarity.

