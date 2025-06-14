Sugar Apple Grow a Garden: How to get and harvest value

The Grow a Garden Working Bee update features a variety of items, including new events, crops, and mutations. The Sugar Apple is one of the new plants that arrived with the update and has got the community curious. Being a Prismatic rarity crop, most players expect it to offer great harvest value and have a quick growth cycle.
This article provides a brief guide that will tell you everything to should know about the Sugar Apple, including how to get it and whether it is a profitable crop to grow.
Note: The prices are subject to change. We will update the article accordingly when new data is available.
How to get Sugar Apple in Grow a Garden
Sugar Apple is a Prismatic rarity crop that can be purchased from the Seed Shop. Note that the Sugar Apple Seed costs a whopping 25 million Sheckles, making it one of the most expensive seeds in the game. Unfortunately, due to its rarity, the chances of having this seed in stock are extremely low. So, you must stay patient even if you have the required sum of money at hand.
If you wish to obtain a Sugar Apple Seed immediately, you can spend 819 Robux. You can keep an eye on the Seed Shop since it restocks every five minutes, and wait for the seed to be available. On the other hand, if you have a Raccoon or a Red Fox pet, they have a small chance of stealing this fruit from another player if someone on your server has this crop in their garden.
How much does the Sugar Apple sell for?
According to our current information, the price of Sugar Apple ranges from a minimum of 70,000 Sheckles to 150,000 Sheckles. Note that the price highly depends on the fruit's size and weight. However, the fruit is still one of the highest-selling products in the game and could be the best competition to Candy Blossom.
Apart from the base price, you will get a hefty sum of money if your Sugar Apple obtains Rainbow or Disco Mutations. This will boost the fruit's value immensely, possibly jumping it to millions of Sheckles. We will update the prices after getting a confirmed harvest price. So, do make sure to check back after a while.
Is Sugar Apple worth planting in your garden?
The answer is a big YES. First, the Sugar Apple is a high-selling crop, on top of being a multi-harvest plant. This means you can keep harvesting fruits from the plant without running out. While the plant might not bear fruit too quickly, the wait is worth it since you can sell the fruit for a high price and make back all the money in no time.
However, we recommend waiting till your fruits obtain various mutations, since it will drastically increase your income.
FAQs about Grow a Garden
What is the rarity of Sugar Apple in Grow a Garden?
Sugar Apple falls under the Prismatic rarity.
How much does the Sugar Apple Seed cost in Grow a Garden?
The seed costs 25 million Sheckles.
