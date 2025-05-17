Beanstalk Grow a Garden: Seed price, rarity, and harvest value

Grow a Garden rolled out a huge update called the Blood Moon Event, featuring tons of new content. Players will find the sky turning red during some of the Night weather events as the red moon appears in the sky. However, the more interesting part of the update is the Beanstalk crop. This newly added seed costs a fortune but also gives a great yield.

Hence, this article offers a brief guide that will tell you everything you need to know about the Beanstalk crop, including how much it costs and if it's worth obtaining.

A brief guide to the Beanstalk crop in Grow a Garden

The Beanstalk Seed costs a fortune and can be bought from the Seed Shop (Image via Grow a Garden Wiki)

As started, Beanstalk is one of the latest crops to appear in the game. Unlike some other seeds that are exclusive to the Moon Blood Shop, you can obtain the Beanstalk Seeds from the regular Seed Shop at the other end of the map. Unfortunately, the seed is scarce and has a mere 0.05% chance of appearing in the stock.

This is mainly because the Beanstalk falls under the new Prismatic rarity, making it highly valuable and in demand. If you do get lucky and find the seed in stock, you must spend a whopping 10,000,000 (10 million) Sheckles to purchase it. This makes the Beanstalk one of the most expensive items in the game.

Fortunately, you can sell the Beanstalk harvest for around 16,000 to 18,000 Sheckles each. This is a high return for the money spent and will allow you to make it back in a short time. You will make much more money if your crop gets the Bloodlit Mutation during one of the Blood Moon events.

Is Beanstalk worth spending money on?

The Beanstalk will be quite hard to obtain (Image via Roblox)

Beanstalk's whopping 10 million Sheckles price is more than enough to scare most players, especially new ones who have yet to make a foothold in the game. However, the plant does come with some pros, making it a worthy investment if you have that kind of money to spare.

Below, we have shared some benefits of planting Beanstalks in your garden.

Beanstalks sell for a lot of money, giving you a good return on your investment.

You will make much more money for the harvest if it gains a mutation. Experienced players know it is relatively easy to obtain mutations on their plants.

Beanstalk is a multi-harvest crop. This means the plant won't disappear after you harvest it once, allowing you to reap the benefits forever.

The crop produces a large quantity of fruits each time, saving you a lot of time and effort.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

What is the rarity of Beanstalks in Grow a Garden?

The Beanstalks fall under the Prismatic rarity.

How much does a Beanstalk Seed cost in Grow a Garden?

Each Beanstalk Seed costs 10 million Sheckles.

Can Beanstalks get mutations in Grow a Garden?

Yes, the crop can obtain mutations.

