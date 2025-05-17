Fisch Apex Pool update patch notes

Fisch has rolled out a brand new update called Apex Pools, featuring new fish types and rarity. The Apex rarity is a new addition, and hopefully, more fish with this rarity will be added to the game. For now, players must head out into the ocean and wait for the special Apex Pool to appear and start hunting. However, it is possible that you might miss some of the crucial update details.

Hence, this article offers the complete patch notes of the Apex Pools update of the game, where you can check out all the details.

The complete changelog of the Fisch Apex Pools update

The Apex Pools are a global event in the game (Image via Fisch Wiki)

As stated, the new update features events called Apex Pools. These pools appear in both the First and Second Seas, allowing players to fish a fixed number of creatures before they despawn. Below, we have the full changelog with crucial details about the update.

Apex Pools update

"The waters churn… and ancient beasts rise from the deep."

New Apex rarity

Rare Apex Pools will randomly appear with 500 Fish globally in either sea:

Mosslurker in Sea 1 Apex Leviathan in Sea 2

Witches in the Blue Moon Caves

Witches have arrived at the Blue Moon Caves along with Mystic Potions.

You can craft potions in three different tiers:

Luck Potions Lure Speed Potions All Season Potion Glitched Potion

New Explorer Divinf boat

Available for purchase at Level 32.

Other balances and improvements

New Player Server Improvements

LEGO ™ UGC Quest Update

Quest requirement changed to just 1 Studalodon.

Brief details about the Apex Pools

The Apex Leviathan appears in the Second Sea Apex Pool (Image via Fisch Wiki)

The Apex Pools are a global event, and players will be notified once they spawn on the server. You must head out into the ocean to look for them and start fishing immediately. This is because the pools only have around 500 fish per turn and will despawn once all of them are caught.

The Mosslurker appears in the first sea's Apex Pool, whereas the Apex Leviathan appears in the second sea. This means players who have yet to unlock the second location cannot access this pool and must wait to meet the requirements.

