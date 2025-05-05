Fisch Carrot Garden guide: Full bestiary, Carrot Rod, and more

Fisch's latest update, Lobster Fishing, features a variety of things, including a brand-new island in the First Sea and several other new locations in the Second Sea. The Carrot Garden is one such location in the Second Sea that players can explore. However, finding the location can be slightly tricky if you're unfamiliar with the map.

To make things easier, this article acts as a brief guide that will help you reach the Carrot Garden, learn about every fish you can catch there, and obtain the Carrot Rod.

How to reach the Carrot Garden in Fisch

You must cross over to the Second Sea to find the Carrot Garden (Image via Roblox)

To reach the Carrot Garden, you must first unlock the Second Sea. This is a slightly difficult task, as players under level 100 cannot access this location. So, grind through the game, raise your level, and unlock the Second Sea. Next, spawn your boat and head towards Lushgrove. The Carrot Garden can be found below it.

You can also follow the (1022, 131, -706) coordinates to find this place. After arriving there, you will need the right password to unlock the garden. This password can be found in the tree on the right side of the island. The coordinates of the tree are (1523, 165, -707). We recommend purchasing a glider beforehand since you will need it to reach the tree.

Next, explore the island until you find the Carrot NPC at the entrance of the Carrot Garden. Give him the password to gain access to the new location.

The complete Carrot Garden bestiary

The Carrot Garden has eight fish that you can catch (Image via Fisch Wiki)

The new Carrot Garden has eight fish species that you can reel in. Each species has a different difficulty level when it comes to catching them. Fortunately, none of them require any special bait or time to catch. Here are the complete details about these fish for you to check out.

Fish Preferred Bait Weather Time Season Carrot Pufferfish Any Rainy N/A Spring Carrow Minnow Any Foggy N/A Spring Carrot Goldfish Any Clear N/A Spring Carrot Snapper Any Windy N/A Spring Carrot Eel Any Windy N/A Spring Carrot Turtle Any Clear N/A Spring Carrot Shark Any Windy N/A Spring Carrot Salmon Any Clear N/A Spring

How to get the Carrot Rod in the game

The Carrot Rod offers good stats (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Now that you are finally in the Carrot Garden and have started fishing for various creatures, it is time to obtain the Carrot Rod. This newly added fishing rod offers decent stats and is a suitable option for players who don't have millions to spend on a rod.

To add the Carrot Rod to your inventory, be in the Carrot Garden and go to the Carrot Garden Pool. Here, you can purchase the rod for 75,000E$. This is a good price for this rod since its stats are neither too bad nor too great. You can check out the details below.

Lure Speed: 85%

85% Luck: 125%

125% Control: 0.15

0.15 Resilience: 25%

25% Max Kg: 10,000 Kg

FAQs about Fisch

In which sea in Fisch is The Carrot Garden found?

The Carrot Garden is in the Second Sea.

What is the minimum level requirement to access Second Sea in Fisch?

You must reach level 100 to access this location.

How much Luck does the Carrot Rod offer in Fisch?

The rod offers 125% Luck.

