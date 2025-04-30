How to make Charged Blade OP in Arise Crossover

Arise Crossover has a variety of weapons that offer different abilities and damage output. However, some, like the Charged Blade, are considered the best option due to their high damage and as the meta weapon. This makes them perfect for dealing with mobs and bosses, allowing you to farm quickly and efficiently.

While obtaining the weapon is relatively simple, upgrading and making it OP (overpowered) is a tedious task. This article offers a quick guide on turning the Charged Blade deadlier in the game.

How to make your Charged Blade deadlier in Arise Crossover

How to obtain the Charged Blade

You can purchase the weapon in XZ City (Image via Roblox)

Before you learn how to upgrade and enhance your weapon, it is best to know how you can obtain it. To get your hands on the Charged Blade, you must head over to the XZ City, which is the One Punch Man island in the game. Once there, talk to the Weapon Shop NPC near the shore and check out his shop.

You will find the Charged Blade in his inventory, which is also the most expensive weapon on the island. To purchase it, you must spend a whopping 5.20 Qi (the in-game currency). Note that the base variant of the Charged Blade, while quite amazing, is still at around D rank. Hence, you might want to upgrade and help it reach S or SS rank.

How to upgrade the Charged Blade

Talk to the Enchant NPC to upgrade the weapon (Image via Roblox)

Once you have a copy of the Charged Blade in your inventory, it is time to upgrade and raise its rank. To do so, you must spend a large sum of money because the only way to make the weapon OP is by obtaining several copies of it and using them to upgrade it.

Additionally, you must spend a considerable amount of Gems to accomplish the upgrading task. This is a big hurdle, especially for new players who have yet to get used to the game and obtain the required sum of money. Once you have the required items, go to the default spawn location and talk to the NPC that has Enchants written over his head. He will help you upgrade your weapon.

How to obtain Gems in the game

You must defeat enemies to obtain Gems (Image via Roblox)

Obtaining Gems is a crucial but difficult task in the game. The best way to get your hands on them is by killing enemies and instead of obtaining them as shadows, breaking them into crystals. This way, you will soon have your hands on some Gems. However, you will not get a lot of Gems from enemies.

Also, you are not guaranteed to get Gems from each enemy that you defeat. This makes things harder, especially for new players who have yet to upgrade their stats and skills. This implies you will spend a long time grinding through different towns and enemies before you have enough Gems and cash to spend on weapons and upgrades.

FAQs about Arise Crossover

How much does the Charged Blade cost in Arise Crossover?

The weapon costs 5.20 Qi.

How many copies of the weapon do you need to upgrade it in Arise Crossover?

You need three copies of a weapon to upgrade it.

How much damage does the Charged Blade do in Arise Crossover?

The weapon does 14.75 quadrillion damage.

