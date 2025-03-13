Arise Crossover: All Wild Mount spawn locations

Arise Crossover is a Solo Leveling-inspired Roblox experience that lets you freely explore the map, obtain powerful weapons, and add enemies to your Shadow army. During your exploration, Mounts will come in handy, offering unique buffs and perks. Since there are quite a few of them available in the game, it can be hard to keep tabs on the list.

Hence, this article will provide the complete list of all the Wild Mounts that you can find in the game and where you can catch them.

The spawn locations of all the Wild Mounts in Arise Crossover

The Wild Mounts spawn on one of the islands every 15 minutes (Image via Arise Crossover Trello)

The Wild Mounts in the game are divided into three categories: Ground Mounts, Flying Mounts, and Aquatic Mounts. However, the Aquatic ones are just boats that you can purchase. This article will only focus on the Wild Mounts that randomly spawn on different islands across the map. Note that the mounts spawn every 15 minutes in the game.

While there is no fixed spawn location for them, the game sends out a "A Wild Mount Has Appeared" notification once a mount appears. Since there are six mount islands, you only have limited time to reach one of these islands once the notification is sent. It is also worth noting that these islands are around the major locations.

Below, we have the general location of all six mount islands in the game.

The island behind Grass Village.

The island behind Leveling City.

The island behind Brum Island.

The island between Brum Island and the other major area.

The island between Leveling City and Grass Village.

The island between Grass Village and Brum Island.

List of all the Wild Mounts and their spawn rates

Some mounts have a smaller spawn rate than others (Image via Arise Crossover Trello)

Currently, there are six Wild Mounts that you can find in the game. We have the complete list below for you to check out.

Falcon

Type - Ground

Ground Speed - 60

60 Spawn Chance - 50%

Hover

Type - Ground

Ground Speed - 60

60 Spawn Chance - 50%

Monarch Horse

Type - Ground

Ground Speed - 70

70 Spawn Chance - 25%

Kamish

Type - Flying

Flying Speed - 150

150 Spawn Chance - Only available to QA testers and content creators

Salamantra

Type - Flying

Flying Speed - 90

90 Spawn Chance - 10%

Great Dragon

Type - Flying

Flying Speed - 160

160 Spawn Chance - Unknown at the moment

Once the mount spawns, it is a battle to tame it fast since the Wild Mount will disappear if another player claims it first. To claim a Wild Mount yourself, you must follow these instructions:

Travel to one of the mount islands and wait for the mount to spawn. This happens every 15 minutes.

Go near the mount and try to claim it.

This will make the game roll a capture chance dice.

Upon success, the mount will be yours. However, failure to roll the chance means you must wait for the next mount to spawn.

FAQs about Arise Crossover

How often do Wild Mounts spawn in Arise Crossover?

The Wild Mounts spawn every 15 minutes.

Can you tell where a Wild Mount will spawn in Arise Crossover?

No, you cannot predict where the mount will spawn.

How can you get Kamish in Arise Crossover?

You can only get Kamish by being a QA tester or content creator for the game.

