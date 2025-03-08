How to get Speed Boots in Fisch

Fisch's latest update features a variety of new things, including a new boat and the Glimmerfin Speed Boots. However, you might not know what the latter does or how to add it to your inventory. As its name suggests, the Speed Boots allow you to move faster and cover large distances swiftly.

Ad

This article will give you a brief guide that will help you find the right quest to unlock this new item in the game.

A brief guide to unlocking the Speed Boots in Fisch

The Speed Boots let you walk faster (Image via Fisch Wiki)

To find the Speed Boots quest, you must meet Dr. Crookspine. This NPC gives you a small mission, which eventually rewards you this item upon completion. You can find him on the Oil Refinery at the (-1793, 130, -480) coordinates. Climb atop the structure and talk to the NPC with robot hands.

Ad

Trending

The NPC is on this structure (Image via Roblox)

He will ask you to fetch him three items crucial to crafting the Speed Boots:

Ad

Boots

Speed Core

Rocket Fuel

Besides the names, Dr. Crookspine doesn't offer any clues to help you locate these items. Fortunately, like most other items in the game, you can obtain these by fishing at the right spots.

You must bring all three items to him (Image via Roblox)

Below is the complete list of data that you need to find all the items and bring them back to this NPC.

Ad

Boots

Location - Ocean

Ocean Rarity - Secret

Secret Preferred bait - N/A

N/A Preferred time - Any

Any Preferred weather - N/A

N/A Preferred season - N/A

Speed Core

Location - Sunstone Island

Sunstone Island Rarity - Secret

Secret Preferred bait - N/A

N/A Preferred time - Any

Any Preferred weather - N/A

N/A Preferred season - N/A

Rocket Fuel

Location - Mushgrove Swamp

Mushgrove Swamp Rarity - Secret

Secret Preferred bait - N/A

N/A Preferred time - Any

Any Preferred weather - N/A

N/A Preferred season - N/A

Also check: How to catch Baby Pond Emperor in Fisch

Ad

Best rods to catch the items, and Speed Boots' use

You must fish at the specific locations to get all the items (Image via Roblox)

While there is no specific time, weather, or season requirements to catch these items, you can deploy certain fishing rods to increase your chances of reeling the items in. We recommend something like the Heaven's Rod or the Zeus Rod for the task. Below are the stats of these fishing rods:

Ad

Heaven's Rod

Lure Speed - 30%

30% Luck - 225%

225% Control - 0.2

0.2 Resilience - 30%

30% Max weight - Infinite

Zeus Rod

Lure Speed: 40%

40% Luck: 70%

70% Control: 0.25

0.25 Resilience: 15%

15% Max Weight: Infinite

You can also use the Aurora Totem to boost your luck further. Once you have all three items, return to the Oil Refinery and talk to Dr. Crookspine. Once he crafts the item, you can find it in your inventory.

You can simply open your inventory and equip the Speed Boots. It will give you a much-needed speed boost that will make it easier to navigate areas like the Volcanic Vents and Snowcap Island.

Ad

Also check: How to level up fast in Rune Slayer

FAQs about Fisch

Who gives the Speed Boots quest in Fisch?

You can get this quest from Dr. Crookspine.

Where is Dr. Crookspine in Fisch?

This NPC is on the Oil Refinery.

How many items are needed to craft Speed Boots in Fisch?

You must collect three items to craft the Speed Boots - Boots, Speed Core, and Rocket Fuel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024