  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • How to catch Baby Pond Emperor in Fisch

How to catch Baby Pond Emperor in Fisch

By Swastik Sharma
Modified Mar 08, 2025 11:47 GMT
Fisch
The Baby Pond Emperor is a new Secret rarity fish (Image via Roblox)

Each new Fisch update added a variety of things players can find and explore. However, the developer sometimes tweaks some of the older locations to keep them interesting. The Baby Pond Emperor is also one of the additions that players can find at one of the old locations in the game. However, catching this creature is no easy task.

Ad

Hence, this article offers a brief guide that will disclose the Baby Pond Emperor's locations and the best way to catch it.

A brief guide to catching the Baby Pond Emperor in Fisch

It can be quite tough to locate the Baby Pond Emperor (Image via Fisch Wiki)
It can be quite tough to locate the Baby Pond Emperor (Image via Fisch Wiki)

To catch the Baby Pond Emperor, you must sail to Snowcap Island. Being a Secret rarity fish, it only spawns in the Snowcap Pond located at the higher level of the island, further increasing the hassle of finding it. Note that there is no path leading to this area so you must parkour and climb the rocks until you reach Upper Snowcap.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Once at the location, you must use everything you have to boost and stack your luck. This means getting a fishing rod that offers the most luck and using totems, like the Aurora Totem, or purchasing Merlin's Luck from Sunstone Island.

Next, you should be aware of the right conditions when you have the best chances of reeling in the Baby Pond Emperor.

  • Preferred bait - Squid or Weird Algae
  • Preferred weather - Clear
  • Preferred season - Winter
  • Preferred time - N/A
Ad

So, you must wait for these conditions before trying to fish for the Secret fish. This will give you the best chance to find and catch it.

Also check: How to level up fast in Rune Slayer

Best fishing rod to catch the Baby Pond Emperor

You catch this fish at Snowcap Pond (Image via Roblox)
You catch this fish at Snowcap Pond (Image via Roblox)

As stated previously, you must use a fishing rod that offers the best luck boost. This is also important, because the Baby Pond Emperor puts a -80% progress speed debuff once you start reeling it in. It thrashes and moves around much more than other fishes, making it extremely hard to successfully catch.

Ad

Hence, we recommend using the following fishing rods to increase your chances:

Heaven's Rod

  • Lure Speed - 30%
  • Luck - 225%
  • Control - 0.2
  • Resilience - 30%
  • Max weight - Infinite

Rod of the Forgotten Fang

  • Lure Speed - 78%
  • Luck - 145%
  • Control - 0.22
  • Resilience - 25%
  • Max Weight - Infinite

On top of that, you should also use different enchantments to further boost the stats of these rods. You can put the Resilient Enchantment or the Quality Enchantment to make their resilience better or increase the overall stats of the fishing rods in the game.

Ad

Also check: Fisch Whale Migration event guide

FAQs about Fisch

Where does Baby Pond Emperor spawn in Fisch?

The Baby Pond Emperor spawns in Snowcap Pond on Snowcap Island.

What is the rarity of Baby Pond Emperor in Fisch?

The Baby Pond Emperor falls under the Secret rarity.

Which bait does Baby Pond Emperor prefer in Fisch?

The Baby Pond Emperor likes the Squid or Weird Algae bait.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी