How to catch Baby Pond Emperor in Fisch

Each new Fisch update added a variety of things players can find and explore. However, the developer sometimes tweaks some of the older locations to keep them interesting. The Baby Pond Emperor is also one of the additions that players can find at one of the old locations in the game. However, catching this creature is no easy task.

Hence, this article offers a brief guide that will disclose the Baby Pond Emperor's locations and the best way to catch it.

A brief guide to catching the Baby Pond Emperor in Fisch

It can be quite tough to locate the Baby Pond Emperor (Image via Fisch Wiki)

To catch the Baby Pond Emperor, you must sail to Snowcap Island. Being a Secret rarity fish, it only spawns in the Snowcap Pond located at the higher level of the island, further increasing the hassle of finding it. Note that there is no path leading to this area so you must parkour and climb the rocks until you reach Upper Snowcap.

Once at the location, you must use everything you have to boost and stack your luck. This means getting a fishing rod that offers the most luck and using totems, like the Aurora Totem, or purchasing Merlin's Luck from Sunstone Island.

Next, you should be aware of the right conditions when you have the best chances of reeling in the Baby Pond Emperor.

Preferred bait - Squid or Weird Algae

Squid or Weird Algae Preferred weather - Clear

Clear Preferred season - Winter

Winter Preferred time - N/A

So, you must wait for these conditions before trying to fish for the Secret fish. This will give you the best chance to find and catch it.

Best fishing rod to catch the Baby Pond Emperor

You catch this fish at Snowcap Pond (Image via Roblox)

As stated previously, you must use a fishing rod that offers the best luck boost. This is also important, because the Baby Pond Emperor puts a -80% progress speed debuff once you start reeling it in. It thrashes and moves around much more than other fishes, making it extremely hard to successfully catch.

Hence, we recommend using the following fishing rods to increase your chances:

Heaven's Rod

Lure Speed - 30%

30% Luck - 225%

225% Control - 0.2

0.2 Resilience - 30%

30% Max weight - Infinite

Lure Speed - 78%

78% Luck - 145%

145% Control - 0.22

0.22 Resilience - 25%

25% Max Weight - Infinite

On top of that, you should also use different enchantments to further boost the stats of these rods. You can put the Resilient Enchantment or the Quality Enchantment to make their resilience better or increase the overall stats of the fishing rods in the game.

FAQs about Fisch

Where does Baby Pond Emperor spawn in Fisch?

The Baby Pond Emperor spawns in Snowcap Pond on Snowcap Island.

What is the rarity of Baby Pond Emperor in Fisch?

The Baby Pond Emperor falls under the Secret rarity.

Which bait does Baby Pond Emperor prefer in Fisch?

The Baby Pond Emperor likes the Squid or Weird Algae bait.

