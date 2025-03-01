Fisch Whale Migration event guide

Fisch's latest update features a brand new event called the Whale Migration. This addition rolled out a week after the massive Mariana's Veil update that added tons of new content. While the recent one might not seem huge in comparison, players will still enjoy hunting for the massive creature. This is quite similar to the Orcas Migration Hunt event and follows the same procedure.

However, finding the whales and hunting them can still be quite confusing. Hence, this article will offer a brief guide highlighting all the event details and the best way to get yourself one of these creatures.

A brief guide to the Whale Migration event in Fisch

The Whale Migration usually begins from the Ancient Isles island (Image via Roblox)

Since the Whale Migration is a random event, you must wait for it to trigger on your server. Once this happens, you will receive the "Whale Migration Has Begun" notification on your screen. Your goal should be to reach the Ancient Isles point of interest. This lies on (5761, 131, 940) coordinates and is the place where the whales start their journey most of the time.

The other location where the event often starts is the Statue of Sovereignty around (44, 132, -1013). If the event isn't triggering on your server, you can use the Tempest Totem to bring in the rainy season. This is because there is a 20% more chance of the event happening during this season.

At the location, you will find a group of whales traveling in a straight line towards the other end of the map. You can start fishing by getting the right bait, staying near the group, and casting your line. Note that there are only three to five whales per migration, so you must be quick before others catch them all and reset the event.

Different whale types and how to catch them

Moby falls in the Secret rarity (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Two types of whales can spawn during the Whale Migration Hunt event. You must know their preferred bait to reel them in. On top of that, you should use a good fishing rod that has enough luck and resilience to catch them faster.

Below, we have the complete list of details for you to check out.

Blue Whale

Rarity: Exotic

Exotic Preferred Bait: Shrimp

Shrimp Debuff: -90% progression speed

-90% progression speed Preferred Weather: N/A

N/A Preferred Season: N/A

N/A Preferred Time: N/A

Moby Whale

Rarity: Secret

Secret Preferred Bait: Shrimp

Shrimp Debuff: -95% progression speed

-95% progression speed Preferred Weather: N/A

N/A Preferred Season: N/A

N/A Preferred Time: N/A

We recommend using the Heaven's Rod or the Tempest Rod during the event to increase your chances of catching the whale. You can also use Steady or Resilient Enchantment to further boost your fishing rod's stats.

FAQs about Fisch

Which season has the highest chance to trigger Whale Migration in Fisch?

The Rainy season has the best chance to trigger this event.

What is the rarity of the Moby Whale in Fisch?

The Moby whale falls under the Secret rarity.

What is the best bait to catch a whale in Fisch?

The Whales prefer the Shrimp bait.

